Victoria Beckham birthday party photos show off her "striking" entryway setup — get the "bold yet minimal" look at home

In case you missed it, Victoria Beckham birthday party photos are making the rounds on Instagram. These snaps not only capture a star-studded celebration but the gorgeous entryway of VB's Hyde Park, London, home.

Before ringing in her 50th trip around the sun, the designer and pop star gathered her family for a few photos in her sophisticated hallway, underneath a gorgeous black mirror and adjacent to a stunning chandelier. Needless to say, this swoon-worthy style piqued our interest just as much as the mini Spice Girl reunion that transpired at the lively, elegant bash.

If you need small entryway mirror ideas, we'll help you nail Victoria's posh look with expert advice.

See the Victoria Beckham birthday party pics — and her impeccable style

If you are wondering how to organize a small entryway, VB's pre-party pics are essentially a masterclass in luxury.

"For a striking look in your front entryway, go for a less is more approach like Victoria," suggests Emily Lambe, deputy editor at Real Homes. "She embraces clean lines with a black mirror frame, contrasting the white molding on the wall."

1. Take a minimalist approach

There's a bold statement piece at the heart of Victoria's space, and little else. She embraces minimalist entryway ideas by letting the accents like her mirror and chandelier speak for themselves.

"Add balance with two wall scones on either side, then add some greenery to break up the monochrome look," Emily adds. "The result will look bold while still somewhat understated and minimal."

2. Get creative with lighting

Small entryway lighting mistakes can throw off the whole feng shui of the space, and you don't want to ruin the ambiance. Carefully choose where you're putting your light source to make a great first impression when guests arrive.

I like to hang entryway mirrors opposite the door, as this reflects plenty of light into the space — a great way to make a small entryway look bigger," says Eve Smallman, staff writer at Real Homes. "You can place a console table underneath it with indoor plants on like Victoria has to make it even more of a focal point."

Should you not be working with much in the way of space, you can also get small shelving units for your favorite indoor plants.

"If you have a smaller area without much floor space, you can hang open wall shelves on either side with plants on for a similar effect," Eve adds.

The niffgaff Mail and Key Holder Shelf on Amazon is a good starting point. Keep the minimalist effect going by adding a decorative element to the hooks rather than overwhelm them with outerwear.

3. Go the DIY route

From mirror tricks to plant additions, there are plenty of DIY small entryway ideas to zhush up your space à la Victoria.

"Victoria’s mirror has beautiful intricate detailing around the frame, which gives it a striking look," Eve notes. "You could DIY this yourself by painting a vintage mirror in a glossy black."

Try 1 Quart of Rust-Oleum Painter's Touch Ultra Cover Gloss Black General Purpose Paint from Home Depot.

4. Pay attention to color

What works particularly well in Victoria's home is the contrast of the mirror with the rest of the space, proving why color is so important.

"Whatever mirror you choose, opting for a neutral wall base like Victoria has is a smart move, as this will allow your bold mirror to really pop," Eve adds.

What to shop

According to Eve, the Gleaming Primrose Mirror in Antique Black from Anthropologie is highly rated by shoppers and is always all over Instagram feeds, if you don't want to go the DIY painting route. Or you can opt for one of these beauts below:

Three colors Kerre Manufactured Wood Square Wall Mirror Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $339.99 , now $319.99

Dimensions (in.): 36 x 2 x 36 A poplar wood and lacquer black mirror that can be hung vertically or horizontally.

17.5 lbs Thelma Mirror Shop at Lulu and Georgia Price: Was $398 , now $279

Dimensions (in.): 24 x 36 x 1.5 This carved mango wood mirror comes in a dark finish and includes mounting hardware, but it should not be in a room with a shower, according to the Lulu and Georgia site.

Of course, Posh Spice is the epitome of style. Copy more styles from her London home by taking a peek at Victoria Beckham's moody bathroom style and Victoria Beckham's kitchen, a rustic yet modern look you'll love.