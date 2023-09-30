The gingerbread girl trend is here — meet the wintery aesthetic here to spice up the holiday season

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

You're going to *love* the gingerbread girl trend if cookies are baked into your holiday ritual. You see, the team and I were invited to Etsy's Christmas preview, and while we did "ooh" and "ahh" at the grandpa chic, candycore, elevated entertaining, and mantlescaping movements — there's something that excited the girl scout in me.

The gingerbread girl trend teases all the senses. Visually, the look is centered around lots of light caramel picks, with sweet and delicate details. And, on the nose, familiar spices that will take you back to Christmas as a kid. Think ginger, cinnamon, allspice and nutmeg. It's a warm aesthetic that will make you feel all soft-centered inside.

But, I get it. Figuring out where to buy Christmas decor for your apartment and how you want to decorate it in the first place can be tricky. You don't want your scheme to feel seasonally unfestive, but clutter and unconsidered ornaments can be the Ebenezer Scrooge of space. Thankfully, you can make like Hansel and Gretel and scatter crumbs of this trend around your home.

9 handpicked gingerbread girl homewares

"Gingham prints in playful primary colors, retro accessories, and handcrafted decorations that will transport you straight to Christmas Day," according to Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert at Etsy. To help you get a headstart, I've compiled some picks from Etsy and other stores that you can shop to create a gingerbread girl wonderland.

Gingerbread girl home fragrance

First, you have to get the scent right. With a name like "gingerbread girl aesthetic," it's no surprise that this is a big factor in setting the scene. "Gingerbread fragrances are a cherished tradition during the holiday season because when you experience them, they bring back memories of magical and exciting times," says Hope Freeman, director of fragrance development at Pura.

"As you breathe it in, notes of nutmeg, crystallized ginger, and cardamom entwine and create a symphony of comforting spices," she adds. "This magical experience invokes cherished memories of holiday gatherings, laughter, and love. The warmth of gingerbread remains long after the holidays have passed, and will linger in your heart."

Vegan and cruelty free 1. Le Bon Candles Gingerbread Soy Wax Melts Shop at Etsy Price: From $9.05 for six



Stop the press! I was obsessed with these little guys at the Etsy Christmas preview. They weren't sickly smelling at all and that Le Bon Candles hit the nail on the head when it came to a realistic fragrance of ginger, clove, and cinnamon, with a caramelized aroma you'd find in freshly baked cookies. They genuinely look and smell good enough to eat (but don't!) For small spaces 2. Pura Gingerbread Plug-in Shop at Pura Price: Was $17.99 , Now $14.39 (save $3.60) This home fragrance is fresh-out-of-the-oven delicious — sweet, buttery, gingery, and spicy. Top notes of cinnamon bark and fresh ginger mingle with warm cardamom and sweet nutmeg to warm the home and heart. Luxury 3. Diptyque Gingembre Room Spray Shop at Nordstrom Price: $72 If straight gingerbread is too sweet for you, go for this grown-up take on the fragrance. According to Nordstrom customers, this smells like freshly-cut ginger with hints of citrus (hey, orange blossom) for a more adult take on the holiday scent.

Gingerbread girl items for your kitchen

For family recipes 4. CloudsandCurrents Personalized Favorite Recipe Box Shop at Etsy Price: $58.17 If you're always ringing your parents to ask them how to make your favorite childhood meals, you need one of these! Constructed out of birchwood, these made-to-order recipe boxes are the perfect way to ensure cooking instructions are kept safe. Each recipe box contains five dividers: Starters, Mains, Desserts, Baking, and Other, so you can organize your eats accordingly. Dishwasher-safe 5. KCHossackPottery Scalloped-edge Side Plates Shop at Etsy Price: $31.11 Forget leaving a cookie and carrot out for Santa and his reindeer — you'll want to keep these handmade stoneware plates for your girl dinner dates in the lead-up to Christmas. The scalloped edge is super pretty and these are made with food-safe glazes. Designer-inspired 6. LowreyEngraving William Morris Rolling Pin Shop at Etsy Price: $34

Size (in): H5 x W4.75 x D3.5 Want to give your cookies or pottery an artisan spin? Then you need this embossed kitchen accessory. This wooden utensil is a bit of an upfront investment, but it will make the most luxe-looking baked dough and clay ornaments (saving you money on cookie-cutter gifts that everyone already has).

Gingerbread girl decor

Frequently asked questions

Is gingerbread for Christmas or Thanksgiving? While it's most commonly seen around Christmas time, it can really go either way. "Gingerbread has always been a popular holiday baking and design trend that evolves each year, sparking creative new ways to incorporate the theme into homes," says Jenny Reimold, style expert at HomeGoods. "This sweet treat invokes fond memories of childhood and the smell of warm cookies in the kitchen, and can work for both celebratory occasions."



Why is gingerbread decor popular around Christmas? "Gingerbread-themed Christmas decorations are a nostalgic and familiar decoration theme that will bring warmth and whimsy to any home during the holiday season," says Jess Martin, Christmas decoration and events expert at Ginger Ray." While they've been common for years, this new trend "takes the accent piece to another level." Martin recommends "combining the key visual elements of traditional gingerbread cookies" and mixing them with playful colors and patterns, like gingham and stripes.

How we chose these gingerbread girl items

The Real Homes team was invited to an Etsy Christmas event where we were able to see, smell, and touch the products.

As for the other items we've selected, we've browsed the web for highly-rated products that would be appropriate for this guide. And of course, sometimes it's not what you know but who you know, so we're always up for speaking to industry professionals.

Meet our experts below:

