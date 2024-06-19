Bobby Berk's plant watering hack makes caring for your greenery even easier

If you're a newbie gardener, Bobby Berk's plant watering hack is here to save the day. This simple technique makes taking care of plants so easy.

If you're stressed about either over or under-watering, Bobby's tip makes sure your plant gets just the right amount. No need to stick to a complicated watering schedule.

Get the low-down on this watering technique so you can avoid killing one of the best indoor plants.

Bobby Berk's plant watering hack

A little worried about looking after your plants? While investing in easy plants is a good way to start, all plants still need basic care and watering. It may seem intimidating to know how often to water a fiddle leaf fig but switching up how you actually water the plant can make a big difference.

That's where Bobby Berk comes in. Professional interior designer and star of the Netflix hit, Queer Eye, Bobby shares plenty of tips and tricks on his Instagram. In one of his latest videos, he demonstrates an easy way to water plants without worrying about giving them too much or too little.

How to self-water plants

Instead of pouring water on top of a plant like you would with a traditional watering can, this method allows for the plant to soak up water through the roots. The plant can absorb however much water it needs.

While you can invest in a self-watering planter, like this budget-friendly planter available from Walmart, which stores water within the planter itself, you can also use supplies you likely already have at home. All you need is a bowl large enough to fit the plant pot you're watering.

Simply fill the bowl with lukewarm water and submerge the plants for at least an hour. Make sure your plant is in a pot with drainage holes, like these highly-rated planters available on Amazon with a 4.7-star rating and over 1,500 reviews, so the roots can pull water up from the bowl. Like in Bobby's video, you'll see the water slowly seep into the plant and drain from the bowl.

This method allows you to water your plants less frequently. You don't have to stick to a strict schedule as the plant is absorbing the exact amount it needs, every time you submerge it. "Over or underwatering can contribute to brown spots," says Jen McDonald, plant expert and founder of Garden Girls. "A visual inspection will usually tell you which is true. If leaves look limp, the plant is likely thirsty. If the leaves turn color (green to yellow), this is likely an indication of overwatering."

However, you will still want to water your greenery fairly regularly. "Water the plant when the top inch of the soil feels dry, which typically occurs about once a week, but this can vary based on the light and humidity in your home. In winter, the plant's water needs decrease as its growth slows down," says Gene Caballero, co-founder of Green Pal.

Wide CYS EXCEL Wide Cylinder Clear Glass Vase Shop at Amazon Price: $35.99 Use a shallow bowl like Bobby's to submerge the base of your plant pot. This vase is wide enough to hold a variety of sizes of planters. Plus, the clear glass will allow you to see how much water is being absorbed by your plant. 14 inch Costa Farms Snake Plant Shop at Walmart Price: $21.10 A snake plant is easy to take care of and won't require too much watering. This sturdy plant will suck up water through its roots when submerged in a large bowl of water. Four colors Self-Watering Plastic Planter Pot Shop at Target Price: $8

Dimensions (in.): 12 One of Target's best sellers, which received 4.6 out of 5 stars, the Room Essentials self-watering pot features a built-in tray to retain water and a small port where you can place a hose or a narrow spout. It's cute, and colorful, comes in five sizes, and is lightweight.

Bobby proves he isn't just a design expert, he's full of tips and tricks to use around the house. His aluminum foil hack can be used for spotless dishes and his decluttering hack using numbers is great for organization. Keep an eye on the Queer Eye star's socials for even more ideas.