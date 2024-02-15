The best self-watering planters — all under $20

Most plant parents need a lifeline occasionally, and self-watering planters brilliantly usher in some vital assistance.

It's easy to confuse watering schedules when dealing with a large assortment of greenery. That's why it's so refreshing to have nifty accessories to pick up the slack every now and then.

If you have a lot of indoor plants, are heading on vacation, or simply need a hand keeping your watering rhythms regular, it might be time to invest a little in our favourite self-watering pots for under $20.

According to Paris Lalicata, a community associate and plant education director at The Sill, anything is possible when gardening in an apartment, provided you're equipped with the necessary plant accessories.

"Nowadays, as long as you have the right tools and optimize your indoor environment to what the plant needs, you can virtually grow anything indoors," she says.

If you're searching for something that can keep soil moisture consistent and incorporate water filtration — the fluoride in water can be toxic when watering spider plants — a self-watering pot is the way to go, according to Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal. Plus, they're great if you're going to be out of town for a few days or so.

What to shop

One of the biggest houseplant mistakes to avoid is attempting to do it all without some help.

Selections like the All Modern Patti Handmade Ceramic Indoor Pot Planter ($43 at Wayfair) or the Uncommon Goods Self-Watering Planter & Propagation Station ($59) are great places to start, but prices can add up, especially when you're dealing with a large collection.

We've rounded up customer favorites with four star or more reviews, with a budget-friendly price point of $20 or under to help you keep all of your greenery — and your wallet — happy.

And, if you adore your best tropical indoor plants, these humidity-lovers will doubley enjoy self-watering systems.

Four colors Self-Watering Plastic Indoor Outdoor Planter Pot Shop at Target Price: $8

Dimensions (in.): 12 One of Target's best sellers, which received 4.6 out of 5 stars, the Room Essentials self-watering pot features a built-in tray to retain water and a small port where you can place a hose or a narrow spout. It's cute, colorful, comes in five sizes, and is lightweight, but be sure to keep an eye on the water pooling to avoid attracting pests and resulting in you having to learn how to get rid of gnats. Four colors ZMTECH 8 Inch Plant Pots (Set of 2) Shop at Amazon Price: Was $18.99 , now $17.99

Dimensions (in.): 8 The multi-colored, multi-sized planter pots store about 40 oz of water in a removable tray to keep your watering duties to a minimum. Plus, its convenient detachable watering lip is partly responsible for the 4.6/5 stars. Six colors and sizes DECOPOTS - Self Watering Planter Shop at Amazon Price: $15.99

Dimensions (in.): 7.9 This BPA-free selection, which received 4.3/5 stars, ensures water doesn't stagnate and negatively affect the roots while allowing for optimal air circulation. Customers particularly love the aesthetic, and some claim their plants are living longer because of the functions.

Now you have the watering situation on lock, keep a plant's lighting needs in mind for optimal growth and health. If you're in a shadier spot, we've rounded up the best grow lights for indoor plants under $30 on Amazon.