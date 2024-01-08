How to fit a vanity in a small bedroom — as told by experts

Figuring out how to fit a vanity in a small bedroom might not seem like a priority. But once you take a good look at your plentiful skincare routine and ever-growing collection of Glossier goodies, you'll realize it's a necessity, to say the least.

Given that floorspace isn't as generous as your "add to cart" mentality, you're going to have to enlist the help of interior designers to make room for this extra piece of furniture. Don't worry: if there's a will, there's a way, even if it takes some reshuffling or a few tough decisions.

When the process feels daunting, just picture this: applying your serums and moisturizers without the hassle of roommates knocking on the bathroom door. Ahh, bliss. Here’s how to make this small bedroom idea a reality now.

How to fit a vanity in a small bedroom: five tips

If you can fit a desk into a small bedroom, you can certainly fit a vanity. When styling a small bedroom, we're often misled to think large items are a no-go — they're going to hog the already limited square footage. However, the right furniture piece in the right place might be beneficial in a teeny, tiny sleep space.

"Chosen elements not only add visual interest, but also draw the eye, giving the illusion of a more spacious and inviting room," says designer Artem Kropovinsky.

If a vanity is your "chosen element," consider these five helpful suggestions to making it fit in your room seamlessly.

1. Opt for a wall-hung vanity

(Image credit: Pottery Barn Teen)

In all facets of design, Artem is in favor of utilizing wall space rather than taking up too much floor space. A vanity offers an opportunity to utilize vertical space and still leave some breathing room.

"You should choose a wall-hung vanity or one with a thin pedestal that will make your room look like there is more space on the floor," he recommends.

You'll not only have storage options, but you'll be able to have room for other essentials, provided you do a thorough job decluttering your small bedroom. The Pottery Barn Teen Get Ready Beauty Station is one ideal selection because it offers ample storage space and cut-outs designated for hair and beauty products. Look for ways to pack in the storage options, capitalizing on functionality so every inch of your furniture is working for you.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Catherine Falls Commercial)

When it comes to positioning a vanity in a small bedroom, professional organization expert, Laura Price, often thinks of it like a desk.

"Having a vanity up against the end of your bed can help keep the space balanced and spacious whilst also creating a practical space to get ready," she says. "You don’t want loads of furniture up against the walls, so having it against the end of the bed can create a visually interesting layout whilst still being practical."

3. Use a vanity as a nightstand

(Image credit: Urban Outfitters)

We've said it once, and we'll say it again: nightstand alternatives are all the rage right now. Why not consider a vanity for yours?

"You can store all your bedtime routine products next to your regular makeup and hair products so you’re saving space and everything is in one place," Price says.

It's a very convincing argument, indeed.

4. Place it opposite the window

(Image credit: Getty Images/Andreas von Einsiedel)

"Placing a mirror opposite a window can work wonders, amplifying light and seemingly extending the room's boundaries," Artem says.

A vanity — or even a wall-hung vanity with a durable mirror — can make it seem as if you're working with more space than you actually are.

5. Put it in your closet

(Image credit: Getty Images/John Keeble)

If you can work from home in a closet, applying makeup at a vanity in a closet is a cakewalk. While it might not have the same ring to it as "cloffice", the closet/vanity could work well for you when short of space, but high in need for a usable space to do your hair and makeup.

FAQs

Can a vanity be in a bedroom? Yes, a vanity can be placed in a bedroom. If you're working with limited space, designers recommend using a wall-mounted vanity or replacing another piece of furniture, like a nightstand, with a vanity. What's more, it can double as desk space, if necessary. The good thing about storing a vanity in a small bedroom, particularly if you live in a space with roommates, is that your bathroom toiletries and beauty products will have extra space.

What can I use instead of a vanity table? If you don't feel as though you'll have room for a vanity in your small bedroom, opt for a small end table, use a wall-mounted vanity to decrease the amount of floor space you're taking up, or set up shop on your desk to make it a multipurpose station for work and getting ready.

Now you're picking and choosing furniture for your sleep sanctuary, you're going to want to make the most of the room. We spoke to experts about how to maximize space in a small bedroom so that you're using what you're given wisely. Happy organizing and styling!