Drew Barrymore's Beautiful air fryer is a chic way to bring color into a small kitchen — it's 23% off right now

Drew Barrymore's Beautiful air fryer has to be one of the most stylish pieces from her range with Walmart. I bet you never thought an air fryer could look sleek and stylish, but this one proves otherwise. It comes in seven different colors, has a large capacity, and — the best part — it's 23% off right now.

Drew Barrymore is known for starring in films such as Charlie's Angels and 50 First Dates but is more recently known for her popular chat show The Drew Barrymore Show. She's recently brought out her own homeware range, which has everything from furniture to kitchenware on the Beautiful By Drew Barrymore Walmart page. The store also has lots of other deals and discounts on its dedicated Walmart Black Friday page.

If you're shopping for Black Friday home deals and have an air fryer on your shopping list, Drew Barrymore's one is a brilliant choice. Here's how you can shop the deal, why you should grab one, and a few other colorful air fryers — because hey, it's good to have options.

Drew Barrymore's Beautiful air fryer is on sale for Black Friday

Ready to find out all about this amazing air fryer? It cooks food quickly and is non-stick, making it a really useful buy. It's discounted for Black Friday, with a great saving of $21 right now. If you don't think it's the right one for you, I have also rounded up three other colorful, Instagrammable air fryers.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Drew Barrymore's Beautiful air fryer Black Friday deal

Already in love with this pretty air fryer? I don't blame you. It comes in seven different colors, meaning you can personalize it for your space. As of the time of writing this, her Beautiful slow cooker at Walmart had sold out, so if you're looking to catch a deal, you might want to be quick.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Air Fryer | Was $90 , now $69 (save $21 at Walmart) Capacity: 6 quarts

Size (in.): H13.07 x W12.08 x L15.11 Want an air fryer that'll make weekday meals a breeze, while looking super chic on your countertop? This is the air fryer for you. We've tested it, and our reviewer loved how easy it is to clean, its non-stick material, and its sleek, touchless interface.

Reasons to shop the Drew Barrymore Beautiful air fryer

(Image credit: Future / Bailey Cain)

We have reviewed the Beautiful air fryer and have a lot of reasons why we love it. Our reviewer tried it out on fresh bacon, frozen hash browns, cookies, and even steaks, and found that it cooked all very well. None of them needed oil when cooking, making it a smart option for those eyeing up air fryers from a healthy eating perspective.

The small kitchen appliance has four functions — air fry, roast, dehydrate, and reheat — and comes with an instruction manual. This comes with a chart of common air fryer foods with the recommended function and cooking times, which Rose found very useful.

She also found it simple to clean, using soap and water to clean off the dirt. With it being non-stick she didn't need to work very hard to get the debris off. You can put the basket and crisping tray in the top of the dishwasher, though, which is useful if you're short on time. If you aren't confident about what to do, be sure to find out how to clean an air fryer.

Overall, she said that it was well worth the $90 price tag — and now it's only $69, it's even better value for money.

More colorful air fryers

Not sure if the Beautiful air fryer is the one for you? No stress. Here are three air fryers that are also cute and practical — including our top-rated small air fryer.

Drew Barrymore's Beautiful air fryer is sure to transform your countertop and your home cooking game. If you do grab one, our reviewer Rose Cairn recommends baking cookie dough in it for fresh, warm biscuits. Delicious.

Looking for more celeb kitchenware to shop this Black Friday? Selena Gomez-designed pans and dinnerware are on sale as well, and will also make a striking addition to your place.