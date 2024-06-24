The new Perfect Power Pot is Our Place's solution to cooking just about anywhere — and it's perfect for compact spaces

Calling all small space dwellers — the Perfect Power Pot from viral cookware brand Our Place is the only appliance you need

Our Place Perfect Power Pot in terracotta on counter with flowers
(Image credit: Our Place)
Jump to category:
Emily Lambe
By
published

Stuck in a tiny space? The brand-new Perfect Power Pot is here to solve all your cooking woes.

The viral cookware brand is back at it again with a new appliance that does it all. No stove or oven required! Great for everything from outdoor dining and camping to student living, this electric pan gives you the power to cook anywhere. 

This small kitchen appliance may be the best in your arsenal to fry, sear, steam, and more.

Why we love the sound of the Perfect Power Pot

Our Place Perfect Power Pot with bowl of eggs and salad

(Image credit: Our Place)

The Perfect Power Pot from Our Place is the newest cookware buy we're dying to get our hands on.

The trendy cookware brand took social media by storm with the viral Always Pan 2.0, but since then have launched a series of handy appliances and gadgets. The latest in its line-up is the brand-new Perfect Power Pot — an electric pot that allows you to cook just about anywhere you can plug it in. 

It's a great solution if you're in a situation where you don't have access to a full kitchen. You can cook outdoors if you're hosting a get-together or going camping. It also works in unconventional living spaces like a van. Or maybe you're a first-time student looking for dorm supplies

Prices were correct at the time of publishing.

A post shared by Our Place (@ourplace)

A photo posted by on

Perfect Power Pot features

Perfect Power Pot with fried rice

(Image credit: Our Place)

While you may have one of the best air fryers at home, they can't always handle all types of food. That's where the Perfect Power Pot comes in. The five-in-one pot comes with a detachable 3.3 ft. long cord that you simply plug in to get started. It preheats in as little as 1.5 minutes and, according to Our Place, cooks faster than a traditional stovetop. 

Once your pot is ready to go, you can cook just about anything as it can saute, boil, fry, sear, and steam. The inside is covered in a nonstick coating made without PTFEs and PFOAs, making it a great non-toxic cookware option.

The pot comes with a nesting steamer which rests on top for steaming veggies, dumplings, and more. The steamer even has small divots for holding eggs in place. The pot also comes with a glass lid and a beech wood spatula. Choose from Spice — a warm terracotta color, or Char — a dark charcoal gray.

Don't end up loving your Perfect Power Pot? Our Place is offering free returns, a 100-day trial, and a one-year warranty should you run into any trouble with your new appliance.

Our Place Perfect Power PotFive-in-one
Perfect Power Pot

Price: $125
Size (in.): H4.6 x D8 x L15.8
Capacity: 1.7 qt.
Materials: Plastic exterior, cast aluminum with toxin-free nonstick interior

This handy electric pot has a toxin-free non-stick coating making cooking simple and mess-free. The Perfect Power Pot comes with a nesting steamer basket, glass lid, beech wood spatula, and detachable plug.

More Our Place picks

Looking for more picks from Our Place? We got the details on everything from the Titanium Always Pan Pro to the Better Bowl Set. Once you figure out where to store appliances in a small kitchen you can snag anything else you need for those weeknight meals.

Green Our Place Always PanVersatile
Always Pan® 2.0

Price: $150
Size: 10.5 in

Who knew the Always Pan could get even better? An updated version of the viral original pan, the 2.0 version can be placed in the oven and features a new non-stick material that lasts longer than the previous model.

Our Place Dream Cooker in spiceMulticooker
Our Place Dream Cooker

Price: $250
Capacity: 6 qt

The Dream Cooker combines all the best assets of a pressure cooker with a slow cooker. Available in four colors, this appliance has four main cooking modes — pressure cook, slow cook, saute/sear, and keep warm.

Blue Our Place Splendor BlenderHigh-power
Our Place Splendor Blender

Price: $125
Capacity: 750ml
Power: 1000 watt

Are you a big smoothie fan? You'll need the Splendor Blender to whip up your favorite drinks in under 45 seconds. You can also snag the Splendor Blender Everything Kit from Our Place which comes with a 32 oz pitcher and a 450 ml sauce vessel.

Whether you're picking up a new coffee maker or one of the best blenders, there are appliances out there for small spaces that won't take up too much room on your countertop. Our Place always knocks it out of the park when it comes to trendy gadgets that are as stylish as they are practical.

Emily Lambe
Emily Lambe
Deputy Editor

Hey! I’m Emily and I’m the deputy digital editor at Real Homes. I’m here to bring you the latest decor trends, inspirational ideas, informative how tos, the latest celeb homes style and the best budget-friendly buys. I live in a rented apartment, making the most of small spaces and using accent pieces to make things pop. When I’m not writing, I’m usually doing yoga, eating chocolate or working on my skincare routine.

Latest

SPONSORS