BRB, packing for my stay at Martha Stewart's guest house this Thanksgiving

Could you *imagine* being a guest at Martha Stewart's home, mere days before Thanksgiving? That possibility is actually on the table this year — stiff competition for the turkey — and I've decided to manifest the potential weekend getaway into reality.

Sure it's a bit premature, but my mother and I have our overnight bags at the ready for Martha Stewart's Booking.com venture, an experience the lifestyle expert just announced to her fanbase. Like the kindred spirits we are, I had left the news in my mom's Instagram DMs moments before she texted me the link to the contest. We're feeling hopeful, folks.

Martha Stewart has long been my mother's inspiration for all things home — and my mom is mine — so we're going to throw our aprons in the ring and sign up with hopes that we're selected for the stay at her Westchester County farm, Cantitoe Corners. And since it's only $11.23, in honor of Thanksgiving and my mother's birthday, we're taking it as a sign. I am already dreaming about the small kitchen ideas that I will execute after reveling in the coziness at Martha's home. Perhaps we'll walk away with a few a million Thanksgiving table decor ideas, too. The possibilities are endless.

Martha Stewart guest house rental: what you need to know

Though the hostess with the mostess has been known for sharing her expertise with the world, she's now sharing the place she calls home on Saturday, November 18, and Sunday, November 19, 2023. Martha will invite two lucky Booking.com winners to enjoy the 150 acres of the perfectly manicured grounds of her Bedford, New York, home and throw a festive celebration in the mix, of course. (Those Thanksgiving decor ideas are going to be *chef's kiss*!)

"Every year, my Thanksgiving holiday prep begins weeks before hosting my family in Bedford, so I can’t wait to welcome the guests that book this experience to my fall-ready Tenant House on the farm and look forward to sharing my favorite Thanksgiving-inspired traditions during their stay," she told Booking.com.

What the stay includes

Curious what to expect upon arrival at Martha's (aside from perfection)? The itinerary includes:

A tour of the Tenant House at Martha’s Bedford farm where guests will reside overnight (which includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms)

A guided tour of the property by Martha’s head gardener Ryan McCallister

A table setting and wreath-making demo with Executive Director of Design Kevin Sharkey

Brunch prepared by James Beard Award-Winning Chef Thomas Joseph WITH MARTHA HERSELF

Signed copies of Martha’s cookbooks and accessories

How to book

Martha Stewart’s Thanksgiving-Inspired Farm Stay will become bookable on a first-come, first-served basis on November 16 at 12pm EST, on Booking.com, and will take place November 18 –19 for only $11.23, per the website.

A few notes from the fine print (which we suggest you read in full):



The minimum age for check-in is 21

The event is available for a maximum of two guests

No children are permitted during the stay

No parties are permitted during the stay

Guests are subject to security screening prior to entry

Smoking is not permitted on the grounds

Even if we're not selected, my mother and I will still be faithfully following all of Martha's recipes, hosting essentials, and decor ideas. If you haven't already, might we suggest perusing Martha Stewart's curated holiday collection with Etsy? It'll make your heart happy.

