Outdoor storage benches under $200 to help your backyard stay organized this spring — and beyond

An outdoor storage bench is a non-negotiable for small backyards. This is why we've sought out these customer favorites for under $200.

When you're not working with much space, every square inch counts. A multipurpose piece such as an outdoor storage bench can help keep backyards organized, provide a place to sit, and look like decor. Who doesn't love the marriage between function and style?

As you map out the gorgeous outdoor decor trends to try this year, make sure to tack a storage bench onto your shopping list.

Shop outdoor storage bench by store

So, where are shoppers buying budget outdoor storage benches for their backyards from? These retailers have great selections with varying styles, price points, and aesthetics.

Should you want to go the luxe route, the Playa Outdoor Storage Trunk at West Elm is currently on sale for $720. Or, you could up the ante with Wayfair's Jannik Pramla Patio Chair with Cushions and Ottoman from Latitude Run — part lounger, part storage system that's over 50% off at $529.99.

Our picks for affordable outdoor storage benches

Outdoor storage benches come in a range of sizes and styles, so you'll be able to find something that works out perfectly for your yard.

Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Need a bit more than storage benches to complete the look of your yard? You've picked the perfect time to execute your ideas: the Home Depot Spring Black Friday Sale 2024 is underway until April 28, Lowe's SpringFest 2024 is slated until May 1, and deals drop regularly throughout each retailer's event.

Make your backyard picks stand the test of time by picking the best materials for outdoor furniture items.