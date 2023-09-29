12 must-haves a small bedroom needs — from furniture to organizers

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're moving into a tiny space, you're gonna want these must-haves every small bedroom needs. You may be panicking about where you're actually going to put all your stuff but fear not, bestie.

I practically live in a shoe box and have plenty of experience. From storing my clothes to finding alternatives to large furniture pieces, I've made the most of my small one-bedroom apartment to cram just about everything in.

But you don't have to take my word for it, I've asked some experts for help too and they've recommended their top product picks. Our small bedroom ideas are here to lend a hand.

6 must-haves a small bedroom needs

I've consulted with organization experts and interior designers to find the best items every small bedroom needs. Their clever choices will certainly help make your small room look bigger.

Prices were correct at the time of publishing.

1. Bedside pocket organizer

Looking for some creative storage solutions you may not have thought of? Your bedside may be an under-utilized spot for keeping all your odds and ends.

"The creative design of a bedside pocket organizer allows you to store your frequently used items, such as books, glasses, remote control, and phone charger, right next to your bed without taking up any additional space," explains interior designer, Raf Michalowski.

"It helps keep the bedroom clutter-free and makes it easier for you to find things when needed. I would suggest purchasing a bedside pocket organizer that can be hung on the side of your bed or attached to the headboard for easy accessibility."

This budget-friendly DuomiW organizer from Amazon tucks into the mattress and costs less than $10. Lazy-girl approved.

2. Swivel TV mount

If you're able to drill into the walls of your bedroom, a swivel mount will be really helpful for moving a TV around. "Look for a swivel TV mount that can be attached to the wall of your bedroom," says Michalowski.

"This will not only save space but also provide flexibility in viewing angles, making it ideal for small bedrooms with limited floor space. You can rotate the TV to face your bed, or swivel it towards a seating area for entertainment. This way, you can enjoy your TV without compromising on precious space.

You may think it's a pretty big investment, but this UXS Mount from Walmart is pretty affordable, coming in under $50. Your cozy movie nights just got even better.

3. Functional nightstands

Make sure that the furniture you're buying comes with enough storage so you won't have to buy an additional product." Opt for nightstands with drawers or shelving," says professional organizer, Katherine Lawrence.

"These are essential for storing frequently used items like chapstick, lotion, evening meds, chargers, and headphones. Having these items within arm's reach but out of sight keeps the room looking tidy and clutter-free."

I love this sleek iron nightstand from Wayfair with a neutral storage basket on the bottom.

4. Decorative hooks

While wall hooks can be a bit of an eyesore, decorative options are available in a range of cute colors and shapes. "Install decorative hooks on your walls for additional storage," suggests Lawrence.

"They are great for hanging accessories like coats, belts, and bags, keeping them off the floor and easy to find. Items on the floor contribute to a messy appearance and can make your bedroom seem cramped."

This pack of 12 hooks from Amazon is complete with gold detailing and luxe crystal-effect finishes.

5. Strategic mirrors

A well-placed mirror can really trick the eye into making a tiny space look huge. You can pick from hanging some on the wall or simply leaning a full-length mirror up in a corner.

"Incorporate a few mirrors in your bedroom. They reflect light and create

an illusion of a more expansive space, making your room appear larger

and more open," explains Lawrence.

This stunning Mirta floor-length mirror from Wayfair instantly makes a space look more expansive.

6. Over-the-door organizer

You can tuck smaller items you may not want on display behind the door for some hidden storage. "They're great for using dead space, such as that behind a door," explains professional organizer, Nicole Gabai.

"Instead of just having one hook, use the over-the-door shoe organizer for

storing shoes, toiletries, school supplies, and small accessories."

You can pick one up pretty affordably, like this Gorilla Grip organizer from Amazon complete with 24 pockets for just $12.99.

More buys a small bedroom needs

I've searched for even more products your small bedroom is going to need from multi-functional furniture to storage solutions and more.

Hidden storage 7. Newimage Ottoman Storage Box Shop at Amazon Price: $89.99

Size (in): H16.5 x W15.5 x L15.5

Material: Dutch velvet and wood Any small bedroom needs some hidden storage for hiding your less-than-picturesque items like hair tools, chargers, or anything else you have lying around. This storage box works as a small chair or footrest. Rolling 8. Poplarbox Organizer Trolley Shop at Wayfair Price: $30.41

Size (in): H35.4 x W15.7 x L8.7

Material: ABS material and metal Haven't decided on the layout of your bedroom? If you need flexibility to move things around, a rolling cart is a great solution. You can enen use it in the bathroom or kitchen in the future if you need it. Multi-pack 9. Monkiss Pastel Crates 5-Pack Shop at Amazon Price: $11.99 for 5

Size (in): H5.9 x W2.2 x L3.8

Made from: Plastic No matter what, you're definitely going to need some small storage boxes for your bedroom. This pack of five is colorful and eye-catching, plus you can split them up to use in other rooms too. Under-bed 10. Amazon Basics Under Bed Storage Bags Shop at Amazon Price: $13.64 for 2

Size (in): H6 x W42 x D18

Material: Fabric and vinyl Topping the charts, this uber-affordable under-bed storage bag comes in a set of two, freeing up plenty of space in your cabinets and drawers. Under the bed is one of the easiest places to toss anything you don't need at the moment. Minimal 11. Costway Garment Rack Shop at Target Price: $71.99

Size (in.): 57H x 16.5W x 44D

Material: Metal A garment rack is a great alternative to a walk-in closet if your small bedroom doesn't have one. This lightweight one from Target is sleek and doesn't take up too much room. Beside storage 12. BedShelfie Bedside Shelf Shop at Amazon Price: $32.99

Dimensions: H3 x W9.5 x D13.75

Material: Hard-recyclable plastic If you don't have room for a big nightstand, you're still going to need all your bedside essentials at night. Store your phone, watch, book, and a glass of water on this clever bedside shelf.

Meet the experts

Raf Michalowski Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder of Meble Furniture Raf Michalowski is an interior designer. He is also the founder of Meble Furniture, which is one of the largest leading furniture retailers within North America.

Katherine Lawrence Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer Katherine Lawrence is a professional organizer and decluttering expert. She is currently working as a support organizer for Hoarders on A&E and Netflix. She teaches how to downsize and declutter on her social media channels.

Nicole Gabai Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer, Founder of B. Organized Nicole Gabai is the founder of B. Organized, a Golden Circle member of NAPO

(National Association of Productivity & Organizing Professionals), and the

author of the bestseller The Art of Organizing: An Artful Guide to an

Organized Life.

Frequently asked questions

What don't I need in a small bedroom? When shopping for your small bedroom, you're not going to have room for tons of extras. Stick to the basic essentials and organizational products to help keep things neat and tidy. Try to avoid furniture that is too bulky or large. Buying multi-purpose furniture is a great way to avoid extra items you don't need, too. For example, instead of buying a bed and a bench or seating area, invest in a daybed that acts as both.

How can I fit everything in my small bedroom? Make sure you're keeping track of measurements and sizes before investing in items that aren't going to fit in your room. Before moving in, measure the entire floor space and check specifications online before ordering any big-ticket items. You can even try taping the shape of your furniture on the floor before assembling it, or sketching out the layout of the room on a piece of paper.

Once all your supplies is ordered, you're going to have to decide where everything is actually going to go! You may want to start out with the largest pieces — see where to put a bed in a small bedroom for the optimal layout. Done and done.