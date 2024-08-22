This renter-friendly painted wallpaper technique is going viral on TikTok — design pros love it

I currently live in a rented home, and while I love the gorgeous sage green walls in my living room, the rest of the house is sadly a plain renter-friendly white.

I've been looking for ages for ways I can work around this in order to add color to my space, and I think I've found the perfect solution. TikToker @itsmeshelbyturner has gone viral for her genius hack of painting over peel-and-stick wallpaper, and designers agree that it's a smart way to avoid upsetting your landlord.

If you're looking for DIY ideas that you can do in a rental that are easy and will transform your space, this one is well-worth trying.

Painting over peel-and-stick wallpaper is a great idea for those who are looking to update their walls without the commitment of permanent wallpaper.

“It offers a cost-effective solution for those who want to redecorate frequently without incurring the expense of removing and installing new wallpaper each time,” says Jonathan Faccone, design expert and founder of Halo Homebuyers.

“I often recommend this method to my clients who are on a budget but still want to refresh their home's interior,” he continues.

If you want to try this at home, Jonathan suggests starting by properly cleaning and preparing the walls. “This may include using a mild detergent and water solution to remove any dirt or residue, as well as sanding down any rough spots or bumps on the wall surface.”

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He suggests removing any outlet covers or switch plates before painting to ensure a clean and professional finish.

“My secret tip is using sandpaper or a sanding block (the Gator Sanding Blocks from Walmart are bestsellers), as this can help create a smoother surface for painting, as the peel-and-stick wallpaper may not be completely smooth,” Jonathan says.

He also recommends to make sure you use a fresh roll of wallpaper, as painting over damaged or peeling wallpaper can result in an uneven and unsatisfactory finish.

8 sizes available Safiyya White Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H118 x W17.7

Made from: Vinyl

Price: $5.79 This highly-rated peel-and-stick wallpaper from Amazon is the perfect blank canvas for painting in your rental. You could go for a full color like Shelby or even paint your own patterns or murals. The white is a solid choice, but it does come in 14 other colors.

As well as picking on trend interior paint colors, the kind of paint you select also matters a lot.

“Pick high-quality acrylic latex paints, avoiding those with moisture, like matte finishes, which may make lifting worse,” explains Tony Hoang, design expert at What a Room.

He continues, “Opt for a satin or semi-gloss finish for durability, especially in high-traffic areas.”

Once you’ve applied this, make sure to add a clear topcoat, such as the Minwax Polycrylic from Amazon. “This will give it extra protection against peeling in places like kitchens and bathrooms that can be quite humid,” Tony adds.

Whether you're renting or just don't want to commit to painting your walls, this TikTok painted wallpaper hack is a total winner.

Want to carry on scoping out useful advice from the all-knowing app? These TikTok DIY fall decor ideas are so cute and perfect for this season. Or, make sure your home is chic and stylish by following TikTok design trends.