This garden accessory was snapped up over 3,000 times on Amazon this month — here's why a kneeler pad is essential for keen gardeners

There's a garden accessory that's often overlooked but should be as essential as your go-to shovel and watering can: a knee pad.

The viral Gorilla Grip Extra Thick Kneeling Pad on Amazon is not only an overall pick from the retailer, but was purchased over 3,000 times in the past month alone. With the planting season underway, our gardening experts delve into why this one item is worth every penny of its $21 dollar price tag (psst, it's also on sale right now).

As you get into what to plant in May, it's crucial to make yourself comfy in the process and protect yourself from injury. Your body will thank you.

The garden accessory you're probably forgetting about — but shouldn't

In comparison to other tools when working on your small garden ideas, a knee pad isn't always something at the forefront on your mind, but it can make a world of difference when you're busy getting your annuals and perennials situated.

What makes the Gorilla selection a fan-favorite amongst shoppers is its variety of features: thick, high-density foam at 1.5 inches, dirt and water-resistant material, non-slip gripping, and a variety of colors.

"Knee pads provide cushioning and support for your knees while gardening, which can help to reduce strain and discomfort when pruning, weeding, or planting," says Paris Lalicata, a community associate and plant education director at The Sill. "This is especially helpful when you're doing maintenance or planting for prolonged periods of time."

And, unlike the mulch you just stocked up on, a gardening knee pad is easy to lug around small backyards and store when the season comes to a close.

"The pads are super lightweight and portable making them easy to carry around the garden," Paris adds.

Indoor/outdoor Gorilla Grip Extra Thick Kneeling Pad Shop at Amazon Price: Was $33.29 , now $20.99

Dimensions (in.): 17.5 x 11 x 1.5 Available in a variety of colors, the Gorilla Grip Extra Thick Kneeling Pad offers support without slippage when gardening and alleviates pain from sitting on the ground for extended periods. Reviews indicated it's "durable but soft" and one customer claimed, "I'd give it 10 stars if I could." With 16,000+ five-star ratings, it's safe to say gardeners approve of this handy purchase.

Regardless of what you have planned — be it chaos gardening or caring for hydrangeas for the first time — this garden accessory is going to be a hit as the hours in the dirt tick by.

"They were a game changer, significantly reducing strain during long landscaping projects by supporting my knees and back," says Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal. "The added comfort allowed me to work longer without fatigue or pain. I highly recommend them to anyone spending extended time gardening or landscaping."

Should you be interested in other options, the Byhagern Foldable Garden Kneeler and Seat from Amazon could make your outdoor tasks a lot easier. The NoCry Extra Thick Professional Garden Kneeling Pad on Amazon, is similar to the Gorilla Grip Extra Thick Kneeling Pad, minus the color options.

Meet the experts

Paris Lalicata Social Links Navigation Community Associate + Plant Education Director Paris is a community associate and plant education director at The Sill, which was founded on the notion that plants make us happier, healthier humans. The self-taught expert has over 200 plants in her own collection, so she's the perfect go-to for those who need assistance with their plants.

Gene Caballero Social Links Navigation Co-founder of Green Pal Gene Caballero is co-founder of Green Pal, a platform connecting customers to lawn care experts in their area throughout the United States. With such diverse areas to cover, Gene is well-versed in specific greenery needs for various environments.

FAQs

Is a garden kneeler useful?

Yes, gardening knee pads are especially useful if you experience pain in your joints. Even if you're not necessarily prone to pain but planning on spending a lot of hours digging and watering, you don't want to strain yourself. The extra padding under your knees will make it both easier and more comfortable.

How do you garden when you can't kneel?

If you have issues kneeling, use a gardening knee pad or a hybrid knee pad and seat to ensure you're not just sitting uncomfortably on the ground. If you find that these options aren't alleviating pain, try working with raised garden beds so you don't have to bend down quite as far to plant, water, and tend to your florals, vegetables and fruit.

Want to get out in the garden but aren't quite sure where to start? Our pros recommended growing lavender in late spring, and early summer.