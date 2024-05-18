How to create backyard privacy without blocking light — 7 clever solutions for a bright and beautiful space

Learning how to create backyard privacy without blocking light will come in useful if you want to catch rays in your outdoor space without feeling like your life is on display for neighbours.

Our designers have created outdoor spaces and in this guide, share seven ways to usher in privacy without making your backyard gloomy, including tips on natural and decorative methods. Think tall trees, lush screens, and sheer curtains.

If you're looking for backyard privacy ideas but don't want to say goodbye to glowing sunshine, these smart ideas are worth keeping in mind.

Pros reveal best ways to create backyard privacy without blocking light

Searching for backyard privacy screen ideas? Our designers have got you covered with a host of different techniques that will still allow your place to become a sun-kissed oasis.

Some of their solutions are shoppable buys, which we matched with high-quality picks from trusted retailers throughout to help you start styling your yard.

All prices were correct at the time of publishing.

1. Outdoor curtains

When looking for backyard ideas, choosing elegant options like outdoor curtains can turn even the smallest of spaces into a sophisticated setting.

“Install sheer outdoor curtains on pergolas, pavilions, or overhangs to create a soft and elegant privacy solution,” suggests Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

“Sheer fabrics like voile or linen (the Jinchan Linen Curtains from Amazon are made from recycled materials and are waterproof) gently diffuse sunlight while offering privacy from neighboring properties,” she adds.

Be sure to choose light-colored curtains to maintain an airy and inviting ambiance.

Tab top Bay Isle Home Exclusive Home Miami Curtains Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H96 x W54

Made from: Polyester

Price: $27.99 The light filtration lon these outdoor panels is semi-sheer, meaning you'll still get some rays while still enjoying plenty of privacy. The winter white shade is crisp and clean, but the ivory and cloud-gray shades are also chic, minimalist choices. If you do get a grass stain on it, be sure to wash it with cold water only. Linen look LUSHVIDA Waterproof Outdoor Sheer Curtains Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H84 x W54

Made from: Polyester

Price: $15.99 Picking budget friendly curtains is a good idea if you have kids (or busy pets) that might be running through them and adding muddy stains. There are seven size options, so you can choose ones that fit your space perfectly. The grommets are also rust-proof, meaning you can keep them outdoors without worrying. Can be steamed Lush Decor Macrame Curtain Panel Shop at Target Size (in.): H84 x W40

Made from: Cotton

Price: $31.99 Turn your yard into a boho paradise with these breezy curtain panels that are seriously Instagrammable. I'm picturing these next to outdoor furniture with colorful throw pillows and with string lights strung around them. They are spot clean only, so be careful not to get any dirt on them.

2. Louvered panels

If you want to control the sun’s rays when creating backyard privacy without blocking light, choose a striking addition like louvered panels.

“Opt for ones made from materials like aluminum or composite wood that are durable and weather-resistant,” Nina explains. “From here, you can customize the angle of the louvers to optimize light and privacy throughout the day.”

Go for a versatile style to blend in with your patio decor or a daring shade to create a standout feature.

For example, the Oriental Furniture Louvered Divider from Walmart is made with rich red New Zealand Pine and can be folded both ways.

Use on soft surfaces only Casafield Louvered Privacy Screen Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H48 x W48

Made from: Vinyl

Price: $142.99 This smaller screen is ideal if you have floor pillows, low-down seats in your backyard, or want to retain the view. The sturdy PVC is weather resistant and durable. I think the louvered design is optimal for allowing light in, but if you want to block out light completely, there is a version that's completely flat. One year warranty Kimberley Bay Louvered Unfinished Half Panel Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H78.75 x W23.69

Made from: Wood

Price: $135 Got a tight spot to fill? This solid panel, made from sustainably sourced pine, is a super choice for narrow backyards. The plain wooden base is a great canvas for getting creative with. You could paint it in your preferred color or even add on your own design. It's also trimmable, allowing you to adjust the size if you need to. UV protection Fency Metal Privacy Screen Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W44 x L72

Made from: Metal

Price: $150.19 Go for modernity and stability with this metal panel that's less susceptible to weather conditions than wooden panels. The louvered style will allow for more privacy, but I also like the arrow version which will add a contemporary look to any backyard. You can also grab a couple to create the same effect as pictured above.

3. Ornamental grasses

Head down the natural route when creating backyard privacy without blocking light by planting ornamental grasses.

“Use raised planters filled with tall ornamental grasses like miscanthus or feather reed grass. The grasses create a soft, semi-transparent barrier that offers privacy without obstructing light,” says Nisha Maxwell, garden designer and founder of Mantis Planting.

Look for rectangular planters you can move around when required, such as the Costway Wooden Raised Garden Bed from Target which has an efficient water drainage system design and handily comes with a garden bed liner.

4. Living wall

Bring together natural and decorative elements beautifully by creating a gorgeous, vibrant living privacy wall.

“Construct living privacy walls using innovative materials like outdoor fabric panels or metal mesh filled with greenery,” Nina suggests. “These dynamic structures provide privacy, while allowing light to filter through, creating a modern and visually interesting focal point in your backyard.”

You can also use a trellis to create a similar effect. I really love the Amagabeli 2 Pack Black Garden Trellis from Walmart which is giving me all the Bridgerton design vibes, is made from a rust-resistant material, and is easy to assemble.

5. Decorative fencing

If you're in need of something more permanent, go for outdoor fencing ideas which will allow plenty of privacy and allow in lots of light.

Nina explains, “Choose decorative fencing designs like picket or lattice panels, as these will allow airflow and sunlight to pass through while creating a sense of seclusion.”

You can also paint or stain the fencing in light colors (the Varathane Premium Fast Dry Wood Stain in Antique White from Amazon dries in just one hour and will highlight the natural wood grain) to enhance brightness and openness in your outdoor space.

6. Tall, narrow trees

This solution might be a long-term game, but if you’ve settled into your forever home, this will be worth the wait.

“Choose trees with a slim profile, such as cypress or columnar juniper,” Nisha says. “These trees provide vertical privacy without casting wide shadows that block sunlight."

Grow your own with a starter kit such as the Flowerwood Leyland Cypress from Walmart, which grows three to five feet per year and only needs watering a couple of times a week.

7. Lattice panels

Go for a dreamy, romantic look in your backyard with a lovely lattice paired with pretty plants. One of the biggest outdoor decor trends at the moment is cottagecore design, and this is an easy way to bring this in (or out!).

Nisha suggests, “Install lattice panels or trellises and train climbing plants like clematis or ivy to grow on them.”

She says this will create a screen with plenty of privacy and will allow you to control how much light filters through the gaps, too.

I like lattice, but if you want something a touch more whimsical, the Pergola Garden Plant Trellis from Walmart has a cute moon design, a smooth wooden surface, and can simply be slotted into the ground.

With decorative elements and thoughtful design solutions, creating backyard privacy without blocking light could not be easier.

“Bringing in creative ideas can enhance your outdoor living experience with the perfect blend of fabulous and function,” Nina finishes by saying.

If you live in an apartment and can’t add fencing or trees, balcony privacy ideas will also help you shut the world out in style.