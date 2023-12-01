Rosehill Cottage, 'The Holiday's' beloved English abode, is a cozy dream — here's how to recreate the look

Fancy the ambiance of Rosehill Cottage, The Holiday's scenic abode in the English countryside? We can't say we blame you. The cozy destination has become an inspiration for many home decor enthusiasts, so we sought professionals' help in channeling the look.

No Christmas movie marathon is complete without the 2006 rom-com, but one thing more notable than the love stories in the film is is Iris' (Kate Winslet) digs, which featured a stone and brick exterior, a beautiful garden, wooden beams, a fireplace, etc. It's hygge heaven, if we're being frank.

After you indulge in the fan-favorite flick, we'll give you pointers for channeling the same cottagecore vibe in your place. It's a wintertime requirement, if you ask us. (Warning: cute design tips ahead; article does not come with Graham (Jude Law) lookalike.)

How to channel Rosehill Cottage, 'The Holiday's' cozy abode

We definitely had a crush on the hygge cottage sanctuary, but in real life, Rosehill Cottage does not exist. According to our sister site, Homes & Gardens, the destination was based on the very-real Honeysuckle Cottage in Holmbury St Mary, Surrey, which was available on Airbnb in 2022. So without further ado, let's allow Rosehill and Honeysuckle to point us in the proper direction.

1. Use warm colors

If you're curious how to choose a color scheme for an apartment, even if you're nowhere near the bucolic Rosehill/Honeysuckle environment, you'll need to plan carefully for a cozy look.

"Focus on warm colors like deep reds and rich greens, complemented by soft textiles such as wool and faux fur," says designer Elizabeth Vergara.

Likewise, designer Artem Kropovinsky recommends creamy whites, gentle, greys, and earthy greens.

Elizabeth Vergara Social Links Navigation Designer Elizabeth Vergara is the owner, principal designer, and lead project manager at the Latina owned luxury design and build agency Vergara Homes. Over the past 13+ years, Elizabeth has been helping homeowners design and renovate their upscale homes as a Design Build Specialist.

Artem Kropovinsky Social Links Navigation Designer Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight, an award-winning interior design studio based in New York.

2. Focus on lighting

One of the easiest upgrades for a small space that experts swear by is not relying on a single light source. Combine an overhead lamp with small sources, perhaps a wall sconce or desk-side lamp, so that you don't cast shadows. Sometimes when worrying about the look of a space, we tend to zone in on the furniture and forget all about the light.

"Layered lighting with floor lamps and candles creates a warm ambiance, while natural elements like pinecones and evergreen branches enhance the winter atmosphere," Vergara notes.

3. Be mindful of the furniture

Something sleek and modern might be beautiful, but it doesn't necessarily bode well for the cottagecore aesthetic. Keep in mind what type of pieces you're bringing into the space.

"Consider cozy furniture like plush sofas and oversized chairs," Vergara says. "The key is personalization — combining these elements in a way that resonates with your style and creates a welcoming space."

4. Find vintage-styled pieces

Vintage is in, and even if your items aren't necessarily second-hand, the look of something from generations past can enhance that cottagecore element you're aiming for. We also recommend following ThriftTok accounts for a lil' old-school inspo.

"Mix in vintage items," Kropovinsky says. "You also get character when you add a leather armchair or an antique chest making it look like it’s been there for a long time."

But it's not all about the furniture. Keep the small accents in mind as well, including accessories such as woven baskets and wooden decor, Vergara notes.



5. Utilize wood and stone

"Utilize wood and stone in replicating a cottage look," Kropovinsky says. "These give your space a rusty look and make it welcoming."

But according to Kelly Simpson, the senior director of design and innovation at Budget Blinds, you need to go a step further than finding a few wooden end tables (though it's a start).

"Incorporate natural materials, soft, pleasing organic patterns, colors and textures that induce feelings of our natural world and the calm, tranquility that biophilic design has come to represent," she says.

Kelly Simpson Social Links Navigation Senior Director of Design and Innovation at Budget Blinds Kelly Simpson is the senior director of design and innovation at Budget Blinds.

Loving this look? We are, too. No matter the season, these cottagecore decor gifts are something everyone will love. If you want to take the trend in an edgier direction, we'll fill you in on the dark cottagecore aesthetic.