How to make a narrow bedroom look wider, according to design pros

You might want to learn how to make a narrow bedroom look wider if you've felt a little cramped while lounging in yours.

If you can't change the shape of the room, you can still switch up how it appears with a few clever tricks. We've spoken to design pros for their tips, and spoiler alert: they're super easy to do. We're talking vertical decor, airy colors, and more.

If you're on the lookout for small bedroom ideas and are catering to a narrow room specifically, transforming the size of the space to the eye is an important part of making it look gorgeous.

Designers explain how to make a narrow bedroom look wider

From smart small bedroom layout ideas to bright finishing touches, you don't need to knock down walls to make a narrow bedroom look wider.

1. Choose lighter colors

Learning how to brighten a small bedroom will create the appearance of spaciousness, giving the room a dreamy, open finish.

“Light and neutral colors are known to make a room appear larger, while dark and bold colors tend to make it feel smaller,” says Ana Coddington, lead interior designer at Archival Designs.

Ana Coddington is the lead interior designer at Archival Designs.

She continues, “This is because light colors reflect light, while dark colors absorb light and make a room feel closed in.” Ana recommends using light-colored furniture and brilliant bedding in lighter shades.

“For a narrow bedroom, I always recommend using light-colored paint or wallpaper, as this will reflect light, making the room feel more open and airy,” adds Ricky Allen, interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper.

Ricky Allen is the interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper.

If you’re renting and can’t paint or add regular wallpaper, you could always choose the best peel-and-stick wallpaper (we like this Wade Logan Audin Peel and Stick Roll from Wayfair, which is so modern farmhouse) , as this will leave walls damage-free.

2. Consider furniture placement

The way you arrange your furniture can have a big impact on how spacious your bedroom feels.

Ana explains, “In a narrow room, it's best to keep furniture against the walls to create an open flow in the center. Avoid blocking pathways with large or bulky furniture, and opt for smaller pieces you can easily move around if needed.”

Keeping the space open for energy to move through is also a big part of small bedroom Feng Shui.

3. Use vertical space

Drawing the eye upwards, rather than sideways, is an easy way to make your narrow bedroom appear wider than it is.

Ana explains, “Don't just focus on the floor space, but also utilize the vertical space in your bedroom."

She recommends adding shelving or wall-mounted storage (these Upsimples Home Floating Shelves on Amazon come in five different colors), as they can help free up more floor space and make the room feel less cluttered.

“You can also use tall bookcases to create the illusion of a higher ceiling, making the room feel bigger,” she adds.

4. Bring in natural light

One of the simplest ways to ‘widen’ a narrow bedroom is by bringing in as much gorgeous, glowy natural light as possible.

Ana says, “Natural light is one of the best ways to make a narrow bedroom look bigger, and it can add to the relaxed feel of the space.”

To maximize the impact of this light, Ana suggests sheer curtains or blinds instead of heavy drapes, and keeping windows clean (find out how to clean windows inside and out and you’ll see the difference) and unobstructed.

5. Decorate with mirrors

We always recommend hanging up mirrors to make a small room appear bigger, and this trick works especially well in smaller bedrooms.

“If possible, hang more than one mirror to brighten up the bedroom, and place them on the opposite side of a wall to a window to reflect this light effectively,” explains Tommy Mello, home improvement expert and founder of A1 Garage Door Service.

Tommy Mello is a home improvement and DIY expert, and the founder of A1 Garage Door Service.

He also says it’s a good idea to place these as high up in the room as possible, as making the most of height will take attention away from the narrowness.

6. Hang curtains high

Along with choosing vertical furniture pieces to create interest in a narrow bedroom, it’s also a good idea to pay attention to your curtains.

Ricky says, “Another trick is to hang curtains higher than the window and let them extend beyond the sides of the window frame.”

He’s a fan of using lightweight and sheer curtains to bring in more light. For example, these Wayfair Basics Sheer Curtains from Wayfair are a budget-friendly choice.

7. Finish with lighting

While you may now have natural lighting covered during the day, in the evening you’re still going to need to shine a light on the space.

Tommy explains, “Light changes the entire feel of the room — a poorly lit room will feel gloomy and claustrophobic.”

One of Tommy’s favorite small bedroom lighting ideas is floor lamps, as they’re the right shape for this space and will add aesthetic appeal as well as light to the room.

We also like using table lamps on nightstands (how pretty is this Ribbed Little Glass Lamp on Urban Outfitters?), as they can make a small bedroom feel cozy before bedtime.

If you don’t want to grab a new light, you could always head to a secondhand furniture store such as Goodwill to find a cute vintage light to add unique style to your space.

By combining a mixture of decorative tricks, you can make your narrow bedroom look wider, which will make it much more stylish and inviting to sleep in.

For those with other rooms in the house with this sort of shape, finding out how to make a narrow entryway look wider will make a great first impression on guests.