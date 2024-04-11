Our best picks from Lowe's outdoor furniture SpringFest sale — including items under $100

Thousands of Lowe's outdoor furniture items are on sale during their month-long SpringFest savings event. We've rounded up our favorites

Lowe's outdoor furniture finds including a patio set and storage ottomans on a wooden deck background
(Image credit: Lowe's)
Jump to category:
Danielle Valente
By Danielle Valente
published

Your backyard might be tiny, but Lowe's outdoor furniture deals are immense. Whether you're looking for patio furniture, grills or storage, the retailer's offerings can liven up any space, no matter how small.  

With Lowe's Springfest 2024 sale underway till May 1, there are nearly 8000 outdoor items on sale, including more than 4000 items for under $100. We've rounded up our favorite picks that we think are brilliant buys.

Even if you're working with small backyard ideas, savings event provides plenty of opportunities to execute big style. 

Lowe's outdoor furniture deals 

If you're not looking for specific outdoor furniture items, we've made it easier to browse what's on offer at Lowe's with outdoor sale categories for easy shopping in aid of your favorite outdoor decor trends:

Have something specific in mind? Get right to the source: 

Our outdoor furniture picks from Lowe's SpringFest 2024 sale

Plus, Lowe's has outdoor decor needs catered for with all the tools you need to get onto your weekend DIY projects and whip your space into tip-top shape, from Premium Black Hardwood Mulch to the EGO POWERLOAD 56-volt Shaft Battery String Trimmer and more. 

Prices were correct at the time of publication. 

Two chairs and a small end table for a wicker patio set with blue cushionsRemovable cushions
Origin 21 Killian 3-Piece Wicker Patio

Price: $598
Dimensions: 32.68 x 30 (chair), 20 x 20 (table)

Ready to kick back with some comfort and conversation? Sink into a cushioned chair from the Origin 21 patio set with your houseguest and put aside beverages on the end table. This wicker furniture is durable, weather-resistant, and offers a cozy charm.

White Weber BBQMultiple colors
Weber Master-Touch Kettle Charcoal Grill

Price: $299
Dimensions (in.): 29.5 x 24 x 22

Small but mighty, the compact Weber Master-Touch grill allows for direct or indirect grilling, offers a hook for your BBQ tools, sports a built-in lid thermometer, and puts the cherry on top with a one-touch cleaning system.

Raised garden bed in wood with a bottom shelf and wheelsTwo finishes
Veikous Elevated Natural Cedar Raised Garden Bed

Price: Was $119.99, now $94.99
Dimensions (in.): 22.4 x 46.8

Raised garden beds are having a moment, and Martha Stewart swears they're the only way she'll plant vegetables moving forward. Why not give one a try for your space? We especially love the bottom storage shelf and wheels that allow for maneuverability.

Round wooden collapsible outdoor dining tableMalaysian hardwood
Sunnydaze Decor Round Outdoor Dining Table

Price: $279
Dimensions (in.): 47.25 x 47.25 x 29

Set up shop for your BBQ and close everything up when it's time to call it quits for the evening. This wooden, foldable dining table is rustic, compact, and easy to set up. When the summer sun gets particularly grueling, utilize the umbrella hole.

Backyard swing with a white cushionEasy installation
Maocao Hoom Backyard Swing

Price: $289.37
Dimensions (in.): 30.5 x 15 x 24.5

Add some whimsy and a boho touch to your space courtesy of the Maocao Hoom Backyard Swing, which is rust-resistant and durable, thanks to PE rattan. Secure it soundly to a swing frame, branches, or other hanging places.

Outdoor rattan storage ottoman for the outdoors with a white cushion on topHolds up to 350 lbs
Goplus Brown Rattan Outdoor Ottoman

Price: Was $110.40, now $99.18
Dimensions (in.): 16 x 15.5 x 16

Ideal for storage, seating, and style, the Goplus Brown Rattan Outdoor Ottoman is multi-functional outdoor furniture at its best.

FAQs

How long is Springfest at Lowe's?

The springtime sale event at Lowe's runs from April 4 through May 1, with new deals added throughout this time, including one-day only flash sales.

Which outdoor furniture items are included in Lowe's SpringFest Sale 2024?

In the Lowe's SpringFest sale, there are more than: 5800 patio furniture items, 440 grills and outdoor cooking items, 190 outdoor tools and equipment, 140 fire pits and patio heaters, 130 outdoor games and toys, 20 sheds and outdoor storage items, as well as nearly 20 playsets and pools.

What if I need help picking my Lowe's outdoor furniture item?

If you're shopping in store, Lowe's helpful red vest associates can provide support, project advice and knowledge for all skill levels, be it for a gardening project or picking outdoor decor to suit your needs.

Make your purchases go further by learning about the best materials for outdoor furniture.

If Lowe's isn't for you, our expert shoppers have also rounded up the best brands for outdoor furniture.

Danielle Valente
Danielle Valente
Content Editor

Pleasure to meet you! I'm Danielle, a content editor at Real Homes who loves scoping out interior trends. I've specialized in lifestyle writing and editing for 10 years with a focus on events, food, and books, among other areas. When I'm not working, I'm usually cooking, reading, or searching for a new project for my apartment.

Latest

SPONSORS