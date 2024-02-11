How to organize a bathroom closet with too much stuff

See how to organize a bathroom closet full of medicine, towels, and even your random collection of travel-sized products that you keep on hand. With so much versatility, this storage area is prone to clutter and disorganization.

Bathroom closet organization starts with categorizing your items and expands into finding the best storage solutions. This can look like placing things in designated bins on a shelf or getting even more specific with turntables and clear acrylic organizers for smaller items.

Whether you are organizing a small bathroom and looking for ways to maximize space, we’ve got you covered with these expert-approved tips.

How to organize a bathroom closet

The best bathroom organization ideas for a closet depend on your space’s design and overall size. However, there are a few universal tips and tricks for keeping toiletries neat and tidy.

To learn how to organize a bathroom closet the right way, we tapped four home organizing experts for their insights and advice. See what they had to say about that pesky bulk toilet paper purchase, overflow of hygiene products, and what to do about all of those mini travel-sized formulas, ahead.

1. Create zones

Before getting into the specifics of organizing, Britnee Tanner , a professional home organizer in Utah, says to think about creating zones within your bathroom closet to make things more functional and maximize your space.

“It can be helpful to think about each shelf as a zone to contain different categories of things. For example, it helps to have one shelf dedicated to linens like washcloths and towels,” says Britnee.

For smaller items, incorporating storage baskets, like these woven storage baskets from Amazon, on shelves to zone things can be useful, especially when you don’t have enough shelf space for lots of different categories. For example, one shelf can contain three baskets (aka, three zones) with first aid supplies in one, extra toiletries in another, and your toilet paper backstock in the third basket.

Britnee Tanner is a profesional organizer based in Utah.

2. Use a turntable

It can be a little tricky to organize toiletries in a small closet says Britnee. To counter this, Tanner recommends first taking inventory of how many toiletries you have and their various sizes.

From there, look for bathroom organizers so they aren’t floating around on a shelf. “I like to use turntables for tall hair and skin care products,” Britnee notes. Turntables, like these non-skid turntables from Amazon, also work well for small containers of toiletries, such as an acrylic cup that holds your extra hair ties and bobby pins.

Similar to toiletries, medicine can also get messy while in storage. A turntable (or several turntables) works well for this category because you can easily see what you have and reach for your vitamins and medications without making a mess of things.

Small items iDesign Cabinet Binz Divided Rotating Turntable Shop at Amazon Price: $21.99 The iDesign Cabinet Binz Divided Rotating Turntable is technically designed for tea packets, but it works well for feminine hygiene products, makeup, skincare formulas, nail care products, and more. The dividers on this turntable make categorizing super easy and allow you to create a functional space for smaller items or narrow down your categorization (such as travel products) into more specific zones.

3. Remove toilet paper packaging

When storing toilet paper, it helps to keep a basket or toilet paper storage caddy, like this storage container from Amazon, near your toilet so that you don’t run out.

That being said, if you purchase toilet paper in bulk, you’ll likely be left with lots of overflow. In that case, Tanner says to remove the toilet paper from the store packaging to make organization easier.

“Oftentimes, wrapping creates an organization barrier. Remove the plastic wrapping so that you can easily fit rolls on a bathroom closet shelf,” says Britnee.

4. Utilize containers for feminine hygiene products

Feminine hygiene products are another toiletry item that can create clutter and be hard to contain. According to Britnee, they’re much easier to take inventory of when they’re organized in containers, instead of floppy bags or mismatched boxes.

“Acrylic containers are great because you can see when you need to buy more,” she adds, noting that bins with lids can also be useful and allow you to utilize vertical space.

To up the ante, professional organizer Michelle Garb says to use a turntable with multiple dividers “so that you can keep all your feminine hygiene products in one place while accounting for the different sizes and types you might need throughout that cycle.”

The iDesign rotating turntable available from Amazon is an excellent option for this storage hack.

Michelle Garb is a professional organizer in Sherman Oaks, California.

5. Roll up your towels

If you have enough space in your bathroom closet to store extra linens (including bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths), Jackie Pittman, a professional organizer and founder of Chez Nous Organizing , says to ditch the traditional towel folding method and, instead, opt for a rolling technique. “This not only saves shelf space but also adds a touch of visual interest to your closet,” she notes.

Depending on your closet, smaller linens like hand towels and washcloths might become easily unraveled with this method. So, instead of rolling and stacking them together, consider getting a small basket or bin to house the rolled-up towels together and keep things nice and neat.

