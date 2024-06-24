The new Perfect Power Pot is Our Place's solution to cooking just about anywhere — and it's perfect for compact spaces

Stuck in a tiny space? The brand-new Perfect Power Pot is here to solve all your cooking woes.

The viral cookware brand is back at it again with a new appliance that does it all. No stove or oven required! Great for everything from outdoor dining and camping to student living, this electric pan gives you the power to cook anywhere.

This small kitchen appliance may be the best in your arsenal to fry, sear, steam, and more.

Why we love the sound of the Perfect Power Pot

(Image credit: Our Place)

The Perfect Power Pot from Our Place is the newest cookware buy we're dying to get our hands on.

The trendy cookware brand took social media by storm with the viral Always Pan 2.0, but since then have launched a series of handy appliances and gadgets. The latest in its line-up is the brand-new Perfect Power Pot — an electric pot that allows you to cook just about anywhere you can plug it in.

It's a great solution if you're in a situation where you don't have access to a full kitchen. You can cook outdoors if you're hosting a get-together or going camping. It also works in unconventional living spaces like a van. Or maybe you're a first-time student looking for dorm supplies.

Perfect Power Pot features

(Image credit: Our Place)

While you may have one of the best air fryers at home, they can't always handle all types of food. That's where the Perfect Power Pot comes in. The five-in-one pot comes with a detachable 3.3 ft. long cord that you simply plug in to get started. It preheats in as little as 1.5 minutes and, according to Our Place, cooks faster than a traditional stovetop.

Once your pot is ready to go, you can cook just about anything as it can saute, boil, fry, sear, and steam. The inside is covered in a nonstick coating made without PTFEs and PFOAs, making it a great non-toxic cookware option.

The pot comes with a nesting steamer which rests on top for steaming veggies, dumplings, and more. The steamer even has small divots for holding eggs in place. The pot also comes with a glass lid and a beech wood spatula. Choose from Spice — a warm terracotta color, or Char — a dark charcoal gray.

Don't end up loving your Perfect Power Pot? Our Place is offering free returns, a 100-day trial, and a one-year warranty should you run into any trouble with your new appliance.

Five-in-one Perfect Power Pot Shop at Our Place Price: $125

Size (in.): H4.6 x D8 x L15.8

Capacity: 1.7 qt.

Materials: Plastic exterior, cast aluminum with toxin-free nonstick interior This handy electric pot has a toxin-free non-stick coating making cooking simple and mess-free. The Perfect Power Pot comes with a nesting steamer basket, glass lid, beech wood spatula, and detachable plug.

More Our Place picks

Looking for more picks from Our Place? We got the details on everything from the Titanium Always Pan Pro to the Better Bowl Set. Once you figure out where to store appliances in a small kitchen you can snag anything else you need for those weeknight meals.

Whether you're picking up a new coffee maker or one of the best blenders, there are appliances out there for small spaces that won't take up too much room on your countertop. Our Place always knocks it out of the park when it comes to trendy gadgets that are as stylish as they are practical.