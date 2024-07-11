Kylie Jenner's dining room is filled with modern and cozy touches — the sophisticated style goes beyond trends

Kylie Jenner is known for bringing polished and modern looks to red carpets and to her social feeds, so I'm not surprised that she brings this aesthetic into her interior.
I spotted her dining room on an adorable TikTok video she posted featuring her singing ABCs with her son Aire. As cute as this was, I couldn't help but be distracted by the sleek bench seat, the grounding rug, and the textured wooden bowls. I've asked designers why these and other features work so well in the space, plus how to get the look at home.
If you're looking for dining room ideas and want to refresh yours with a refined finish, Kylie's space has plenty to draw inspiration from.
@kyliejenner
from the creators of rise and shine♬ original sound - Kylie Jenner
The first thing that captured my attention in this modern yet cozy space (and was hard to ignore) was the bold centerpiece, which would work well for those looking for modern small dining room table ideas.
“At the heart of the space is an impressive concrete table, which adds a modern, sophisticated vibe,” explains Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.
This robust centerpiece is complemented by a sleek gray curved bench seat. “It offers a soft contrast to the table's industrial finish and invites guests to linger longer,” she adds.
Kylie and Aire can be seen doing just that, relaxing and singing while they dive into their meal.
“In my work, I aim to choose one or two standout furnishings and keep the rest simple,” says Pam Hutter, interior designer and principal of Hutter Architects. “The wooden bowls add natural warmth and texture without cluttering the space.”
These neutral furnishings and decor are tied together by the large rug, which adds softness both visually and practically.
“A rug in a space with hard flooring makes it cozy and defines the dining area,” Pam says.
On top of all this, the room is bathed in natural light, courtesy of a floor-to-ceiling glass sliding door that opens up the space to the outdoors. “The light streaming in enhances the room's airy, open feel, while the dark curtains offer flexibility, allowing for the perfect amount of daylight to set the desired mood,” Nina adds.
If you’re looking to make a dark room appear brighter, ensuring as much light as possible gets in is the best move.
Shop the edit
Five color options
Size (in.): H23 x W49.5 x D19.25
Made from: Polyester, wood
Price: $202.99
I love how Kylie has added a bench to her dining area. So much comfier than regular dining room seating ideas, right? This is similar to her one, with gray upholstery and black legs that add contrast. Over 2,900 Wayfair shoppers have given this five-stars, saying it's high-quality, sturdy, and resistant to wear and tear.
Spoons included
Size (in.): H2.6 x D4.3
Made from: Wood
Price: $29.99 for 4
Add an organic touch to your dining set-up just like Kylie with these bowls made from natural jujube wood. Wooden bowls like these are great as they have brilliant thermal performance and are anti-scald. Just make sure to hand wash when you're done, as these can't be put in the dishwasher.
All-rounder
Sizes: 11
Made from: Polyester
Price: From $119
This rug is from Gwyneth Paltrow's goop x Ruggable range, which is filled with natural textures and prints. It's giving me Scandi-style vibes, but it is really versatile and could be used in any set-up with the same color tones. The beauty of Ruggable rugs is that they're washable, meaning you keep it looking fresh easily.
By bringing in thoughtful design like Kylie, you too can create a place that leaves a lasting impression, whether you’re dining with family or friends.
“It’s a space where modern aesthetics meet cozy comfort, creating an environment that is both stylish and welcoming,” Nina finishes by saying.
If you’re looking for celeb inspiration for this room in the house, Olivia Rodrigo’s mid-century dining room also has plenty of timeless design choices.
