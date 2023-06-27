9 products to help you stay cool AF this summer

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Getting a li'l hot and bothered? Summer is right around the corner and although it happens to be one of the most anticipated seasons of the year, it could also be a drag for some. Some of us even prefer staying inside so we don’t have to deal with the scorching heat.

Staying inside, however, isn’t as helpful as we think it is because it could still feel really hot inside our homes even if we have an AC or fan on full blast. Not to mention, that cooling systems could have glitches from time to time.

You could try some steps to help cool down a room, but you may need some extra help. With this in mind, I’ve curated my favorite products I utilize inside my home when temperatures are 90 degrees and above.

9 best cooling products

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.