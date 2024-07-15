I'm a style editor and these Nordstrom sale bedding buys are sure to add hotel-luxury vibes to your home

When it comes to finding luxe home decor, Nordstrom is one of the first brands I always go to, thanks to the huge range of stylish and iconic brands it stocks.

Right now, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is on, which lasts from July 15 to August 5. I'm Real Homes' content editor, which means I've got a great eye for design and an even better eye for a bargain. So, I've spent hours looking through the sale finding hotel-style bedding buys that shoppers love and that have great discounts right now.

If you're looking to decorate your bedroom with the best bedding and don't want to spend a lot doing it, these picks are worth a look. The prices are correct as of the time of publishing, but I'll be sure to come back and update if anything changes.

Nordstrom anniversary sale bedding buys

Sijo Eucalyptus Tencel Lyocell Sheet Set | Was from $145, now from $119.99 (save $25.01) at Nordstrom Sizes: Twin, twin X-long, full, queen, king, Cali king

Made from: Tencel lyocell This is the most highly-rated sheet set on Nordstrom, with thousands of shoppers loving the cooling effect and silky softness. You can choose from seven color options — I like the look of the snow white ones for creating a hotel-style bedroom, but shades such as sapphire and storm are smart and sophisticated, too.

BLISSY Mulberry Silk Pillowcase | Was from $79.95, now from $52.99 (save $26.96) at Nordstrom Sizes: Standard, queen, king

Made from: Silk I've seen this pillowcase all over my TikTok feed, with so many people saying it's the best one for making hair silky and smooth. It has over 20,000 (yes, really!) five-star reviews from shoppers who agree that it's great for hair, as well as for keeping skin clear and keeping cool during the night. There are 21 different color options, but my personal favorite is the dazzling emerald green, as jewel tones are some of the hottest interior design trends this year.

Nordstrom All Season Down Comforter | Was from $299.99, now from $199.99 (save $100) at Nordstrom Sizes: Queen, king

Made from: Cotton When searching for the best duvet inserts and comforters, I recommend finding one that's an all-rounder, as this will save you spending on double the duvet. This lightweight one works for all times of year, has a cozy baffle box design, and has clever loops that will keep it firmly in place even if you toss and turn during the night. As well as this, it comes in a free gift box, making it a great housewarming present (or special treat for yourself).

UGG Whistler Throw Blanket | Was from $98, now from $64.99 (save $33.01) at Nordstrom Size (in.): W50 x L70

Made from: Polyester I have a pair of UGG boots that are my go-to during cooler months, so I can imagine how snug this blanket from the same brand is. It's super plush, but you can still machine wash and tumble dry when needed. Nordstrom reviewers love the texture but say it does shed, so be careful using it around pets.

Peri Home Chenille Medallion Comforter & Sham Set | Was from $215, now from $143.99 (save $71.01) at Nordstrom Sizes: Full/queen, king

Made from: Cotton Florals are one of those prints that never go out of style, and this comforter set has them beautifully embossed on the cover. It's gorgeous and comfy according to Nordstrom shoppers, but they warn to be careful washing, as it can clump up. Both the white and indigo colors are on sale, so whether you're a fan of the light side or the dark side, you're completely covered.

These bedding buys in the Nordstrom anniversary sale are all ideal for sprucing up your sleep space, with plenty of sophisticated designs from luxe brands.

Still looking for summer sales? Amazon Prime Day is July 16-17, and there are lots of deals to be had.