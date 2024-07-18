Selena Gomez's bathroom is a masterclass in timeless style — design pros love her Parisian-chic space

I'm always looking for chic ways to upgrade my bathroom and I often scroll through TikTok. Amazingly, my two worlds of inspiration collided when I saw Selena Gomez filming a video in hers.

As much as I love hearing about her Rare Beauty range, I couldn't help but be distracted by her gorgeous washroom, which has features such as marble subway tiles to vintage-style lighting. I asked interior designers and our editor why these features work so well and how to recreate the look at home.

If you've been searching for small bathroom ideas like me, Selena Gomez's space has plenty of beautiful aspects to take in.

I’m a big fan of timeless, elegant interiors, which Selena Gomez’s bathroom is a beautiful example of.

“The walls are adorned with pristine gray and white marble subway tiles, with their natural veining adding organic beauty to the space,” explains Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

“This classic choice of material not only enhances the room's aesthetic appeal but also reflects light, creating a bright and airy atmosphere,” she says.

This marble tiling is a luxe touch you can easily replicate with peel-and-stick tiling, even if you’re renting (like me!).

“I have peel-and-stick subway tiles in my kitchen, and the ES Stone Marble Tile from Wayfair, are very similar to the ones in Selena's bathroom,” says Punteha van Terheyden, editor of Real Homes. “Just make sure you use a sharp pair of scissors, or a craft knife to get around outlets or cut your sheets to size.”

All washrooms need mirrors, as they’re a wonderful way to make a small bathroom look bigger. I love the fact it’s frameless, making it super versatile, which means you can move between different rooms without worrying about the style clashing.

Hanging gracefully in front of this is a domed glass pendant light, which is a real statement piece.

“This feels a bit vintage with its reverse dome glass feature and metal accents,” Punteha says. “I'd probably go for a gold color metal in my space, but the black works nicely too to contrast against all the lighter colors in play."

Nina agrees that it’s a gorgeous choice. “The pendant light also adds warmth and dimension to the space with its soft, inviting glow.”

All of this is tied together wonderfully by the gray small bathroom color (I think Benjamin Moore’s Gray Huskie is a close match) on the ceiling and walls, with the soothing shades providing a neutral backdrop that enhances the natural look of the marble.

Our Selena Gomez bathroom edit

One year warranty Beachcrest Home Barbour Light Single Pendant Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H13.25 x W8.75 x D8.75

Made from: Metal, glass

Price: $155.99 Whether you're looking for industrial small bathroom ideas or want to just add a vintage pop like Selena, this chic pendant light is a stylish choice. It comes in four other colors, including brushed brass, in case you want to go for a brighter metallic look like Punteha suggests. I also like the fact it's adjustable, so you can get that all-important small bathroom lighting just right. Four sizes available Hamilton Hills Gold Pivot Mirror Shop at Walmart Size (in.): W34 x L40

Made from: Glass

Price: $143.99 This highly-rated mirror will is perfect for those scouting out modern small bathroom ideas. It is frameless like Selena's but it has clever wall brackets that allow you to adjust the mirror whenever you need. Plus, even though the edges are sharp and crisp for a contemporary look, they're safety polished so you won't hurt yourself while installing. Easy to remove BeNice Peel-and-Stick Backsplash Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W3.86 x L7.80

Made from: Resin

Price: $26.99 for 23 These peel-and-stick tiles are a classic choice to have in your DIY bag, as they'll work in both kitchens and bathrooms. These ones are easy to apply, can be cut to size, and wiped clean quickly. Go for white if you want a clean look like Selena, or try warm beige or Californian blue if you want to try coastal bathroom ideas.

Every element in Selena Gomez’s bathroom has been selected to create a space that is both stylish and serene.

“I love the timeless elegance of the Parisian chic she's brought in with just a few design features,” Punteha finishes by saying.

If you’re searching for more celeb interiors, Taylor Swift’s kitchen is another great example of how to bring refinement and personality at the same time.