How often to water fiddle leaf figs — pro tips on perfecting plant care

Figuring out how often to water fiddle leaf figs feels like a mystical question that cannot be cracked. Fortunately for plant parents, our experts are here to assist.

Before labeling these green babies as the disobedient children in your leafy collection, take a step back and allow our panel of gardening experts to assist you with the fiddle leaf fig's watering process. We promise the verdant results will be worth it.

We're willing to label these indoor plants a little unruly compared to their counterparts, like the snake plant who is practically begging to be left alone, but don't give up on the fiddle leaf fig just yet.

How often to water fiddle leaf fig plants

People say the best plants for indoor gardens are easy houseplants that don't require much in the way of maintenance. But all living breathing things have different needs and the more complicated ones are A-OK too.

"The fiddle leaf fig requires a bit more attention, particularly regarding watering," says Gene Caballero, co-founder of Green Pal. "The key is to maintain a balance — the soil should be moist but not soggy."

Overwatering can lead towards spotty, brown leaves. And when the soil is too moist, you might find yourself with a gnat situation. On the contrary, under-watering can cause brown leaves to droop. It really is a matter of finding balance.

"Water the plant when the top inch of the soil feels dry, which typically occurs about once a week, but this can vary based on the light and humidity in your home," Gene adds. "In winter, the plant's water needs decrease as its growth slows down."

But it's not so much about when you water them, but how you water them, according to Fern Berg, plant and gardening expert and the founder of Treevitalize.

"Your fiddle leaf will prefer a less frequent deep drink, with time for the soil to dry out in between," she says. "I have found the best way to water a fiddle leaf fig is to give it a good soak in the shower, allow the soil to completely drain and then place the plant back in its regular spot in your home."

While we won't label it as one of the best plants for small bathrooms, a trip their for a good soak every seven to 10 days is in the plant's best interest.

"Just make sure the top few inches of soil has completely dried out as this will be the best indicator," Fern adds. "Fiddle leaf figs will not tolerate overwatering and for this reason, it is best not to give your plant small amounts of water on a regular basis,"

Always opt for cute planters with drainage, since the plant can be very sensitive to its soil conditions. And, when perusing shelves for this stubborn selection, the United Nursery Little Fiddle Leaf Fig Ficus Lyrata in 6 inch Grower Pot from The Home Depot is a customer favorite. Meanwhile, the Costa Farms Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree on Amazon is available in a variety of sizes.

Gene Caballero Social Links Navigation Co-founder of Green Pal Gene Caballero is co-founder of Green Pal, a platform connecting customers to lawn care experts in their area throughout the United States. Given all types of environments he's worked with, you can feel confident that he is well-versed in all types of floral and plant-care needs.

Fern Berg Social Links Navigation Plant and gardening expert Fern is the founder of Tree Vitalize, empowering home gardeners. She has planted and currently cares for over 100 different native and exotic fruit, nut, and ornamental trees. Given that she's on her way to becoming an IARC-certified horticulturist, you know she's skilled in assisting any type of plant.

What to shop

Planters with drainers are key, folks, and they'll also do well with bright, indirect sunlight.

Looking for a green baby that's a little less time-consuming and sensitive? We get it. Spider plants are perfect for gardeners of all skill sets because they're easy and stylish to boot. We spoke to the pros about how to care for a spider plant to help you in your new gardening venture.