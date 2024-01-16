I found Vanessa Hudgens' go-to supersized blender — and 3 small-space alternatives from just $87

Vanessa Hudgens' blender is mixing up some tasty and nutritious breakfast concoctions, so we plan to follow suit and kickstart our mornings on a healthy note.

The actor and style maven has partnered with Silk Milk for the brand's #FeelPlantyGood Challenge, tasking participants with using plant-based ingredients in their breakfast for seven straight days.

Her banana-chickpea-peanut butter number is made possible thanks to her jumbo nutribullet blender, which seems like it can prepare an early-morning meal for the entire neighborhood.

If you have to be mindful of small kitchen ideas and alternatives but still want to enjoy #FeelPlantyGood on your own terms, we've whipped up a list of the best blenders to get the job done on a smaller scale, with less counter space and spend.

Vanessa Hudgens' movies and TV shows are well-known (we see you Wildcats) but now the actor is stepping into the wellness space with her nutribullet 1200W Full Size Blender recipes. The appliance is a firm customer favorite beloved for its capabilities, including multiple speeds, a pulse function, extraction capabilities, and a vented lid to keep hot ingredients in check.

However, if like many of the Real Homes team, you can't dedicate limited kitchen counter space to big appliances, we've sniffed out three budget-friendly smaller blenders.

What to shop instead

Small kitchen appliances make working in an enclosed space a lot simpler than a super-sized product, obviously. That being said, we did a deep dive to uncover which ones can adequately assist with those early-morning smoothies, like Vanessa Hudgens' blender.

Additionally, at just $34.99, Aldi's Ambiano Cold Press Juicer and Extractor is flying off the shelves, so have a look at your neighborhood store to see if it's still available if juicing, rather than blending is more your thing.

11 colors nutribullet Pro Blender Shop at Amazon Price: Was $97.96 , now $87.12

Capacity: Up to 24oz Given a generous five-star review from Real Homes, the nutribullet Pro Blender is a fan-favorite for being small but mighty, as it's capable of handling difficult ingredients but still producing a smooth, residue-free final product. The only downside that might affect some shoppers is that there is only one blending mode. 4.7/5 stars on Amazon Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Maker & Nutrient Extractor Shop at Amazon Was: $ 119.99 , now $89.99

Capacity: Up to 24oz Awarded 4.5 out of 5 stars from Real Homes, the Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Maker & Nutrient Extractor is compact, easy-to-use thanks to preset designs, and features super-sharp blades that make it a go-to for morning smoothies or açaí bowls. Just keep in mind it'll only fit one portion in at a time, so if you have a lot of roomies or loved ones in tow, you'll be blitzing for a while! Eye-catching Smeg PBF01 blender $169.95 at Best Buy $169.95 at Best Buy Check Amazon Price: $169.95

Capacity: 600 ML You're probably not going to want to put away your SMEG blender because of its drop-dead-gorgeous retro-chic aesthetic, but you're also going to love it for performance and features: motor thermal protection, an anti-slip base and more. It's great for smoothies, shakes, and dips, but is definitely on the pricier side. If you don't mind a splurge, this is the way to go.

How to make Vanessa Hudgens' smoothie

Avoiding an appliance bigger than your kitchen can handle means you're a wiz at maximizing the space in your small kitchen, and now with a slinky little blender in tow, it's to instill those healthy habits into your routine. Here's how to copy Vanessa's Beige Not Boring Smoothie:

1/2 cup Silk Unsweet Almondmilk

1 frozen banana

Canned chickpeas

2 tbsp cacao powder

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp peanut butter

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Ice

If you've bagged yourself a blender and now want to figure out how to store appliances in a small kitchen so that you're clutter-free when the blender, coffee maker, soda stream and other nifty electricals are not in use, our experts have you covered.