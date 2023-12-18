Emma Chamberlain's Walmart holiday picks are essential if you're hosting a festive get-together

Need some last-minute items before Friendsmas? Emma Chamberlain is one step ahead of you.
The social media star and coffee connoisseur has partnered with Walmart to provide a festive wishlist list that will satisfy all of your baking and gathering needs, whether you're dabbling with a family cookie recipe or welcoming guests for a cozy night in. And of course, after taking a quick peek, we've decided to alert Saint Nick of our favorite finds — just to be on the safe side.
Since you likely have your Christmas decor squared away at this point, it's time to switch gears and get into a hosting mindset. Why not let Emma's wishlist assist?
Check out the Emma Chamberlain Walmart wishlist
You've made your Christmas decorations look luxurious, the gifts are under the tree, and your festive playlist is ready to rock. Now what? You're going to need to keep guests well-fed and entertained. Emma insists her selection of hosting essentials and kitchen finds will help with the task:
The Pioneer Woman
Price: $9.97
For scooping and smearing icing onto your favorite Christmas cookies, this colorful four-piece spatula set will help you get the job done and look good while doing it.
The Pioneer Woman
Price: $9.86
Whether you're in charge of the sweets like Emma, or if you're helping out with side dishes, chances are you're going to need to do some portion control. These cute, country-inspired ceramic measuring bowls will add a sweet touch to the prep process.
Plus Cooling Rack
Price: $14.98
Dimensions (in.): 12 x 17
For all of your baking needs, look no further than a durable, cleverly-designed sheet pan that's intended to make the baking and clean-up process simpler.
4.5 Qt
Price: $28.94
Dimensions: 4.5QT
What Christmas movie marathon is complete without snacks? Keep the popcorn coming with this adorable retro-styled find.
Natural Bamboo
Price: $12.89
Dimensions (in.): W20.98 x D7.99 x H0.59
For your assortment of cheeses, nuts, and other finger-snatching appetizers, allow a long, durable, and elegant charcuterie board to assist with your presentation.
White Almond & Nutmeg
Price:
Was $6.97, now $5.97
Capacity: 14oz
A festive look is only half the battle: make sure your guests feel welcome with a cozy Christmas scent, too. This combination of vanilla, nutmeg, and white almond will be a crowd-pleaser.
Other Walmart finds
Still picking up a few things? We're getting down to the wire, but if you're a last-minute Christmas shopper, you're bound to find what you need from Walmart. (But we wouldn't suggest waiting too much longer!)
Wondering what to do once December 25 is in the rearview mirror? We can help with the clean-up process. We spoke to organization experts about how to store Christmas decorations in a small space. We also consulted cleaning experts on how to remove holiday food stains because someone will spill the cocoa. Don't worry, we won't let you leave your house in disarray.