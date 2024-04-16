Why are my hydrangeas drooping? Gardening experts swoop in with helpful care tips

If your florals look lackadaisical and you're asking, "Why are my hydrangeas drooping?" allow our expert gardeners to provide the necessary tips to revitalize the bouncy blooms.

It's all about the environment: sun, soil, and sips of water. Our pros will guide you toward the perfect combination of each so that the flowering plant is thriving and ready to seriously impress your #GardenTok following.

You'll find that learning how to care for hydrangeas isn't too strenuous, and those drooping petals will perk back up in no time.

Why are my hydrangeas drooping?

If your small garden ideas are being thwarted by struggling hydrangeas, hydration is likely the culprit. If they're not receiving enough water, particularly during hotter days, you'll have to get watering and ensure you're working with the proper soil. The Megawodar 1 Gallon Metal Watering Can from Amazon not only looks good in the garden with its emerald green hue, but it will help you get the job done.

"It's essential to ensure the water penetrates the soil deeply to reach the roots where it's needed most," says Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal.

However, you don't want the florals to be oversaturated either, so make sure you're paying attention throughout the week to see how they fare in your backyard environment. From there, adjust your water levels accordingly.

Additional tips for drooping hydrangeas

Speaking of the environment, hydrangeas also prefer sun in the morning and shade in the afternoon, as overly hot temperatures can cause them to brown. In terms of soil, you'll want to work with something rich and organic that will help them thrive.

"Ensure the soil is well-draining yet retains moisture by incorporating organic matter into it," Gene adds. "Regular, deep watering is crucial, especially in the warmer months, to keep the soil consistently moist but not waterlogged."

If you want to play around with the colors of the florals to complement your outdoor spring decor ideas, horticulturist Annette Hird, founder of Easy Urban Gardens, says playing with the soil is a key factor.

"Acid soil will produce blue flowers while neutral to alkaline soil will result in pink flowers," she previously told Real Homes. Gardening with coffee grounds helped her obtain "gorgeous blue blooms."

Meet our experts

Gene Caballero Social Links Navigation Co-founder of GreenPal Gene Caballero is co-founder of Green Pal, a platform connecting customers to lawn care experts in their area throughout the United States. With such diverse areas to cover, Gene is well-versed in specific greenery needs for various environments.

Annette Hird Horticulturist Annette Hird, the founder of Easy Urban Gardens, is a horticulturist and an urban gardening expert. She has worked as a professional propagator and managed, maintained, and improved many urban and rural gardens. She enjoys growing her own fruit, vegetables, herbs, and flowers as well as many different types of ornamental plants.

Want to cultivate your green thumb, but aren't quite sold on hydrangeas? Not a problem. We spoke to expert gardeners about what to plant in April according to your gardening zone. Have a look at what will thrive in your area and start digging!