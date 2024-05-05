How heavy should a weighted blanket be?

Knowing how heavy should a weighted blanket be will make shopping for this cozy essential so much easier

Dark gray knit blanket on sofa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Heather Bien
By Heather Bien
published

Wondering how heavy should a weighted blanket be? If you're shopping for a relaxing addition to your bedroom set-up there are a few things you should know.

You’ve decided to take the plunge into purchasing a weighted blanket, but now you’re inundated with options. It seems like a simple decision but, before you know it, you’re looking at lightweight 5 lbs options filled with micro-beads or wondering if you should jump in the deep end with a thirty-pound blanket with plastic pellets.

Luckily, there’s actually a science to how to select the right weight for a weighted blanket. Here’s how the experts say you should choose the right weight and size for you — and why you should use one.

How heavy should a weighted blanket be?

 Weighted blankets are growing more and more popular and for good reason. Even celebs such as Olivia Rodrigo use a weighted blanket for a better night's sleep. Olivia swears by the Bearaby organic cotton weighted blanket available at Nordstrom as it looks great and is super effective. 

But it can be a little overwhelming if you're not sure where to start when shopping for a weighted blanket. Figuring out how heavy your weighted blanket should be is an important step before you begin.

Neutral blanket wrapped up

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“The weight of the blanket is dependent on your size and your individual needs,” says Dr. Chelsie Rohrscheib, Head of Sleep at Wesper. She recommends that adults start with ten pounds and work their way up as needed.

Chelsie notes that most weighted blankets will come with a sizing guide. “Typically, weighted blankets start at 10 lbs for a 100 lbs individual. Weighted blankets are recommended to increase by 2-4 lbs for every additional 20-40 pounds of body weight.”

Which weighted blanket weight is right for you

If you want a formula, Harris recommends aiming to end up at 7-12 percent of your body weight.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Body WeightWeighted Blanket Weight
100-120 pounds7-14 pounds
121-140 pounds8-17 pounds
141-160 pounds10-19 pounds
161-180 pounds11-22 pounds
181-200 pounds13-24 pounds
201-220 pounds14-26 pounds
221-240 pounds15-29 pounds
241-260 pounds17-31 pounds
261-280 pounds18-34 pounds
281-300 pounds20-36 pounds
301-320 pounds21-38 pounds
321-340 pounds23-41 pounds
341-360 pounds24-43 pounds

How to buy a weighted blanket

When you buy a weighted blanket, make sure that the weighted material is evenly distributed throughout the blanket. If you have a lumpy blanket, the annoyance of moving it around may negate the positive benefits. 

“Look for clumping or unevenness because this can hinder the effectiveness of the blanket,” says Marten Carlson, a Certified Sleep Science Coach and Sleep Expert at Mattress Clarity, who recommends plastic pellets or glass beads for the most effective weight distribution. 

And don’t forget to look at the cover material. Harris explains that this can impact both your tactile experience and the cooling ability of the blanket. “I also recommend looking for a blanket with a removable cover so it is easier to wash, especially if you plan to use it frequently,” adds Carlson. It's actually pretty easy to wash your weighted blanket if you have the right cover.

Gray weighted blanket rolled upHealthy materials used
Guohaoi Knitted Weighted Blanket

Price: Was $129.99, Now $93.38
Weight: 15 lbs
Material: Polyester

This breathable and lightweight weighted blanket is made with chemicals safer for humans and the environment and has been certified OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100. Please note, this item is for adults and should not be used by children.

Gray weighted blanketHighly rated
Topcee Weighted Blanket

Price: Was $79.99, Now $34.87
Weight: 20 lbs
Material: Microfiber

Available in 18 different colors and patterns, there's something for everyone with this Topcee weighted blanket. The weights range from 3-30 lbs so you can find the right size for you and your needs. With over 6k reviews and a 4.5-star rating, it's well-loved by customers.

Gray folded weighted blanketSmooth finish
Casaluna™ Solid Knit Weighted Blanket

Price: $139
Weight: 12 lbs
Material: Polyester

Go for a neutral option to match your bedroom with Casaluna weighted blanket. The solid knit adds texture and interest to your bedroom set-up. Shoppers who bought this item praise its breathability, that it washes well and say it is so well sized it’s super comfortable for sharing.

FAQs

 Why should I use a weighted blanket? 

If you’re feeling anxious or restless, a weighted blanket can help calm your nervous system and get you to a place where you can find some calm. “To make the most of your weighted blanket, use it when you’re winding down at bedtime or anytime you’re trying to relax,” says Dr. Shelby Harris, Director of Sleep Health at Sleepopolis

You can use it while you’re hanging out on the sofa at night or even while you sleep. It will help soothe your anxiety, reduce movement, and increase your sense of peace and security. 

Can you use a weighted blanket in the summer?

A weighted blanket is nice and cozy during the winter, but do you have to give up the benefits as soon as it gets warm outside? Not necessarily. “When it comes to the warmer months of the year you should find a cover material that is breathable and has cooling properties,” says Carlson.  

Carlson recommends cotton or cotton blend covers to allow airflow and regulate body temperature during the spring and summer. You can even choose a slightly lighter blanket in terms of weight. 

Then, as soon as the chill in the air returns, Carlson says, “Choose a minky cover that better retains heat.” A cooling mattress topper can also help regulate your temperature.

Once you have secured your new weighted blanket, you're going to have to figure out where to store it. Thankfully we thought of some great blanket storage ideas to make use of awkward spaces like under the bed. You can also try out a living room blanket basket if you're keeping yours on hand for movie nights.

Heather Bien
Heather Bien
Freelance writer

Heather is a lifestyle content creator and writer who grew up in Richmond, VA, and went on to the University of Virginia, where she studied Art History and Architectural History. She and her husband, Adam, split their time between their condo in the Capitol Hill neighborhood in Washington, DC, and their cottage on the Rappahannock River near Urbanna, VA. She loves good food, frequent travel, and a homemade latte.

Latest

SPONSORS