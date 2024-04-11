Our best picks from Lowe's outdoor furniture SpringFest sale — including items under $100

Your backyard might be tiny, but Lowe's outdoor furniture deals are immense. Whether you're looking for patio furniture, grills or storage, the retailer's offerings can liven up any space, no matter how small.
With Lowe's Springfest 2024 sale underway till May 1, there are nearly 8000 outdoor items on sale, including more than 4000 items for under $100. We've rounded up our favorite picks that we think are brilliant buys.
Even if you're working with small backyard ideas, savings event provides plenty of opportunities to execute big style.
Lowe's outdoor furniture deals
If you're not looking for specific outdoor furniture items, we've made it easier to browse what's on offer at Lowe's with outdoor sale categories for easy shopping in aid of your favorite outdoor decor trends:
- Lawn and garden
- Outdoor tools and equipment
- Patio
- Grills and outdoor cooking
- Cleaning supplies
- One-day only Deals Of The Day
Have something specific in mind? Get right to the source:
Our outdoor furniture picks from Lowe's SpringFest 2024 sale
Plus, Lowe's has outdoor decor needs catered for with all the tools you need to get onto your weekend DIY projects and whip your space into tip-top shape, from Premium Black Hardwood Mulch to the EGO POWERLOAD 56-volt Shaft Battery String Trimmer and more.
Prices were correct at the time of publication.
Removable cushions
Price: $598
Dimensions: 32.68 x 30 (chair), 20 x 20 (table)
Ready to kick back with some comfort and conversation? Sink into a cushioned chair from the Origin 21 patio set with your houseguest and put aside beverages on the end table. This wicker furniture is durable, weather-resistant, and offers a cozy charm.
Multiple colors
Price: $299
Dimensions (in.): 29.5 x 24 x 22
Small but mighty, the compact Weber Master-Touch grill allows for direct or indirect grilling, offers a hook for your BBQ tools, sports a built-in lid thermometer, and puts the cherry on top with a one-touch cleaning system.
Two finishes
Price:
Was $119.99, now $94.99
Dimensions (in.): 22.4 x 46.8
Raised garden beds are having a moment, and Martha Stewart swears they're the only way she'll plant vegetables moving forward. Why not give one a try for your space? We especially love the bottom storage shelf and wheels that allow for maneuverability.
Malaysian hardwood
Price: $279
Dimensions (in.): 47.25 x 47.25 x 29
Set up shop for your BBQ and close everything up when it's time to call it quits for the evening. This wooden, foldable dining table is rustic, compact, and easy to set up. When the summer sun gets particularly grueling, utilize the umbrella hole.
Easy installation
Price: $289.37
Dimensions (in.): 30.5 x 15 x 24.5
Add some whimsy and a boho touch to your space courtesy of the Maocao Hoom Backyard Swing, which is rust-resistant and durable, thanks to PE rattan. Secure it soundly to a swing frame, branches, or other hanging places.
Holds up to 350 lbs
Price:
Was $110.40, now $99.18
Dimensions (in.): 16 x 15.5 x 16
Ideal for storage, seating, and style, the Goplus Brown Rattan Outdoor Ottoman is multi-functional outdoor furniture at its best.
FAQs
How long is Springfest at Lowe's?
The springtime sale event at Lowe's runs from April 4 through May 1, with new deals added throughout this time, including one-day only flash sales.
Which outdoor furniture items are included in Lowe's SpringFest Sale 2024?
In the Lowe's SpringFest sale, there are more than: 5800 patio furniture items, 440 grills and outdoor cooking items, 190 outdoor tools and equipment, 140 fire pits and patio heaters, 130 outdoor games and toys, 20 sheds and outdoor storage items, as well as nearly 20 playsets and pools.
What if I need help picking my Lowe's outdoor furniture item?
If you're shopping in store, Lowe's helpful red vest associates can provide support, project advice and knowledge for all skill levels, be it for a gardening project or picking outdoor decor to suit your needs.
Make your purchases go further by learning about the best materials for outdoor furniture.
If Lowe's isn't for you, our expert shoppers have also rounded up the best brands for outdoor furniture.