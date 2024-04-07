Recreate Reese Witherspoon's 'charming' and 'traditional' living room setup with this find for just $14

Reese Witherspoon's living room is a cozy, cottagecore retreat tied together by one sophisticated element: gingham.

The star gives fans a sneak peek into her space on TikTok, and one clip captures her nestled on the couch, a blue checkered throw pillow at her side. The video in question is not even a minute long, but it's enough time for viewers to fall for Reese's charming style.

Adding touches of the classic pattern makes for an easy upgrade for a small living room, so our expert designer reveals how to make it work in any space and on a budget. What, like it's hard?

Catch Reese Witherspoon's living room on TikTok

In a humorous TikTok clip, the actor is stationed comfortably on the sofa, skimming through TV and film projects that she's in or has produced. But Reese Witherspoon's living room decor outshines her humorous marathon lineup in the best way possible, leading viewers to wonder how to recreate the adorable look.

A small living room refresh doesn't need to be extensive — something as simple as a playful throw pillow can completely elevate the rest of the space and make a statement, as you see in Reese's case. The key is to tackle small accents first.

"Start by incorporating gingham through decorative pillows, throws, or curtains," says designer Nina Lichtenstein.

The Carol & Frank 50" x 60" Gingham Check Throw Blanket at Target is available in four shades and perfectly complements rustic home decor, while Urban Outfitters' Gingham Rose Breezy Cotton Percale Sheet Set acts as the perfect transitional home decor piece as spring gets underway.

What to shop

How to style the look

Once you're ready to style a sofa in a small living room and take a look at the bigger picture, you'll want to take colors and textures into consideration when working with gingham.

"Opt for neutral furniture upholstery to create a harmonious backdrop that allows the gingham pattern to shine," Nina adds. "Consider layering gingham with solid-colored textiles or other patterns, such as florals or stripes, to add depth and visual interest to the space."

What's more, Nina argues that gingham knows no bounds. It can work with colorful small living room ideas, modern small living room ideas, and beyond.

"Whether in classic black and white, soft pastels, or bold hues, gingham exudes a sense of nostalgia and charm that transcends trends," she says. "Its clean lines and understated elegance make it a staple in both traditional and contemporary settings, ensuring its enduring popularity through the ages."

If you want to go bold, a peel-and-stick wallpaper with a gingham style or furniture upholstery can be the way to go. Consider Spoonflower's Peel & Stick Wallpaper in Blue Gingham on Amazon or West Elm's Heather Taylor Home Scarlett Bench to make it happen.

Reese Witherspoon's living room is traditional, perhaps even infused with a touch of coastal influences. However, if you want to work with different styles, that means honing in on the surroundings.

"Natural materials such as rattan, wicker, or reclaimed wood accents beautifully complement the rustic simplicity of gingham," Nina adds. "For a refined look, incorporate metallic finishes like brass or gold in lighting fixtures, picture frames, or decorative accessories to add a touch of glamour to the relaxed charm of gingham."

If Reese Witherspoon's living room is your style crush, you're encouraged to embrace the cute checkered look and let it do the talking.

This isn't the beloved actor and entrepreneur's only stylish setup. Reese Witherspoon's book nook is nothing short of fantastic, largely thanks to her soft, blush-toned accent chair, so we asked experts how to achieve a similar style. Kick back with a bestseller and enjoy!