The new Rifle Paper Co. x Target collab is perfect for spring — our favorite picks from $20

No green thumb? No problem. The Rifle Paper Co. x Target collab will provide the floral fix you're craving with a bevy of colorful decor accents and furniture fixtures — no digging or potting required.

If Punxsutawney Phil's 2024 forecast hasn't convinced you that warm weather is on its way, this vibrant line will certainly put a little spring in your step. Whether you're looking for a bedroom refresh or to liven up your WFH setup, there's a botanical find that can assist with your decor plans.

Since the assortment of goodies expertly nails this year's hottest small space color trends (pastels, peach fuzz, jewel tones, and more) might as well start shopping and liven things up, right? Right.

Rifle Paper Co. x Target collab

A post shared by Rifle Paper Co. (@riflepaperco) A photo posted by on

The new Rifle Paper Co. x Target collab is a dopamine dream that has a little bit of everything: wall art, headboards, lighting, storage ottomans, and so on, all in the stationary brand's signature styles starting at just $10.

However, the adorable finds, all of which are online exclusives, won't be around forever, so if you're planning on adding some blooms to your room, you're going to have to act quickly.

What's more is that the offerings perfectly blend with the new spring Target home decor line, a celebration of calming colors, natural elements, and a refreshing aesthetic. If you're already stocking up on those popular ombré knit blankets (guilty!), you're going to need an accent chair to go along with them. We don't make the rules, we just adhere to them.

What to shop

Shoppers can choose from roughly three to 10 prints, depending on the item. There's plenty of swoon-worthy finds.

Shop by category

If you're in search of more color for your space, the new Rifle Paper Co. x Loloi collection is worth exploring. It embraces the spring with floral rugs, wall art, and throw pillows. If that's not enough, we also spoke to our group of pros about using the 2024 colors of the year without paint so that you can make some vibrant but nonpermanent amends to your abode.