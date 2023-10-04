Nightstand alternatives that are so cute and functional, you won't go back

Apologies to the OG, but these nightstand alternatives are making us seriously reconsider our bedroom options

a variety of nightstand alternatives including a storage bench, floating shelf, and stool
(Image credit: Amazon + Urban Outfitters + Wayfair)
Danielle Valente
By Danielle Valente
published

A good night's rest doesn't require a nightstand. Alternatives, in fact, are growing in popularity and turning tried and true rule-followers into converts. Think you're willing to give something new a shot?

Though you have permission to put whatever you want next to your sleep sanctuary, design experts are in favor of a few finds that have been making the rounds on FYPs and beyond. Now's the time to take note. 

If you're interested in exploring the best nightstands out there that'll revamp your small space, we have you covered. Cheers to some shut-eye — and whatever you end up deciding to use next to your bed. (Those trunks!)

6 trendy nightstand alternatives we love

We all know the importance of a good bedside table, but if the traditional options out there aren't appealing to your design senses, don't sweat. There are a number of different swaps you can make that will still hold all your nightstand essentials but aren't your run-of-the-mill tables. 

1. Floating nightstands

floating bedside drawer in a pastel colored room

(Image credit: Etsy)

Can't scrounge up enough floorspace to plop a nightstand? Well, have you checked the wall? (No jokes here, friends!) 

"Use vertical spaces wisely," advises Artem Kropovinsky, an interior design expert and founder of Arsight. "Wall-mounted shelving can elevate a room's design while providing necessary storage without crowding the floor." And we'll admit: a floating bedside table does look awfully chic, don't you think?

floating bedside drawer
Floating Bedside Drawer

Price: $152.75
Size (in.): W11.8 x L7.8 x H3.9

Modern Floating Bedside Nightstand
Modern Floating Bedside Nightstand

Price: $69.99
Size (in.): D13 x W16 x H9

callison solid wood nightstand
Callison Solid Wood Nightstand

Price: $119.99
Size (in.): H7.1 x W15.8 x D11.8

2. Bedside shelf or caddy

bedside caddy from natural life

(Image credit: Natural Life)

When it comes time to set up shop in a dorm, there are some non-negotiable items: a comfy bed, a sturdy desk, and, of course, a mini fridge. Nightstands typically go unnoticed on college campuses, so it's important to have a bedside caddy of some sort to keep your cell and other important trinkets in check. And heck, even if your graduation day was — well... let's not say when — you'll still appreciate this little extra support next to your pillow.

BedShelfie Dormessential Bedside Shelf
BedShelfie Dormessential Bedside Shelf

Price: $39.99
Size (in.): H10 x W2.5 x D15

yamagahome Bedside Shelf
Yamagahome Bedside Shelf

Price: $52.99
Size (in.): D14.5 x W10.23 x H5.9

Bedside Caddy Organizer
Bedside Caddy Organizer

Price: $29
Size (in.): H9 x W15

3. Ladder shelves

Ladder shelf in bedroom by Oliver Bonas

(Image credit: Oliver Bonas)

A nightstand is a valuable piece of real estate, especially when you have a lot of trinkets. Of course, your phone/alarm needs to be close by, but you don't want to forget about that adorable picture with your partner, that mushroom lamp, that new book you're reading, that cute planter and succulent, your moisturizer, or... you see where we're going with this.

"Opt for tall dressers or stackable organizers to utilize the often overlooked vertical space in your bedroom," suggests Mark Buskuhl, founder & CEO of Ninebird Properties

If your goodies start to pile up, you're going to be forced to look up. Everyone is emphasizing the importance of vertical space, yet somehow it seems to be discounted. Taylor Swift isn't wasting any blank spaces, and neither should you.

Lacuna Ladder Bookcase
Lacuna Ladder Bookcase

Price: $94.99
Size (in.): H73 x W25.2 x D13.4

Umaiza Ladder Storage Bookcase
Umaiza Ladder Storage Bookcase

Price: $58.99
Size (in.): H70.87 x W12.9 x D9.1

5-Tier Wood Ladder Bookshelf
5-Tier Wood Ladder Bookshelf

Price: $62.71
Size (in.): D14 x W18 x L66

4. Stools

stool as a nightstand

(Image credit: Urban Outfitters)

While stools make for fun accent pieces, why not give them a bit more of a serious responsibility in your room? Substitute your nightstand for one and have fun creating a personalized zen space that keeps your necessities in place. 

Velvet Round Footrest Stool
Velvet Round Footrest Stool

Price: $26.99
Size (in.): D11.8 x W11.8 x H17.7

Skye Rattan Stool
Skye Rattan Stool

Price: $59
Size (in.): L15 x W15 x H17.3

Shaker accent stool
Shaker Accent Stool

Price: $69.99
Size (in.): H18 x W16 x D16

5. Storage trunks or ottomans

pink room from pottery barn dorm with a white trunk as a nightstand

(Image credit: Pottery Barn Dorm)

The beautiful thing about a storage ottoman is that it's a fun piece to jazz up with quilts, throws, and pillows. Even better? It holds everything you need in one place. Storage trunks take the organizational bliss up a notch when they're stackable. Cute, practical, and space-saving? Do go on...

Mercer 41 Storage Bench
Mercer 41 Storage Bench

Price: $122.99
Size (in.): H18.9 x W31.5 x D15.75

American Atelier Trunks
American Atelier Trunks

Price: $109 (set of 2) 
Size (in.): L23 x W14 x H9

Cache Steel Accent Cabinet
Cache Steel Accent Cabinet

Price: $138.77
Size (in.): H25.2 x W39.4 x D15.8

6. Vanities

a purple vanity next to a bed

(Image credit: Urban Outfitters)

Think of vanities as an extended version of your nightstand — but with extra beauty finds. By swapping out a nightstand for a vanity, you can get a place to prep and a bedside staple all in one. Needless to say, handheld mirrors are a must.

Urban Outfitters Marte wood and cane vanity with mirror and angled legs
Marte Vanity

Price: $449
Dimensions (in.): H30 x W18 x L40

Ansgard Vanity
Ansgard Vanity

Price: Was $299, Now $212.99
Size (in.): H54 x W25 x D15.5

Urban Outfitters Maddy white vanity with frameless arc mirror
Maddy Vanity

Price: Was $749, Now $499
Size (in.): L27.6 x W18.1 x H55.1

In search of more inspo for your sleeping quarters? We'll help you make the room cozier than ever. Check out how to give your bedroom a refreshfor free!

