How to clean an electric stove top — 5 simple steps to sparkling shine

Knowing how to clean an electric stove top is key to keeping your kitchen cooker gleaming and working at its best.

From crispy crumbs to splashes of sauce, cooking up a storm can be a messy business. But fear not — our expert, step-by-step guide will ensure you can easily return your electric stove to its brilliant best, alongside the products you'll need to nail this task.

When it comes to cleaning a kitchen, there really is no better place to start than the centre of all the action. So grab your cleaning gloves and let us walk you through the simple steps to a sparkling electric stove top.

How to clean an electric stove top like a pro

The best approach to cleaning stove tops depends on the type. With their flat, smooth surfaces, electric stove tops are the most straightforward to clean.

In this article, not only will our experts walk you through the five simple steps to a shiny electric stove top, they'll also recommend effective and affordable products along the way.

Where our industry pros have suggested products, our expert shoppers have curated highly-rated items from trusted retailers.

Prices were correct at the time this article was published.

1. The supplies you'll need to clean an electric stove top

(Image credit: stock_colors/Getty Images)

Before diving into cleaning your electric stove top, gather all the necessary supplies so they're easily to hand.

Here are the ones our experts consider most essential:

With your supplies at-the-ready, and any visible debris removed, let's get started on restoring your electric stove top to its former glory!

2. Apply your cleaning solution to the electric stove top

To bring your electric stove top back to its best, ensure it is completely cool and switched off, then coat it in your chosen cleaning solution.

DIY expert Amy Poulton, of Hometalk, says, "Generously sprinkle baking soda across the stove top, then spray vinegar over the top too. Next, soak a dish towel in warm soapy water, wring it out and lay it across the stove top. Leave for 15 minutes."

Baking soda works as a gentle abrasive to lift dirt and grease, while white vinegar reacts with the baking soda to create an effective foam. Covering with a damp dish towel creates a steamy environment that aids in loosening grime.

Though baking soda and vinegar is a powerful combination, you may prefer to opt for your favorite cleaning supplies.

Wells Ye, founder of Fresh Tech Maid, recommends the Weiman Cooktop and Stove Top Cleaner Kit from Amazon, which includes a non-abrasive cleaning pad and razor.

He says, "Not feeling the DIY cleaning solutions vibe? Grab a commercial cleaner designed for electric stovetops, like Weiman's, as they are perfect for those tough-to-clean spots, and safe for your electric stovetop surface."

Amy Poulton Social Links Navigation Editor at Hometalk Amy Poulton is a DIY expert at Hometalk, a DIY home and garden website for those passionate about DIY projects, decorating, cleaning hacks, and home improvement, reaching 23 million DIY enthusiasts.

Wells Ye Social Links Navigation Founder of Fresh Tech Maid Wells Ye is the brains behind Fresh Tech Maid — a respected, Chicago-based home cleaning service that boasts more than 10,000 happy clients thanks to more than 50,000 successful cleans.

3. Scrub your electric stove top

(Image credit: JazzIRT/Getty Images)

After leaving your chosen solution to sit, it's time to get your scrub on.

Amy says, "Once the 15 minutes have passed, start scrubbing using the same towel you covered the stove top with. Finish with a rinse using fresh, clean water."

Towels work well for ensuring your electric stove top remains free from scratches. Amy adds, "You're always safe with a sponge or towel. I advise against using abrasive scrubbers, such as steel wool, as it can scratch the glass surface of an electric stovetop."

Wells recommends the Scratch-Free Color Sponges from Amazon for an effective, abrasive-free clean.

He adds, "Work in those satisfying circular motions for even distribution, giving your stove top a thorough but gentle scrub."

If your stove top has any removable parts — just as you would when cleaning oven racks — soak them in a sink or basin full of soapy water, scrub, then leave to dry on a rack.

4. Tackle stubborn stains on your electric stove top

For stubborn stains, including crusty food residue, a little extra work may be required.

Angela Rubin, of Hellamaid, says, "For tough, baked-on stains, create a paste by mixing baking soda with water and apply it to the affected areas. Let it sit for a few minutes before scrubbing.

"Rinse the stovetop thoroughly with clean water and dry it with a soft cloth to prevent water spots. For a streak-free finish, wipe the stovetop surface with a damp microfiber cloth and buff it dry with a clean, dry cloth."

Don't forget to learn how to wash microfiber cloths properly to help them retain absorbency.

Angela also recommends this Bar Keepers Friend Multipurpose Cleanser from Target. She adds, "It's ideal for tackling stubborn stains and burnt-on residue on electric stove tops."

If using a razor, be careful not to scratch the surface of your electric stove top. Maintain an angle of 30 to 40 degrees and follow the manufacturer instructions. Should you opt for cloths, these Scotch-Brite Micofiber Cleaning Cloths from Target work a dream.

Angela Rubin Social Links Navigation Cleaning Specialist at Hellamaid Angela Rubin works at Hellamaid, a top-rated cleaning company in Canada. Hellamaid are industry experts specializing in residential and commercial cleaning services.

5. Add extra shine to your electric stove top

(Image credit: Cris Cantón/Getty Images)

Finally, it's time to apply that finishing touch — extra shine. Spray your chosen glass cleaner generously across the electric stove top surface.

Try a mixture of water and white vinegar, or a store-bought one. Our experts recommend HOPE'S Perfect Glass Cleaner Spray from Amazon, which comes with a cloth, or Windex Original Blue Glass Cleaner Spray from Target. Both products are ammonia-free.

Next, clean and buff with a microfiber cloth, working in circular motions to buff the electric stove top surface. This will help remove any streaks and leave behind a sparkling shine.

Cleaning an electric stove top doesn't have to be a daunting task. With the right supplies and a little know-how, you can have your stove top looking brand new in no time.

Next, learn how to clean a self-cleaning oven or get up to speed with oven cleaning hacks that'll make your life easier.