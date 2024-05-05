Wondering how heavy should a weighted blanket be? If you're shopping for a relaxing addition to your bedroom set-up there are a few things you should know.

You’ve decided to take the plunge into purchasing a weighted blanket, but now you’re inundated with options. It seems like a simple decision but, before you know it, you’re looking at lightweight 5 lbs options filled with micro-beads or wondering if you should jump in the deep end with a thirty-pound blanket with plastic pellets.

Luckily, there’s actually a science to how to select the right weight for a weighted blanket. Here’s how the experts say you should choose the right weight and size for you — and why you should use one.

How heavy should a weighted blanket be?

Weighted blankets are growing more and more popular and for good reason. Even celebs such as Olivia Rodrigo use a weighted blanket for a better night's sleep. Olivia swears by the Bearaby organic cotton weighted blanket available at Nordstrom as it looks great and is super effective.

But it can be a little overwhelming if you're not sure where to start when shopping for a weighted blanket. Figuring out how heavy your weighted blanket should be is an important step before you begin.

“The weight of the blanket is dependent on your size and your individual needs,” says Dr. Chelsie Rohrscheib, Head of Sleep at Wesper. She recommends that adults start with ten pounds and work their way up as needed.

Chelsie notes that most weighted blankets will come with a sizing guide. “Typically, weighted blankets start at 10 lbs for a 100 lbs individual. Weighted blankets are recommended to increase by 2-4 lbs for every additional 20-40 pounds of body weight.”

Which weighted blanket weight is right for you

If you want a formula, Harris recommends aiming to end up at 7-12 percent of your body weight.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Body Weight Weighted Blanket Weight 100-120 pounds 7-14 pounds 121-140 pounds 8-17 pounds 141-160 pounds 10-19 pounds 161-180 pounds 11-22 pounds 181-200 pounds 13-24 pounds 201-220 pounds 14-26 pounds 221-240 pounds 15-29 pounds 241-260 pounds 17-31 pounds 261-280 pounds 18-34 pounds 281-300 pounds 20-36 pounds 301-320 pounds 21-38 pounds 321-340 pounds 23-41 pounds 341-360 pounds 24-43 pounds

How to buy a weighted blanket

When you buy a weighted blanket, make sure that the weighted material is evenly distributed throughout the blanket. If you have a lumpy blanket, the annoyance of moving it around may negate the positive benefits.

“Look for clumping or unevenness because this can hinder the effectiveness of the blanket,” says Marten Carlson, a Certified Sleep Science Coach and Sleep Expert at Mattress Clarity , who recommends plastic pellets or glass beads for the most effective weight distribution.

And don’t forget to look at the cover material. Harris explains that this can impact both your tactile experience and the cooling ability of the blanket. “I also recommend looking for a blanket with a removable cover so it is easier to wash, especially if you plan to use it frequently,” adds Carlson. It's actually pretty easy to wash your weighted blanket if you have the right cover.

FAQs

Why should I use a weighted blanket?

If you’re feeling anxious or restless, a weighted blanket can help calm your nervous system and get you to a place where you can find some calm. “To make the most of your weighted blanket, use it when you’re winding down at bedtime or anytime you’re trying to relax,” says Dr. Shelby Harris, Director of Sleep Health at Sleepopolis .

You can use it while you’re hanging out on the sofa at night or even while you sleep. It will help soothe your anxiety, reduce movement, and increase your sense of peace and security.

Can you use a weighted blanket in the summer?

A weighted blanket is nice and cozy during the winter, but do you have to give up the benefits as soon as it gets warm outside? Not necessarily. “When it comes to the warmer months of the year you should find a cover material that is breathable and has cooling properties,” says Carlson.

Carlson recommends cotton or cotton blend covers to allow airflow and regulate body temperature during the spring and summer. You can even choose a slightly lighter blanket in terms of weight.

Then, as soon as the chill in the air returns, Carlson says, “Choose a minky cover that better retains heat.” A cooling mattress topper can also help regulate your temperature.

Once you have secured your new weighted blanket, you're going to have to figure out where to store it. Thankfully we thought of some great blanket storage ideas to make use of awkward spaces like under the bed. You can also try out a living room blanket basket if you're keeping yours on hand for movie nights.