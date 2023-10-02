9 cute plant pots to keep your houseplants happy

Plants are the perfect finishing touch to any interior, and a cute plant pot takes this to another level.
Whether you’ve put loads of effort into your decor, or you’re more of a throw-it-all-together kinda person, plants and their holders bring a pop of color and freshness that lifts any space. Plus, they’re one of the cheapest ways you can update your home or apartment.
Every single one of your best indoor plants deserves a beautiful home to call its own, of course. So, go forth, and scroll through this compilation so you can collect all the plant babies you want, giving your home a joyful update in the process.
Cute plant pots worth adding to your shopping cart
These plant pots tick all the boxes on cuteness, with a mix of materials, aesthetics, and colors that you’ll love.
9 cute plant pots
Super sweet
Price: $60
You say, cute plant pot, I say, how about giant ice cream cone? Right?! I thought that might do it. This one comes from Urban Outfitters' giant objects collection, which is inspired by iconic artists like Jeff Koons who use oversized proportions in their work. So, it’s not just a plant pot — it's art — and I’m obsessed.
Speckled
Price: $94
This ain’t no ordinary plant pot. Nope, this beauty has been handcrafted and hand-painted in Brooklyn, New York, and so each one is completely unique. The double-stacked design gives your plant-scape height, and it even has concealed drainage holes to make sure your plants don’t get a soggy bottom.
Earthy
Price: $25.90
Trust Zara Home to come through with an earthy classic like this woven planter. While it’s not the brightest, most attention-grabbing design, subtle textures and grounding colors like this are what make a home feel lived in. Whether you’re a minimalist or maximalist babe, this little pick will complement your interiors.
Cute doodles
Price: $19
This plant pot brings nothing but good vibes. Its hand-painted look, hand-sculpted structure, and tiny terracotta legs give it an artisan feel that's oh-so-cute. The perfect place to house a little succulent, there’s quite a few in the range if you felt inspired to create a shelf full of ‘em.
Stripes
Price: $90
The circus has come to town with this adorable, striped planter. You can trust the Danes to nail chic design, and this clay-pink and terracotta piece will fit seamlessly into any room thanks to its timeless pattern and natural colors.
Plaid
Price: $22
You can’t argue with the cuteness of this colorful planter that combines the prettiest pastel hues in a trendy checkered pattern. I particularly like the speckled glaze finish. Plus, if you’re in-between plants, you can even use this pot as a desk organizer.
A wild pick
Price: $42
I know we’re not supposed to pick favorites, but I think I found mine. This cool cat is hanging from the ceiling without a care in the world and that’s the kind of energy I need. String this one up by a curtain pole, above your shower, or on the side of a tall piece of furniture for an injection of character.
Picasso-inspired
Price: $28.99
Line drawings never go out of style and while there are a lot of different versions out there, the rich tone of this sapphire blue combined with a glazed finish really makes this plant pot stand out. These little cuties are pretty small, so fill them with succulents and cacti to make your own mini desert.
Cool clay
Price: $39
Is anyone else excited about Halloween? Well, of course, I am, but this planter is for all year round, not just for October. The pretty flower decorations are giving Day of the Dead, which is always a vibe, and I think this is a cool way to bring an edge to your home.
FAQs
What kind of pots are best for indoor plants?
Ceramic and clay pots like terracotta are often good options for most indoor plants. This gives houseplants a chance to drain excess water and avoids root rot. Plants that prefer moist soil may do okay in plastic, glazed, and hole-less pots.
Do indoor planters need drainage holes?
It depends on the type of plants you have, their watering preferences, and how moist they like their soil. In many cases, indoor planters with drainage holes are useful to prevent diseases in the roots (like root rot). Just be sure to have a tray beneath to catch drips!
