The Home Edit Walmart cleaning collection has just debuted with finds from $3

Ready to start scrubbing? The Home Edit Walmart cleaning collection has arrived on the first day of spring, just in time for a seasonal refresh.

This marks the first time that the duo behind the organization and media company, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, is embarking on a cleaning endeavor. Like everything else the team executes, the line is all about remaining functional and hassle-free, which we'll give two resounding thumbs up.

If you're adding to your list of best cleaning supplies for the spring, we suggest taking a peek at what The Home Edit has to offer.

Explore The Home Edit Walmart cleaning collection

The Home Edit's original Walmart collection, which launched in 2022, was all about keeping organized with the help of goodies like the Five-Piece Clear Pantry Storage System, or the bestselling Five-Piece Clear Laundry Organizing System, which is currently on sale.

Now, Clea and Joanna are turning their attention toward brushes, brooms, dish wands, and beyond. The 19-piece collection has a focus on bathrooms and kitchens, so if you're planning to deep clean a small kitchen or deep clean a small bathroom in the near future, you're in luck.

"Kitchens and bathrooms are the biggest pain points of the home when it comes to cleaning, so we have been working on these solutions for years now," the duo tells Real Homes. "Our hope is that [the line] revolutionizes your everyday cleaning routine and provide a solution to clean smarter, not harder."

What to shop

Though we're inclined to add one of everything from The Home Edit Walmart cleaning collection to our carts, have a look at a few of our favorite picks to kick your spring cleaning off in the proper direction.

It's true: even The Home Edit team has trouble staying organized now and then. Here's the one thing Clea and Joanna continue to work on in their homes. Plus, the duo spills on a labeling mistake to avoid at all costs — you'll be thankful in the long run.