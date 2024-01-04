The Anthropologie End-of-Season Sale is irresistible — especially thanks to an extra 50% off

The Anthropologie End-of-Season Sale is kickstarting 2024 with plenty of pomp and circumstance, and you'd be remiss not to raise a glass to the glorious home offerings in the mix.

We'll admit, putting our Christmas tree away for the season always makes us a bit blue, but perusing newly discounted decor has put some much-needed pep in our step. And this particular sales event is major — from now until January 7, Anthro is offering up to an extra 50% off already discounted goods for your space (and closet, of course). Other customer favorites in the home space are seeing a whopping 30% off. All in all, savings abound.

Taking this year's small space interior design trends into account, here's what we're stocking up on from the beloved boho retailer while prices are slashed.

Shop the Anthropologie End-of-Season Sale by Room

Not quite sure where to start? Fortunately, we've got everything under control, all for you. Do keep in mind that sales are final, according to the Anthro website.

Kitchen Deals

Small kitchen trends that are taking hold in 2024 include open shelving and an open layout, which means there's plenty of open space to show off some culinary decor. Here's what we're eyeing:

short or tall Blanche Snowflake Candle Holder Shop at Anthropologie Price: Was $26 , now $16.95 + Extra 50% Off in Cart

Dimensions (in.): H5.5 x D4.5 Channel a winter aesthetic at your dinner table with this festive and elegant snowflake candle holder — even if there's no snow in sight outside. Set of Four Armenta Placemats Shop at Anthropologie Price: Was $58 , now $39.95 + Extra 50% Off in Cart

Dimensions (in.): L19 x W15 Keep the table neat and clean at your dinner party with a little help from these teal, scalloped placemats. Bonus: they're machine washable. indoor or covered outdoor Edith Bar Cart Shop at Anthropologie Price: Was $698 , now $499.95

Dimensions (in.): H37 x W33 x D9.5 Keep your spirits collection orderly with a boho-inspired, summery bar cart. Make sure you up the ante with adorable bar cart accessories, too.

Bedroom Deals

Mattress sales are in full swing now that 2024 has rolled into town, but that's just one step in making a small bedroom cozy. Check out other items that will assist with the task.

two sizes Studioilse Crawford Tufted Pillow Shop at Anthropologie Price: Was $98 , now $69.95 + Extra 50% Off in Cart

Dimensions (in.): L18 x W18 A light sage green is one of the most calming colors for a small bedroom, so why not keep the zen vibe going with a cushy throw pillow? 100% polyester Chester Faux Fur Throw Blanket Shop at Anthropologie Price: Was $128 , now $94.95 + Extra 50% Off in Cart

Dimensions (in.): L60 x W70 Snuggle up for a Netflix marathon or a book binge with a cozy, cheetah throw that's an ode to a classic '90s pattern. Who are we to refuse the nostalgia? Anthro exclusive Claudia Vanity Mirror Shop at Anthropologie Price: Was $148 , now $109.95 + Extra 50% Off in Cart

Dimensions (in.): H11.75 x W10.25 Ideal for your nightstand or vanity, this gold, feminine mirror adds an elegant touch to any room.

Living Room Deals

Looking to modernize an outdated living room? There are a few basic principles to adhere to — utilizing a minimalistic style, playing with textures, etc. Let's start with these picks to get the upgrade going.

AA battery Wilson Table Clock Shop at Anthropologie Price: Was $198 , now $159.95 + Extra 50% Off in Cart

Dimensions (in.): H6 x D1.75 Keep track of time with this natural yet polished tableside clock. It offers an upgraded style to any space. indoor, covered outdoor Jute Side Table Shop at Anthropologie Price: Was $198 , now $149.95 + Extra 50% Off in Cart

Dimensions (in.): H20 x W13 x D13 Simple and natural, this jute side table is a calm, refreshing way to make a small statement amongst your living room sofa and chairs. various sizes Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Revery Rug Shop at Anthropologie Price: Was $398 , now $268

Dimensions (ft): L5 x W8 This simple medallion rug adds a slight pop to your space and was made for heavy foot traffic, even if it evokes a calming, serene environment.

Other Items To Shop

Curious what else you'll find during this delightful event? From home fragrances to lighting fixtures, there's a little bit of everything included in the End-of-Season sale:

Now that you have the decor on lock, chances are you want to keep your place organized in 2024. Fortunately, these Amazon winter sales deals offer great prices on organizational items that will keep your space in tip-top shape and clutter-free.