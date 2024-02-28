These 6 transitional home decor picks under $75 will brighten up your space for spring

Hibernation season is coming to a close, and transitional home decor picks are the perfect way to welcome spring.

With blossoms popping up and milder weather inching in, it's time to part ways with heavy-knit throws and charcoal-scented fragrances. These six transitional home decor picks from our expert shoppers will instead help you lighten up for spring for less than $75.

Don't worry, we love all the cozy vibes too, but it's ok to leave it behind and opt for ways to reset your space for spring — and our interior designers will share exactly how.

How to find transitional home decor picks for your space

When making moves, one of the first things to take into consideration are the shades you're incorporating into your decor. Keep the best color combinations for small spaces in mind as you begin adding fun accessories to your home.

"As we move from winter to spring, colors such as light green, blue, and yellow will be more on trend," says Jamie Mitri, the founder of Moss Pure. "Ways to incorporate this into your existing decor without breaking your budget is to get the following accents: throw blankets, rugs, and pillows."

Speaking of green, one of our go-to spring colors, now is the time to experiment with the best indoor plants or seasonal blooms. We will make the case for bringing the outdoors in all day, every day, but spring is an especially ideal time for a floral fix.

"We absolutely love using oversized vases as we transition from winter to spring as it's the perfect place to add in seasonal stems," says interior designer Andrea West. "We recommend keeping your table centerpiece vases neutral so that your stems can be the focal point of the season."

As you begin to rearrange your easy-care indoor plants for living rooms, be mindful of the accents that surround said plants. Don't go for heavy fabrics that will overwhelm your space and overheat you during a movie marathon.

"We recommend keeping your throws to a woven cotton rather than of a heavy fur to help it feel more transitional between the two seasons," Andrea adds.

As you begin to wrap up your transformation, take light into consideration. Instead of opting for something warm, look for ways to brighten your space.

"The variable lighting such as dimmer switches or layered lighting solutions are the perfect ones for the cozy winter atmosphere and the brightest, very alive feeling of the spring," says designer Artem Kropovinsky. "Consider floor lamps having variable brightness or table lamps with a light-colored shade."

Artem also insists you shouldn't be afraid to switch up your artwork.

"Rotation of artwork is a detail of transitional decor which is frequently ignored," he says. "As spring comes, a winter-related piece can be replaced with something bright or nature-themed, bringing an instant change in mood of the room."

What to shop

While you're preparing for warmer weather, might we recommend a few tropical indoor plants? They're easy to maintain and look stunning! They'll make you forget about the cold winter in no time.