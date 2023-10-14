This is the *one* item designers say is non-negotiable in a small bedroom

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The obvious accessory is in the name, but what is the one item designers would have in a small bedroom, no questions asked? As it turns out, there's a resounding consensus amongst interior pros.

While we all fancy the thought of a spacious dresser to store those "Oops, I did it again" Urban Outfitters runs, and we love the sound of a cozy accent chair, it appears one essential comes in first place. Fair warning: it might not seem as glamorous as its counterparts, but you'll be glad you made the investment.

While you're searching for ways to maximize space in a small bedroom — a tall order, but not impossible — consider adding this to your shopping list.

The one item designers would have in a small bedroom

Who would've thunk it? Multifunctional bedroom furniture and storage take the cake when it comes to necessities in a tiny place. (Sorry to break the news to that cute desk you've been eyeing.) While you might've envisioned your layout a little differently, those two-in-one lifesavers will clear up space and leave room to let your style flourish.

"In a small bedroom, there is one indispensable element, apart from the obvious bed, and that is storage solutions," says Mark Buskuhl, founder & CEO of Ninebird Properties. "It is crucial to have designated areas for storage to keep the room organized and clutter-free."

Trust us when we say, this makes decluttering a small bedroom a lot less stressful!

What are the perks?

Not only will you have a little more square footage (an obvious win), but you'll feel a little less chaotic when stepping into your sleep space.

"Having proper storage solutions in a small bedroom not only maximizes space but also promotes a calm and peaceful environment conducive to rest and relaxation," Buskuhl adds.

What does this entail?

When it comes to multipurpose furniture, what are designers thinking? It's something that can serve a function and look cute doing it. But it also makes a compact room seem more manageable.

"Be it under-bed compartments, elegantly mounted wall shelves, or innovative multi-purpose furniture, these elements are paramount," says designer Artem Kropovinsky. "Beds with drawers, storage ottomans, and fold-down desks meld form and function seamlessly [and] a clutter-free room not only breathes better but also feels infinitely expansive."

Shop multipurpose furniture for a small bedroom

Need to stock up for your own tiny space? We're here to help, dear readers. If you're working with a tiny room but have an expressive style, you can still get things done with the help of one of these babies.

FAQs

What do you need in a small room? Although storage-saving items and multipurpose furniture are the gold place winners, lighting is a close second. According to designer Alice Moszczynski, "Proper lighting can significantly impact the ambiance and functionality of a small space. A combination of ambient, task, and accent lighting is essential. Good lighting can make the room feel more welcoming, visually expand the space, and serve practical purposes like reading or working." Additionally, mirrors can enhance natural light and make your space appear larger than it is. Here are designer-approved tips for where to put a mirror in a small bedroom — even if options are slim.



How do you achieve feng shui in a small bedroom? From sticking to light colors to keeping the space decluttered and getting rid of electronics, there are plenty of feng shui rules to follow. We spoke to feng shui experts about how to achieve harmony in a small bedroom, even when space is scarce.

Check out a few small bedroom design tips worth following to make the most of your space and without ruining your look.