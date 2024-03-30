This large, portable tablet was purchased 500+ times from Amazon this month, and it's the perfect renter-friendly TV solution

Is the LG StandByME, a large, portable tablet, the new stationary TV? Renters, you just might feel inclined to say "yes".

Rather than struggle with minimal room or a landlord who won't permit you to mount anything to the wall, why not opt for a portable tablet to eliminate these headaches? Plus, being able to move it from room to room is nothing short of delightful. (A movie screening and bubble bath does sound pretty perfect, right?)

So, are some of the best smaller TVs not actually TVs at all? Is this another way to cut the cord? You'll have to be the judge.

See the super-cool LG StandByME on Amazon

Ideas for a portable tablet began a-brewin' when Amazon Home's Instagram account recently showed off the ease with which one shopper moves her device throughout the house. No need to hide a TV on the wall. Bulky TV stands don't need to be part of the living room furniture. Perhaps there's a solid point to be made?

The portable tablet in question, an LG 27-Inch Class StanbyMe 1080p-Portable Touch-Screen-Monitor, has received 4.5/5 stars on Amazon and has been described by reviewers as having a clear picture, fantastic sound, and a sleek design. One customer even said how it perfectly fit in her small living room: "I wanted a small tv that I didn't have to rearrange my living room to accommodate and that I could store in my closet when I wasn't using it."

If this isn't enough to deter you from mounting a TV on the wall, some of the other features will: its touch-screen display, rotatable screen, and AirPlay, NFC, HDMI, and USB support. Perhaps the only deterring feature of this portable tablet is the price, as it is more than the average flatscreen.

LG 27-Inch Class StanbyMe 1080p-Portable Touch-Screen-Monitor Shop at Amazon Price: $996.99

Dimensions (in.): 27 (Screen) Portable, sleek, and functional, this tablet "blurs the lines between a television and a tablet". It connects with AirPlay, NFC, HDMI, and USB support. It also comes with a remote, batteries, stand, mobile device holder, power cable, and quick start guide.

Similar options include the ApoloSign 32-Inch Portable Smart Screen on Amazon for $899.99 and the CNBANAN 22-Inch Portable Touch Screen Monitor on Amazon for $699.99.

If you're not quite convinced that a large portable tablet is the way to go for your space, don't worry. We'll help you figure out where to put a TV in a small living room.