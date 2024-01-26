Ashley Tisdale's mood board is giving us so much creative energy — here's how to make a stylish one of your own

Ashley Tisdale's mood board is a designer's dream with fabric swatches, photographs of dining room and mid-century modern furniture inspiration, and plenty of other enviable ideas.

We might have a ways to go before Ashley's final decor project result is unveiled, so in the meantime, we asked designers how to create a stylish mood board of our own and execute our visions neatly and effectively like the actor, designer, and Frenshe founder.

Whether you're attempting to channel one of the popular 2024 small-space design trends or spiffing up a tiny part of your apartment, a mood board (which conveniently doubles as wall decor) is a great starting point for any homes project.

Before you begin putting up images anywhere, take a step back and identify a clear project focus. Perhaps this mood board be for your small living room upgrades. Or, you can dedicate this space to your colorful small bedroom ideas. Streamline your thoughts, and then pull together a mood board.

"Pick inspo that speaks to you and evokes a feeling," says designer Chantelle Hartman Malarkey. "This is a great way to stay brainstorming for a project to get all your ideas out in front of you and see how they work together in a big picture."

Don't be afraid to tackle your mood board like a gallery wall: mix textures, layer findings, and stick to a boxy layout that allows you to take a look at the project in its entirety. Even if you use a combination of different photos, paintings, and magazine cuts, they should all reflect the same purpose.

"Make sure similar items go together, work together to tell a story, or define a goal," Chantelle adds. "The board itself can be rearranged as you go, so start with some solid points and work around those to add everything else."

If one item doesn't work anymore, all you need to do is nix it. "If something doesn't fit right away, set it aside and revisit it later to see if you can work in towards the end," Chantelle adds.

But of course, keep the wall behind it in pristine condition if you're a renter. Expert-backed apartment decorating tips, including using adhesive hooks, can help.

Chantelle Hartman Malarkey Social Links Navigation Designer Chantelle Hartman Malarkey, a.k.a. the Lifestyle Alchemist, is an interior designer, photographer, home chef, hosting expert, and blogger who shares lifestyle and homes ideas, hacks, and must-haves with her followers.

