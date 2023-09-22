12 clever space-saving products for each room of your apartment

Wait! Before you move into your new place, you're going to need some space-saving products for all your clothes, makeup, and more. Fortunately, we've rounded up functional and clever products for every part of your abode — furniture for small spaces, dual-purpose pieces, and everything in between. (Thank us later!)
As studio dwellers, apartment renters, and college students know well, space isn't always a guarantee, so you're going to have to find ways to get creative. Making your new home functional yet comfortable can seem like a tall order, but this is why we're here folks, we're ready to assist with recs and hacks!
While you're mixing and matching throw pillows and mentally prepping that gallery wall you'd like over the couch, don't forget to get your hands on these practical items, too. (We know, we know...)
Quick Menu: Space-Saving Products
1. Best space-saving products
2. FAQs
3. How we chose
4. Where to buy
The best space-saving products for every room
Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Whether you're trying to make room for your culinary gadgets or you're searching for a place to keep all those serums, moisturizers, creams, and whatever else you nabbed from Sephora, we've got you covered. We've divvied up a few of our favorite finds for the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and living room. We particularly love that these pieces get the job done and look good while doing it.
And now that you've got the whole space-saving thing on lock, we'd be remiss not to instill good cleaning habits in you. Stay on top of this expertly crafted apartment cleaning checklist.
Stackable
Price: $24.93
Size: 11.7''l x 7.7''w x 6.1''h (Large); 11.4''l x 7.3''w x 5.3''h (Small)
Those vintage dishes from your latest thrifting excursion need to go somewhere. Luckily, expandable and stackable shelving allows you to create space in your cabinets that otherwise didn't exist. Consider this permission to stock up on your next flea market outing.
Kitchen
Price: $13.15 (Set of 3)
In the likely chance that counter space is minimal or non-existent, you'll have to think vertically. Store your spoons, spatulas, and so on from a hook that holds up to six utensils and allows 360-degree coverage. Chef, you need it.
Rolling
Price: $45
Size: 31"h x 15"w x 6"d
Divvying a common area like the kitchen with roomies isn't easy, and a little extra real estate is always appreciated. Luckily, this thin but mighty storage cart will buy you extra space. And when the area feels extra cluttered, you can always move it.
Bathroom
Price: $69.99
Size: 10"d x 25"w x 71"h
We know your ever-growing skincare routine requires a home, and luckily an over-the-shelf method utilizes vertical space you weren't even thinking about. Plus, the bamboo finish adds a zen, spa-like quality to your W.C.
Folding
Price: $23.99 (Set of 4)
Size: 9.8"l x 6.5"w x 3.8"h
Toiletries can add up quickly, even if there's no place to store those cotton swabs or packs of tissues. A foldable and stackable set of crates will allow you to divvy up the essentials and make room for everything. Added bonus? The colors are adorbs.
Over-the-Door
Price:
$29.99, $27.99
Size: 7'' H X 9'' L X 19'' D
Ideal for multiple dwellers in a small space, a towel rack will allow you to find a spot for one of those "I don't know where to put it" items. The back of the door is powerful real estate in a small space, folks — don't let it go to waste!
Storage furniture
Price: $35.99
Size: 15"l x15"w x15"h
Ottomans are perfect for a subtle accent and storing those easily misplaced items, like the TV remote or the cordless laptop mouse. Props for being cute to boot!
Compression
Price: $19.99 (Set of 5)
Look, we appreciate the idea of a capsule wardrobe, but not all of us have that type of restraint. Our styles are ever-changing, so we need a place to keep the garments. Compression bags are great ways to store out-of-season clothes and keep critters away. (Moths, be damned!)
Transparent
Price:
$33.99, $24.99
Size: 8.1''h X 11.6''w X 12.4''d
Accessories are necessary, but it's not always easy to find a permanent space for them in your closet. For those scarves, belts, and baseball caps, invest in a cute cube or two...maybe more!
Vintage-style
Price: $99
Size: 20"w x 11.5"d x 26"h
If you're hosting a party in a small apartment, you'll need to rely on a fun playlist. Records offer a quality that's unmatched, but if you've built up a decent collection, you'll need a place to keep them. Fortunately, this unit holds 60 up to records, and the vintage-styled shelves offer an opportunity to decorate.
Wall space
Price: $24.99 (Set of 2)
Never underestimate that handy wall space. Use these adorable game-themed hooks to not only keep your goods in order but also show off your style. Fun tote bags are a playful complement to these babies.
Woven
Price: $24.99
Size: 12" x 18"
Don't deny it — we know you're guilty of stocking up on fall throws. (It's possible we bought the pumpkin *and* plaid blankets...) Store all of your cozy accessories in an equally adorable basket.
Frequently asked questions
What can I buy to save space?
Simple products like hooks, baskets, and other organizers can be a huge help in a small space. Get clever and utilize space you wouldn't normally use like under the bed or behind a door.
How can I hide clutter?
Organizers and space-saving products don't have to stand out in your apartment or small space. You can disguise clutter in hidden spaces like closets and under the bed. You can also pick out aesthetically pleasing organizational products like colorful baskets and cute decorative hooks.
How we chose
While it isn't always possible to test individual products, so in this instance we highly-rated items with excellent user feedback.
Where to buy
Looking for even more storage and organization products? See our list of the best retailers.
- Amazon space-saving products
- Target space-saving products
- Walmart space-saving products
- Wayfair space-saving products
If you're on a pretty tight budget but still want to pick up some space-saving gadgets, check out our fave organizers under $20 for some real bang for your buck.