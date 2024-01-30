Dressmaker Monique Lhuillier's new collab with Pottery Barn will leave you in a lavender haze — our favorite picks from $10

Monique Lhuillier's new collab with Pottery Barn will transport you to the fields of Provence, France

Monique Lhuillier's Pottery Barn tablescape items for her new spring collection with lavender
(Image credit: Monique Lhuillier x Pottery Barn)
You'll say "I do" to dressmaker Monique Lhuillier's new spring line at Pottery Barn. The designer was so delighted by one of her latest bridal gowns, she decided to harness that creative energy in the home decor sector. 

A lavender-inspired collection blossomed, and we're very much ready to shop the collab with Pottery Barn, one of our favorite home decor stores. We reckon they've knocked this seasonal line out of the park.

The lavender vibes are certainly making us excited to reset our space for spring so we've rounded up our favorite homeware picks.

Explore Monique Lhuillier x Pottery Barn

The collection offers dainty and gorgeous items for bedrooms and dining rooms, from lavender bedding to floral tablescape accessories to complete your collection of brunch hosting essentials

Some might argue florals for spring are not groundbreaking (ahem, Miranda Priestly), but we're digging this particular lavender fix, inspired by Monique's 2023 trip to Provence, France, Monique.

Wowed by the city's famous fields of lavender, she wanted shoppers back home to enjoy this quintessential European energy without needing a passport, and incorporated embroidery, rustic edges, and layering into her collab.

"Most of my designs are informed by travel and nature,” Monique says. "This collection is very exciting to me as it is inspired by one of my favorite places."

This new line comes at a perfect time, with small space color trends for 2024 leaning on an influx of pastels in the design world.

What to shop

The line ranges from $12 (bowls, plates) to $249 (bedding). Here are a few pieces in particular that we're eyeing for our own spaces. 

Ivory embroidered napkins with a lavender wreathSet of four
Monique Lhuillier Provence Embroidered Cotton Napkins

Price: $56
Dimensions (in.): D20

A spring brunch isn't complete without elegant cotton napkins embroidered with a lavender wreath. Sustainably sourced materials.

A dried circular lavender wreathDried lavender
Monique Lhuillier Dried Lavender Mini Wreath

Price: $69
Dimensions (in.): D10

Welcome guests to your home with one of springtime's favorite finds. This wreath is a great way to add a peaceful touch to your abode. 

White tablecloth with lavenderMachine washable
Monique Lhuillier Provence Oilcloth Tablecloth

Price: $129
Dimensions (in.): W70 x L108

A sophisticated spring tablescape gets a splash of purple with this cotton find. 

Monique Lhuillier Provence Percale Sheet Set200-thread count
Monique Lhuillier Provence Percale Sheet Set

Price: $139-$179
Dimensions: Full, Queen, King, California King

Even if you can't roam the lavender fields of Provence, France, these comfy cotton sheets might be the next best thing. 

White circular spoon restDishwasher safe
Monique Lhuillier Arles Spoon Rest

Price: $10
Dimensions (in.): L5 x W4.75

After all of your spring baking, you're going to need a place to rest your spoons, spatulas, and other essentials. We love the classic lines on this.

White party bucket with scalloped topHand-wash only
Monique Lhuillier Arles Party Bucket

Price: $99
Dimensions (in.): D16 x H7

Keep drinks chilled in this simple yet sophisticated white party bucket.  

If you want more from this retailer, we're going gaga for the Pottery Barn Valentine's Day line, complete with faux fur heart pillows, champagne flutes, heart throw blankets, and more.

