IKEA Winter Sale items that will help us bring our storage A-Game in 2024 — starting at $2.49

'Tis the season to get savvy with storage, and the IKEA Winter Sale just so happens to have some pretty great deals that will help us achieve our organizational goals in 2024. We'd be foolish not to invest in some durable necessities.
Until Tuesday, January 16, the retailer is slashing prices up to 70% off items across a variety of rooms. There are 1,906 offerings at the ready, and we've honed in on a select few that clear our space of clutter. Anyone else anxious to see their carpets again?
While you're in the process of selecting home organization ideas and storage solutions for a small house to ring in the new year, keep these nine buys in mind.
IKEA winter sale storage deals
We'll admit, organizing a small space does present its fair share of challenges, but that just means you need to select your buys wisely. You can make just about anything work if you find clever items to help you out. Check out what we're adding to our cart from the Swedish home retail giant.
two pack
Price:
Was $6.99, now $3.49
Dimensions (in.): L9 3/4 x W4 x H11 3/4
While these minimalist bookshelf buys are sleek and handy in our home office, we also love this WFH staple when organizing cabinets in a small kitchen. They're great for keeping foil, saran wrap, and the like in place.
two colors
Price:
Was $4.99, now $2.49
Dimensions (in.): L9 ¾ x W13 ¾ x H6
Keep odds and ends in place stylishly with this simple, sleek container when a plastic box won't suffice. It's one helpful way to organize a small living room, especially if you want to get rid of all the remotes on your coffee table.
various colors
Price:
Was $79, now $54.99
Dimensions (in.): D11 x W15 3/4 x H79 1/2
Interior designers are keen on maximizing vertical space, and when you have an ever-growing TBR list, might as well stack those books up rather than across. Keep in mind, only select finishes of the Billy Bookcase are included in the Winter Sale.
four hooks
Price:
Was $9.99, now $4.99
Dimensions (in.): D3 1/2 x W10 3/4 x H8 1/4
A famous outdated entryway trend? Clutter! Wave goodbye to the mess with this adorable wall organizer that will gladly keep track of the essentials when you first walk in — keys, mail, and so forth.
two colors
Price:
Was $299.99, now $173.99
Dimensions (in.): D17 3/4 x W16 1/8 x H24
As your professional tasks pile up, keep files and the like in order with this modern, movable storage unit — a small office necessity.
handmade
Price:
Was $13.99, now $6.99
Dimensions (in.): D11 3/4
If you want your small bathroom to feel like a spa, this bamboo basket will keep your towels and other linens neat — and look zen in the process.
4.7/5 stars
Was:
$24.99, now $6.99
Dimensions (in.): D7 7/8 x W23 5/8 x H13 3/4
As chic as they are functional, these fan-favorite shelves will help you keep your decor organized and make a statement on the wall in the process. This shelf is also available in white.
4.9/5 stars
Was:
$2.99, $1.99
Capacity: 14oz
Pantries might be out of sight, but that's no excuse for a mess. Keep cereals, nuts, and other snacks in a cute jar like the Korken.
seats 2-3
Price:
Was $150, now $75
Dimensions (in.): D19 5/8 x W31 1/2 x H29 1/2
A great space-saver, this foldable wooden table will find plenty of places within your apartment to call home — bedrooms, living rooms, pantries, and so on.
Shop the IKEA sale by section
Not quite sure what you need to add to your shopping cart? Divvy up the IKEA sale by section and then see what you need:
- IKEA kitchenware & tableware on sale
- IKEA dressers on sale
- IKEA bathroom items on sale
- IKEA dining furniture on sale
- IKEA living room furniture on sale
- IKEA office storage on sale
Ready to get your stuff stored properly? Let the decluttering begin!
While you're in the midst of getting tidy for 2024, peruse our 10 favorite apartment decluttering projects that will get your place spick and span in no time.