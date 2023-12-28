We found Liza Koshy's air fryer — plus three on sale now

Check out Liza Koshy's air fryer — perfect for cooking everything from chicken to roast veggies. As experts on all things kitchen gadgets, we tracked down her favorite model to add to your countertop line-up.

In a video with GQ, media personality and actor Liza Koshy shared 10 things she can't live without, including her favorite perfume, daily vitamins, and even caffeinated chocolate. But the one item that caught our eye was Liza’s impressive air fryer.

Check out her favorite small kitchen appliance, and our best picks for three air fryers on sale right now. They’re economical to run, quicker than ovens, and easy to clean. What’s not to love?

Liza Koshy's air fryer

In her recent GQ video, Liza named her best air fryer as a much-loved item she can't live without. After all, a small air fryer is so handy to have around for cooking things in a flash. With an air fryer like Liza’s, there’s no need to turn the oven on, especially if you’re cooking for only one or two people.

Liza's pick is an impressive investment, but we found some more budget-friendly options on sale, too.

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer

We did the legwork and found Liza Koshy's air fryer so you don't have to. Liza recommends the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Toaster Oven available on Amazon.

Prices were correct at the time of publishing.

11 cooking functions Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Toaster Oven Shop at Amazon Price: $349.95

Size (in.): H11 x W20 x D15

The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer combines all the best elements of a traditional toaster oven with the efficiency of modern air fryers. With a large capacity of 0.8 cubic feet, it's big enough to cook six slices of bread, a 13-inch pizza, a whole roast chicken, or a nine-cup muffin tray.

The Smart Oven has 11 cooking functions so you can bake, broil, toast, and more. The five independent quartz elements use smart algorithms to steer power to where and when it's needed to cook things evenly. This can reduce cooking time by up to 30%.

It also comes in three colors to suit every style kitchen.

Air fryers on sale now

If you'd prefer to find a discount in the post-Christmas sales, we‘ve found some options with stellar savings. Just make sure you clean your air fryer regularly to make the most of your machine. If Santa didn't pop an air fryer under your tree, see our top picks.

10-functions-in-1 Val Cucina Infrared Heating Air Fryer Toaster Oven Shop at Amazon Price: Was $229.99 , Now $179.99 (save $50)

Size (in.): H13.5 x W17 x D17 This large air fryer uses infrared heating to cook your food to crispy perfection. It also comes with an enamel baking tray, wire rack, air fryer basket, and crumb tray. Highly-rated Ninja AF101 Air Fryer Shop at Amazon Price: Was $129.99 , Now $74.99 (save $55)

Size (in.): H11 x W12.1 x D8.5 Save a whopping 42% on this air fryer with over 50k fantastic reviews on Amazon. The four cooking programs keep things simple whilst the ceramic material is easy to clean. Odor Erase Technology Instant Pot 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven Shop at Amazon Price: Was $129.95 , Now $110.50 (save $19.45)

Size (in.): H14.9 x W11.8 x D12.8 With over 20k reviews on Amazon, this Instant Pot air fryer is a hit with thousands of customers. It comes with built-in replaceable air filters to erase cooking odors — a blessing in a small space.

This isn’t the first time we’ve noticed Liza‘s great taste in kitchenware. We love Liza Koshy's Our Place pans and have no doubt her favorite air fryer is sure to be a hit too.

For more celeb-inspired ideas, we rounded up Priyanka Chopra Jonas' kitchen essentials for cooking a top-notch brunch. See her favorite pans, mixing bowls, cocktail shakers, and more.