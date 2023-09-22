12 clever space-saving products for each room of your apartment

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Wait! Before you move into your new place, you're going to need some space-saving products for all your clothes, makeup, and more. Fortunately, we've rounded up functional and clever products for every part of your abode — furniture for small spaces, dual-purpose pieces, and everything in between. (Thank us later!)

As studio dwellers, apartment renters, and college students know well, space isn't always a guarantee, so you're going to have to find ways to get creative. Making your new home functional yet comfortable can seem like a tall order, but this is why we're here folks, we're ready to assist with recs and hacks!

While you're mixing and matching throw pillows and mentally prepping that gallery wall you'd like over the couch, don't forget to get your hands on these practical items, too. (We know, we know...)

The best space-saving products for every room

Why you can trust Real Homes

Whether you're trying to make room for your culinary gadgets or you're searching for a place to keep all those serums, moisturizers, creams, and whatever else you nabbed from Sephora, we've got you covered. We've divvied up a few of our favorite finds for the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and living room. We particularly love that these pieces get the job done and look good while doing it.

And now that you've got the whole space-saving thing on lock, we'd be remiss not to instill good cleaning habits in you. Stay on top of this expertly crafted apartment cleaning checklist.

Frequently asked questions

What can I buy to save space? Simple products like hooks, baskets, and other organizers can be a huge help in a small space. Get clever and utilize space you wouldn't normally use like under the bed or behind a door.

How can I hide clutter? Organizers and space-saving products don't have to stand out in your apartment or small space. You can disguise clutter in hidden spaces like closets and under the bed. You can also pick out aesthetically pleasing organizational products like colorful baskets and cute decorative hooks.

How we chose

While it isn't always possible to test individual products, so in this instance we highly-rated items with excellent user feedback.

