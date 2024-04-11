Outdoor storage benches under $200 to help your backyard stay organized this spring — and beyond

A multipurpose piece if ever there was one, the outdoor storage bench is a no-brainer for small backyards

Danielle Valente
By Danielle Valente
published

An outdoor storage bench is a non-negotiable for small backyards. This is why we've sought out these customer favorites for under $200. 

When you're not working with much space, every square inch counts. A multipurpose piece such as an outdoor storage bench can help keep backyards organized, provide a place to sit, and look like decor. Who doesn't love the marriage between function and style?

As you map out the gorgeous outdoor decor trends to try this year, make sure to tack a storage bench onto your shopping list. 

Shop outdoor storage bench by store

So, where are shoppers buying budget outdoor storage benches for their backyards from? These retailers have great selections with varying styles, price points, and aesthetics.

Should you want to go the luxe route, the Playa Outdoor Storage Trunk at West Elm is currently on sale for $720. Or, you could up the ante with Wayfair's Jannik Pramla Patio Chair with Cushions and Ottoman from Latitude Run — part lounger, part storage system that's over 50% off at $529.99. 

Our picks for affordable outdoor storage benches

Outdoor storage benches come in a range of sizes and styles, so you'll be able to find something that works out perfectly for your yard. 

Prices were correct at the time of publication. 

Black outdoor storage bench with wooden seatTwo finishes
Outsunny Outdoor Wicker Storage Bench

Price: $125.99
Dimensions (in.): 19.75 x 19.75 x 47.75

Keep backyard games and outdoor decor tucked away in this weather and water-durable storage bench that's equipped with an extra-long seat. 

Rattan outdoor storage bench with white cushionCapacity 440 lbs
NGLI Outdoor Bench with Storage

Price: Was $199.95, now $169.95
Dimensions (in.): 21.5 x 48.5 x 32.5

The perfect small garden accessory, this sturdy, weatherproof, and chic find will also work indoors if you have a change of heart.

Romney Dark Red Meranti Wood Outdoor BenchCapacity 350 lbs
Romney Dark Red Meranti Wood Outdoor Bench

Price: Was $319.99, now $154.99
Dimensions (in.): 36.42 x 47.64 x 25.19

Water-resistant and sturdy, this classic wooden storage bench is ideal for the backyard, garden, or patio and only takes 15 minutes to assemble. Treat it with suitable wood oil annually. 

Need a bit more than storage benches to complete the look of your yard? You've picked the perfect time to execute your ideas: the Home Depot Spring Black Friday Sale 2024 is underway until April 28, Lowe's SpringFest 2024 is slated until May 1, and deals drop regularly throughout each retailer's event.

Make your backyard picks stand the test of time by picking the best materials for outdoor furniture items

Danielle Valente
Danielle Valente
Content Editor

Pleasure to meet you! I'm Danielle, a content editor at Real Homes who loves scoping out interior trends. I've specialized in lifestyle writing and editing for 10 years with a focus on events, food, and books, among other areas. When I'm not working, I'm usually cooking, reading, or searching for a new project for my apartment.

