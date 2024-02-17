Coco Jones' bedroom is peak cozy luxury — designers reveal how to glam up your sleep space like the Grammy winner

Winning Grammys takes work, so Coco Jones' bedroom needs to be conducive to a good night's rest. And, unsurprisingly, the space is as glam as the R&B singer herself.

The "ICU" songstress is no stranger to giving fans a glimpse into her life, including the place she calls home. In a recent TikTok video, Coco shared a brief sneak peek into her bedroom in all its coziness: a fuzzy rug, a knit throw, and a little luxe. We're craving a Netflix marathon just looking at it.

If you need assistance finding a cozy small bedroom idea for your digs, allow Coco's sophisticated style and plush accessories to point you in a new direction.

How Coco Jones' bedroom nails cozy, quiet luxury

When learning how to make a small bedroom cozy like Coco, there are a few important factors to consider: layering (check), mixing textures (check), and staying organized (check).

"Start by adding a plush rug under or in front of your bed so you have something soft to step on when you first wake up," Nicole Cullum, interior designer and founder of Color Caravan previously told Real Homes.

"Next, layer your bedding for a full, cozy feel. Fold a quilt or blanket across the end of your bed over your coverlet. Finish the look with a throw blanket draped on the corner of the bed."

The comfort quota is full, and Cocoa adds a contemporary twist to make her modern bedroom work. Her shiny, silver nightstand, floral wall art, and ideas for calming colors for a small bedroom give us a dose of quiet luxury.

Her room feels feels elegant, but not so much that you it feels impossible to imagine anyone curling up in the bed for a reading sesh or movie marathon.

To make your room, no matter how small, feel super luxe, you should have good lighting, monochrome details, and touches of different textures, like marble or brass.

Nicole Cullum Social Links Navigation Designer Nicole Cullum is an interior designer in Taos, New Mexico, and the founder of Color Caravan, a charming hand-painted line of wallpaper, textiles, bedding, and home decor. No matter what she's styling, she gladly offers her clients a wide range of options to work with to bring their aesthetic to life.

What to shop

Our expert shoppers have rounded up small bedroom must-haves to channel the same cozy energy as Coco's sleep quarters.

Now is the perfect time to start styling a small bedroom, especially with so many Presidents' Day sales on the horizon. Why not get the bigger picks for a smaller price? We're all for saving a few bucks while going all out on style.