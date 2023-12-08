Maude Apatow's small bathroom is loved by interior designers and I know why

I'm totally lost on design inspo but once I saw Euphoria star, Maude Apatow's small bathroom, I knew exactly what I wanted to do with mine. And I'm not the only one — interior designers are loving it too.

Maude has used some key features to make this tiny room look sophisticated and chic while still showing off her playful personality.

I spoke to some experts to find some small bathroom ideas I can recreate in my tiny room, including the best products to pick up for the look.

Maude Apatow's small bathroom

Look I know a tiny washroom isn't the most glamorous of places, but there with the right luxe small bathroom ideas, you can make yours look downright bougie.

Maude has really set the standard here with stunning floral wallpaper, a statement mirror, and marble surfaces.

“I love the sense of playfulness and femininity in Maude Apatow’s bathroom design," says interior design expert Kathy Kuo.

"The combination of the colorful, floral patterned wallpaper with the dark-framed statement mirror is representative of the popular Grandmillennial trend — there are elements of maximalism, traditionalism, and tons of Maude’s own personality!”

Kathy Kuo Social Links Navigation Interior design expert and CEO of Kathy Kuo Home Kathy Kuo is an interior design expert and founder of Kathy Kuo Home, which is a premiere e-destination with a beautifully curated collection of luxury furniture and decor. Kathy Kuo Home also offers an interior design services menu.

How to recreate Maude Apatow's small bathroom

Interior designers are loving Maude Apatow's colorful small bathroom and I can see why. To recreate the look, you'll want to start by picking out some floral wallpaper that adds a subtle feminine touch. "Maude Apatow's bathroom gives off a fresh and modern vibe with its use of flower-patterned wallpaper," says Ricky Allen, interior designer and director at Ever Wallpaper.

"This trend can be seen across many interior design spaces, where floral prints are making a comeback. Peel and stick wallpaper is a great way to add texture and personality to any room, and Maude has chosen the perfect print for her bathroom."

Next, you'll have to add a contrasting mirror and some ambient lighting. "Mirrors aren't just simple shapes anymore," says Ryan Fitzgerald, realtor and the owner of Raleigh Realty.

"There are lots of different and sometimes old-fashioned styles that look like artwork. Lighting, meanwhile, is all about layering ambient, task, and accent lighting."

Ricky Allen Social Links Navigation Interior designer and director Ricky Allen is the interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper. It sells high-quality wallpapers and murals, using non-toxic, odorless, and environmentally friendly materials.



Ryan Fitzgerald Social Links Navigation Owner at Up Homes Ryan Fitzgerald is an experienced realtor and the owner of Raleigh Realty. He’s a subject matter expert in all things realty, which naturally includes certain aspects of interior design and home decor. He was named a 30 under 30 Realtor® by Realtor Magazine and is a regular contributor on Forbes and US News.

Best small bathroom buys

I'm loving Maude Apatow's small bathroom so much that I shopped around for features and the best bathroom accessories to recreate the look.

Prices were correct at the time of publishing.

Renter-friendly Hopepak Floral Wallpaper Shop at Amazon Price: $11.99 This gorgeous pink peel-and-stick is easy to install and safe for renters to add to a bathroom. Contrast Ancalin Wall Mirror Shop at Wayfair Price: $95.99 This stunning mirror works in just about any room but looks especially great in a bathroom to offset the delicate wallpaper. Traditional Skilee Steel Candle Wall Light Shop at Wayfair Price: $114.99 This elegant wall sconce is a timeless buy that's sure to be in style for years to come. Choose from a silver, brass, or matte black finish.

To find the right look for your small bathroom, experiment with different colors and patterns that show off your personality, while incorporating all the small bathroom essentials you're going to need.

"Maude's bathroom showcases a great example of how to incorporate multiple trends into one space without it feeling overwhelming," says Allen. "It is a perfect blend of modern decor and traditional elements that create a visually stunning and inviting atmosphere."