Outdoor storage benches under $200 to help your backyard stay organized this spring — and beyond

An outdoor storage bench is a non-negotiable for small backyards. This is why we've sought out these customer favorites for under $200.
When you're not working with much space, every square inch counts. A multipurpose piece such as an outdoor storage bench can help keep backyards organized, provide a place to sit, and look like decor. Who doesn't love the marriage between function and style?
As you map out the gorgeous outdoor decor trends to try this year, make sure to tack a storage bench onto your shopping list.
Shop outdoor storage bench by store
So, where are shoppers buying budget outdoor storage benches for their backyards from? These retailers have great selections with varying styles, price points, and aesthetics.
- Amazon outdoor storage benches
- The Home Depot Outdoor storage benches
- IKEA outdoor storage benches
- Lowe's outdoor storage benches
- Target outdoor storage benches
- Walmart outdoor storage benches
- Wayfair outdoor storage benches
Should you want to go the luxe route, the Playa Outdoor Storage Trunk at West Elm is currently on sale for $720. Or, you could up the ante with Wayfair's Jannik Pramla Patio Chair with Cushions and Ottoman from Latitude Run — part lounger, part storage system that's over 50% off at $529.99.
Our picks for affordable outdoor storage benches
Outdoor storage benches come in a range of sizes and styles, so you'll be able to find something that works out perfectly for your yard.
Prices were correct at the time of publication.
Two finishes
Price: $125.99
Dimensions (in.): 19.75 x 19.75 x 47.75
Keep backyard games and outdoor decor tucked away in this weather and water-durable storage bench that's equipped with an extra-long seat.
Capacity 440 lbs
Price:
Was $199.95, now $169.95
Dimensions (in.): 21.5 x 48.5 x 32.5
The perfect small garden accessory, this sturdy, weatherproof, and chic find will also work indoors if you have a change of heart.
Capacity 350 lbs
Price:
Was $319.99, now $154.99
Dimensions (in.): 36.42 x 47.64 x 25.19
Water-resistant and sturdy, this classic wooden storage bench is ideal for the backyard, garden, or patio and only takes 15 minutes to assemble. Treat it with suitable wood oil annually.
Need a bit more than storage benches to complete the look of your yard? You've picked the perfect time to execute your ideas: the Home Depot Spring Black Friday Sale 2024 is underway until April 28, Lowe's SpringFest 2024 is slated until May 1, and deals drop regularly throughout each retailer's event.
Make your backyard picks stand the test of time by picking the best materials for outdoor furniture items.