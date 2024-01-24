How to organize corner cabinets according to the experts

Knowing how to organize corner cabinets will help make fantastic use of that tricky space. Otherwise, these awkwardly shaped spaces can become an unintentional clutter-fest.

If yours has ended up a graveyard of forgotten items, our experts are on hand with game changing tips on the best way to organize your corner cabinets, and reclaim every inch of usable space.

To make organizing your kitchen cabinets a little easier, we’ve spoken to a panel of home organization experts, who’ve shared five easy steps to whip that messy corner cabinet into order.

How to organize corner cabinets — 5 quick steps

If you’re going to make the most of corner cabinet space and organize a kitchen, don't neglect the corner cabinets, no matter how tricky or tardis-like they are.

Professional organizer, Leslie Kilgour says, “Organizing corner cabinets can be a game-changer in maximizing storage space and maintaining a clutter-free space.”

1. Empty the cabinet

That corner cabinet might be tricky to reach, especially if it's tucked away on a lower level, but taking out everything currently hiding in there is essential.

Leslie says, “Begin by removing all items from the kitchen cabinet, taking note of what's essential and what can be discarded or relocated.”

Set up plastic bins and use one to place items you’re keeping, and another for the bits destined for the trash. You might find it helpful to allocate a temporary spot in your kitchen for anything you'll donate or sell on.

Professional organizer, Shantae Duckworth adds, “I like to have a garbage bag (such as one of these tie-top tall trash bags from Amazon that come with a fresh scent) near me to ditch any garbage or broken items.”

2. Group like items together

For professional-level organization, move similar things together to allow for better oversight of what you have floating around in the corner cabinet abyss, and to help you spot any duplicates.

Leslie says, “Group similar items together and designate specific areas for different categories, like pots and pans, small appliances, or pantry items.” Steps like this will help to keep your corner cabinets neat and ordered going forward, too.

For easier organization, use smart storage option, such as these transparent segmented closet bins from Target.

Expert organizer, Amy Bloomer advises utilizing organizational tools so items are easier to access and nothing gets lost in the back.

Leslie adds, “Invest in specialized corner cabinet organizers, such as rotating trays (like this four-pack of lazy susan organizing caddies with handles from Amazon) or pull-out shelves (such as these easy-to-fit, no drill slide out shelves from Amazon), to optimize accessibility.

You can also make use of any vertical space by installing stackable shelves or organizers (such as these stackable kitchen boxes from Target) to make the most of the cabinet's height. Consider clear containers or bins for items like snacks or smaller kitchen tools to enhance visibility.

4. Label items

Leslie says, “Labeling shelves or containers (using a device such as this handheld label maker from Target) adds an extra layer of organization. Arrange items strategically, placing frequently used items towards the front for easy access.

5. Be smart about what you store

Shantae says, “Knowing what to store in corner cabinets can be tricky. I have clients who use this space to store wine glasses or nice dishes, cleaning supplies, spices, books or even small appliances.”

Whatever you choose to keep in yours, having your corner cabinet free well organized will make it a key functional space. For more organization advice, our experts have also delved into how to organize your small pantry. Next stop, ahoy!

Leslie says, “Regularly review and declutter the contents to ensure the cabinet stays organized over time. With these steps, a once challenging corner cabinet can become an efficiently organized and accessible space in your kitchen.”

