9 products to help you stay cool AF this summer

Getting a li'l hot and bothered? Summer is right around the corner and although it happens to be one of the most anticipated seasons of the year, it could also be a drag for some. Some of us even prefer staying inside so we don’t have to deal with the scorching heat.
Staying inside, however, isn’t as helpful as we think it is because it could still feel really hot inside our homes even if we have an AC or fan on full blast. Not to mention, that cooling systems could have glitches from time to time.
You could try some steps to help cool down a room, but you may need some extra help. With this in mind, I’ve curated my favorite products I utilize inside my home when temperatures are 90 degrees and above.
9 best cooling products
$16.99
Take a small towel and dip it in cool water. Once it’s wet, place the towel on the back of your neck in order to repel the heat. Once it dries out, dip it back in the cold water and repeat the process as much as you need to.
$84.99
Linen sheets are good for keeping you cool during the summer. Linen is a natural fiber that is breathable and moisture-wicking, which helps to keep you cool and comfortable even when you're sweating.
$19.99
An ice roller for your face is a great way to keep cool as it massages the eye sockets and temples to relieve fatigue, especially from the heat. In addition, it calms the skin and reduces burns after your skin is exposed to the sun.
$9.99
A weighted eye mask works just as a frozen washcloth, as all you have to do is place it in the freezer for a couple of hours prior to your bedtime, following with placing it over your eyes to block the gleaming light.
$99.99
Incorporating a high-quality mattress topper is a basic yet cost-effective way to make your bed feel cooler and comfortable without having to actually change up your whole mattress situation.
$19.99
If you’re drenched in sweat due to the heat, these wipes will have you feeling refreshed in no time! The wipes are made with menthol, aloe, and jojoba, which will cleanse and protect your skin from drying out.
$472.99
Don’t have central air or don’t want to install an AC on your window? Then a portable air conditioner is for you. These units cool rooms to temperatures between 64-90°F (18-32°C), and include a 24-hour timer setting along with a swing mode for thorough airflow.
$28.62
These good old tabletop fans are small but mighty at the same time. If you set it on high, it’ll block out light noise while you are sleeping and will ideally cool down your room.
$18.95
Invest in silky cooling pillowcases, as they’ll have you feeling extra cool and comfortable. If you tend to wake up during the night or from a nap due to the heat, these cooling pillowcases are great for you because they absorb your body heat and quickly lower temperatures by 35 to 41°F.