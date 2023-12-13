Vanessa Hudgens' vintage-style curtains bring in one of 2024's hottest interior trends

Vanessa Hudgens' vintage-style curtains are a brilliant example of how you can use a bold pattern to make a real impact on a space. The High School Musical actor knows a thing or two about fashion, but she clearly knows a lot about interior design, too.

Want to learn how to style vintage curtains like Vanessa's in your home? We've spoken to our deputy editor who is a huge fan of vintage prints about how to do that, as well as shopped some matching buys so you can get the look.

These curtains also tap into one of 2024's small space interior design trends: grandpa chic. This is all about darker colors and nostalgic patterns, which Vanessa's curtains perfectly match. Here's everything you need to know about styling this look at home.

Vanessa Hudgens' vintage-style curtains

It's official: vintage-style decor is back in a big way for 2024. This is why we love Vanessa's interior design interpretation of it.

Why we love Vanessa Hudgens' vintage-style curtains

The contrasting print on Vanessa’s curtain panels immediately draws the eye to them. “The muted browns and beiges, matched with the rich black lines, give them a striking look that contrasts beautifully with the white curtains behind them,” explains Emily Lambe, deputy editor of Real Homes.

As well as this, the faded pattern on the curtains give them a vintage quality, which cleverly brings in one of 2024’s biggest design styles. “Grandpa chic is knocking coastal grandmother over with its moody hues and rustic patterns,” Emily adds. “It’s much more timeless thanks to its neutral color palette, which makes it much easier to decorate around than the nautical grandma style.

If grandpa chic sounds like your sort of small space interior design idea, there are a few ways you can style it. “Antique brass decorations, coffee table books, and distressed furniture pieces will all complement patterns like Vanessa’s,” Emily explains. You could also use dark wood to bring this in, too, as Vanessa has, matching her chic curtain baton with the fabric.

For those of you who don’t want to buy fresh fabrics, you could always go to a secondhand furniture store like Goodwill and see what they have on offer. “Thrift stores will have curtain fabrics that you won’t find anywhere else, which will make your home look really unique,” Emily says. “It can also work out a lot less expensive, especially if you’re dressing a large window such as the one Vanessa has.” This is a clever, budget-friendly decorating idea.

Get the look with these vintage-style curtain buys

Want to use curtains to add vintage-style to your home? These three buys will help you do just that.

Thermal insulated 1. Jinchan Damask Brown Curtains Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W52 x L84

Made from: Polyester

Price: $39.99 Baroque patterns are sophisticated and will add elegance to any space. Although this pattern is different to Vanessa's, it is more subtle and slightly more versatile. Add brass curtain hooks to elevate it even more. Light reducing 2. Felur De Lis Living Forbell Curtain Pair Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H84 x W50

Made from: Cotton

Price: $101.99 These are a more colorful take on Vanessa's curtains, with a floral print filled with lime, teal, gold, and red shades. They're also light-filtering, so they can make a room very dark. Machine washable 3. Alcott Hill Kacper Semi-Sheer Curtains Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H84 x W42

Made from: Polyester

Price: $33.99 Bring a touch of boho into your home with these fun flower and plant curtains. If you prefer more vibrant colors, they also come in turquoise.

If you live in a rental, using curtains to add a splash of pattern and color is an easy way to add drama to your space. “Just be sure to keep the ones that come with your rental in storage and swap them out when you move out,” Emily adds.

Want to find out more ways to bring 2024 trends into your home? These Pinterest Predicts design trends are some of our favorite aesthetics for the year.