9 products to help you stay cool AF this summer

Cool for the summerrrr

Eye mask, portable air conditioner, and copper fan on blue background
(Image credit: Future)
Aida M. Toro
By Aida M. Toro
last updated

Getting a li'l hot and bothered? Summer is right around the corner and although it happens to be one of the most anticipated seasons of the year, it could also be a drag for some. Some of us even prefer staying inside so we don’t have to deal with the scorching heat. 

Staying inside, however, isn’t as helpful as we think it is because it could still feel really hot inside our homes even if we have an AC or fan on full blast. Not to mention, that cooling systems could have glitches from time to time.

You could try some steps to help cool down a room, but you may need some extra help. With this in mind, I’ve curated my favorite products I utilize inside my home when temperatures are 90 degrees and above.

9 best cooling products 

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Cooling towels on white background
Ailawuu Cooling Towels

$16.99

Take a small towel and dip it in cool water. Once it’s wet, place the towel on the back of your neck in order to repel the heat. Once it dries out, dip it back in the cold water and repeat the process as much as you need to.  

Linen sheets on bed
Simple&Opulence Belgian Linen Sheet Set

$84.99

Linen sheets are good for keeping you cool during the summer. Linen is a natural fiber that is breathable and moisture-wicking, which helps to keep you cool and comfortable even when you're sweating.

Blue ice roller in packaging
Eli with Love Ice Roller

$19.99

An ice roller for your face is a great way to keep cool as it massages the eye sockets and temples to relieve fatigue, especially from the heat. In addition, it calms the skin and reduces burns after your skin is exposed to the sun. 

Black eye mask
Sysrion Weighted Eye Mask

$9.99

A weighted eye mask works just as a frozen washcloth, as all you have to do is place it in the freezer for a couple of hours prior to your bedtime, following with placing it over your eyes to block the gleaming light. 

Underside of mattress topper
Subrtex Memory Foam Mattress Topper

$99.99

Incorporating a high-quality mattress topper is a basic yet cost-effective way to make your bed feel cooler and comfortable without having to actually change up your whole mattress situation.  

Pack of cooling wipes
Duke Cannon Supply Co. Cold Shower Field Towels

$19.99

If you’re drenched in sweat due to the heat, these wipes will have you feeling refreshed in no time! The wipes are made with menthol, aloe, and jojoba, which will cleanse and protect your skin from drying out. 

White portable air conditioner
Amazon Basics Portable Air Conditioner

$472.99

Don’t have central air or don’t want to install an AC on your window? Then a portable air conditioner is for you. These units cool rooms to temperatures between 64-90°F (18-32°C), and include a 24-hour timer setting along with a swing mode for thorough airflow. 

Small copper tabletop fan
Holmes 6" Heritage Table Fan

$28.62

These good old tabletop fans are small but mighty at the same time. If you set it on high, it’ll block out light noise while you are sleeping and will ideally cool down your room.  

Two cooling blue pillows
Avolare Cooling Pillow Cases

$18.95

Invest in silky cooling pillowcases, as they’ll have you feeling extra cool and comfortable. If you tend to wake up during the night or from a nap due to the heat, these cooling pillowcases are great for you because they absorb your body heat and quickly lower temperatures by 35 to 41°F. 

Aida M. Toro
Aida M. Toro
Freelance Writer

About Me:

Hello! My name is Aida M. Toro and I am a freelance writer that loves cultivating stories about amazing people, fashion, interiors, art, and food. I currently write for The House Magazine, Hobnob Magazine, The C-Word, and Real Homes. I live in West New York, New Jersey, which is literally a 10-minute ferry ride or 20-minute bus ride away from New York City. Although I was born and raised in West New York, I consider NYC my home, as I believe it to be the place where all dreams come to fruition, and of course, spend most of my time in. When I’m not writing, I love perusing the city streets and taking snaps with my iPhone of street art along with random things, scoping out new restaurants as well as their spaces, shopping at some of my favorite stores, spending time with family and friends, walking my cockapoodle Benji, and working out at Equinox or DOGPOUND, which are some of the top fitness spaces in Manhattan and overall the U.S. 

Latest

SPONSORS