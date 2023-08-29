These are my fave home reset TikToks for cleaning inspo

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I’m gonna spill the tea: By the end of the week, my house is in total chaos. And, from what my friends have said, theirs are the same. Enter: Sunday resets. A total game-changer for home management and organization.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you've prob seen the whole “sunday reset” trend that’s been sweeping TikTok for the past few months. Chances are you're familiar with the idea, but do you know how to actually do a reset in your own place? Nope? Neither did I. That was until I obsessively scrolled #CleanTok until I found all the very best home reset creators to follow.

Feel like you’re lacking the motivation you need to keep your home neat and tidy? Give the home reset process a try — honestly, it’s changed my life. If you need some ideas, I’ve rounded up my fave home reset content from TikTok below along with a few useful tips for getting started.

Home reset TikTok inspo

I’ll let you in on a li’l secret: I always start my Sunday with #CleanTok scrolling (and coffee, obvi). It inspires and motivates me to be more organized and do better with how I manage my home. (JSYK, being the OG messy gal, I really need the inspo to keep me on track).

How to complete a Sunday reset

Set your intention before you start: Before you begin your home reset routine, it’s essential that you set the intention. For best results, decide what you would like to achieve and then spend the time focusing on that area of your home. This could be resetting your kitchen or it could be resetting each room in your home. It doesn’t matter how much you want to do, just make sure to set the intention before you begin.

Schedule a weekly reset time: To make sure that you don’t skip resets, it’s a good idea to set a regular weekly reset time that you stick to. This will help to make sure that you don’t end up skipping a reset.

Set a time limit: A super handy hack that I learned from TikTok is to set a timer for during your weekly cleaning resets. That way you know how long you have to complete the tasks at hand and won't end up running over into the rest of the day. Plus, there's something about working to beat the clock that speeds up the process and ensures that you get things done faster.

Make it as easy as possible: It's also a good idea to make the whole process as easy for yourself as possible by using all the best tools and all the most efficient cleaning hacks.