Jackie Pittman, a professional organizer and founder of Chez Nous Organizing.

6. Utilize door space

In cases where a bathroom closet doesn’t exist or is too small to cover all of your needs, Jackie says to utilize door space (either your actual bathroom door or the front of your bathroom closet door). “Install hooks or an over-the-door organizer for items like loofahs, hairdryers, or even extra storage for smaller items,” she explains.

Over-the-door organizers come in several different designs and styles. You can even find over-the-door shelving which works well for bathroom toiletries and backstock of cleaning supplies, toilet paper, and more.

Sleek Elfa Door Rack Shop at The Container Store Price: $146 The Elfa Door Rack features a sleek style with durable construction and plenty of storage space. We love it because the shelves make designating zones much easier, plus it’s a great spot for everyday items that you want to keep within reach.

7. Label things as much as possible

Since bathroom closets can be home to a variety of items, professional organizer Olivia Parks says that labeling is a simple yet powerful way to keep things orderly. “It not only designates a specific spot for each item but also makes it easier for other household members to contribute to maintaining the organization,” she explains.

When labeling your bathroom closet, Parks says you can opt for a method that works best for you. Some prefer using handwritten labels, while others like printed tags. “Labeling itself instills a sense of discipline and structure in the use of space,” Parks adds.

You can even try a label maker, like this handy Bluetooth printer, available on Amazon.

Olivia Parks is the owner and lead organizer at Nola Organizers

Bluetooth JADENS D110 Label Maker Machine Shop at Amazon Price: $36.99 This label maker is a useful tool to have on hand for this reason. This label maker connects to your phone through Bluetooth, allowing you to easily type up and print labels as you organize. Plus, it comes with different templates to personalize the look.

8. As much as possible, opt for clear bins

While baskets and other storage containers can work well in a bathroom closet, Olivia says to consider opting for clear bins, like these stackable containers from Amazon, as much as possible. “This approach eliminates rummaging through containers to find what you need,” she explains, noting that this approach also lets you see the contents quickly, saving you time and reducing clutter.

If you can’t upgrade all of your organizers, Parks says to ensure the items you use daily are stowed away in a clear container, as this can streamline your routine and keep everything neatly in sight.

9. Fill items from the back to keep a consistent rotation

“I think it’s important to keep the bathroom closet in constant rotation, or things will get lost in the back,” says Garb. With this in mind, she recommends filling items such as toilet paper or tissues from the back so that they are in neat rows.

By looking at your shelving space in rows — sort of like the refrigerated section at a grocery store — you can ensure that items don’t get lost amongst themselves and have a better idea of what might require a restock the next time you are out running errands.

10. Add a bin for your travel-sized products

When organizing your bathroom closet, don’t forget the travel-sized products and other essentials you might use while on vacation, such as miniature appliances, a portable water flosser, and even pill organizers.

Depending on how you have your items organized, keeping all of these together in a labeled bin can help ensure everything you need is together for easy packing.

FAQs

Where do I start when organizing a bathroom closet?

“The best way to organize your bathroom closet and create a system that sticks is to take everything out first, then categorize your various toiletries, linens, and hygiene products,” says Britnee.

From there, consider which categories you use the most and create a designated zone for those at eye level, then fill in the rest of the shelving with the other categories.

“Contain loose, smaller items in stacking or pull-out bins so you can easily grab them when you need them,” Britnee adds, noting that labeling bins with their corresponding category for extra clarity is also helpful.

What should I keep in a bathroom closet?

Bathroom closets can be an excellent storage space for a variety of items. While some of your everyday products might be better suited for a medicine cabinet or even countertop organization, Britnee says bathroom closets work particularly well for storing extra toilet paper, hygiene products, skincare formulas, and hair products. “Additionally, you may want to keep your go-to medicines and first aid supplies on a shelf,” she notes.

If you have the space, bathroom linens such as bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths can also work well in a bathroom closet. This type of storage often makes these essentials a lot more accessible and easier to grab.

When organizing your bathroom closet, our experts recommend first creating zones for specific categories to make everything a bit more functional. Whether you choose to organize with clear acrylic bins, baskets, or turntables, having your everyday items at eye level can also make the closet a little more accessible, no matter how much space you have to work with.

Bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths can also work well in a bathroom closet (if you have the room). To make the most of your space, consider rolling these bathroom linens up instead of folding them and placing smaller towels in bins or baskets to keep everything neatly together.