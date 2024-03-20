Amazon vacuum cleaners to nab during the retailer's Big Spring Sale — save up to 60% off our go-to small-space finds

If you're about to delve into spring cleaning, some of the best Amazon vacuum cleaners are currently on sale. Coincidence? We didn't think so, either.
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is underway with up to 60% off selected vacuums from March 20 to 25. If you're sprucing your small space, a powerful appliance will make the task easier, so we've done the legwork by curating Amazon's best vacuum deals.
While perusing the Amazon sale, take a look at these helpful cleaning companions that will leave your place in tip-top shape — dust won't stand a chance.
Shop these Amazon vacuum cleaners during its spring sale
One of the things cleaning experts always do in a small space is invest in the proper products. We found some of the best vacuum cleaners are available on Amazon that are convenient for tight spaces, great for pet parents, and suitable for handheld cleaning of those tricky corners.
If you place is particularly petite — or you're on campus for a few semesters — consider deals such as the Tikom Robot Vacuum and Mop on Amazon on sale for $128, and the EUREKA E10s Robot Vacuum with Bagless Self-Emptying Station (the pricier of the two on sale for $399).
We've also rounded up some other brilliant picks also on offer now to suit all needs and budgets.
Corded
Price:
Was $329.59, now $228.59 (31% off)
Dimensions (in.): L10.5 x W12 x H46
Bissell makes some of the best vacuums for pet hair, and it's certainly worth considering if you have a furry friend in tow, as it has wet and dry capabilities and works across a variety of surfaces.
1K+ purchased this month
Price:
Was $599, now $499 (25% off)
Dimensions (in.): L11 x W12.6 x H50.4
For bigger homes and bigger budgets, the Dyson Outsize Cordless vac, one of the more beloved Dyson cordless vacuums, has a large capacity, handy attachments, and an additional hour of run time to keep your spring cleaning in check.
Good for pet parents
Price:
Was $199.99, now $79.99 (60% off)
OIIWNS caught our attention for plenty of reasons: an LED display, a HEPA filter system, anti-tangle capabilities, three suction modes, a five-star rating, and 300+ purchases over the last month. Now, with 60% off, we're certainly considering this. We love that it's small-space friendly and offers handheld vacuum features.
Want to take your spring cleaning up a notch this year? We've uncovered 10 vacuum cleaning hacks that are major game-changers for your abode. And since we're so generous, we've also rounded up vacuum cleaner mistakes that are causing you to work harder, not smarter, so clean up your routine!