Dressmaker Monique Lhuillier's new collab with Pottery Barn will leave you in a lavender haze — our favorite picks from $10

You'll say "I do" to dressmaker Monique Lhuillier's new spring line at Pottery Barn. The designer was so delighted by one of her latest bridal gowns, she decided to harness that creative energy in the home decor sector.

A lavender-inspired collection blossomed, and we're very much ready to shop the collab with Pottery Barn, one of our favorite home decor stores. We reckon they've knocked this seasonal line out of the park.

The lavender vibes are certainly making us excited to reset our space for spring so we've rounded up our favorite homeware picks.

Explore Monique Lhuillier x Pottery Barn

The collection offers dainty and gorgeous items for bedrooms and dining rooms, from lavender bedding to floral tablescape accessories to complete your collection of brunch hosting essentials.

Some might argue florals for spring are not groundbreaking (ahem, Miranda Priestly), but we're digging this particular lavender fix, inspired by Monique's 2023 trip to Provence, France, Monique.

Wowed by the city's famous fields of lavender, she wanted shoppers back home to enjoy this quintessential European energy without needing a passport, and incorporated embroidery, rustic edges, and layering into her collab.

"Most of my designs are informed by travel and nature,” Monique says. "This collection is very exciting to me as it is inspired by one of my favorite places."

This new line comes at a perfect time, with small space color trends for 2024 leaning on an influx of pastels in the design world.

What to shop

The line ranges from $12 (bowls, plates) to $249 (bedding). Here are a few pieces in particular that we're eyeing for our own spaces.

