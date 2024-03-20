Amazon vacuum cleaners to nab during the retailer's Big Spring Sale — save up to 60% off our go-to small-space finds

If you're about to delve into spring cleaning, some of the best Amazon vacuum cleaners are currently on sale. Coincidence? We didn't think so, either.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is underway with up to 60% off selected vacuums from March 20 to 25. If you're sprucing your small space, a powerful appliance will make the task easier, so we've done the legwork by curating Amazon's best vacuum deals.

While perusing the Amazon sale, take a look at these helpful cleaning companions that will leave your place in tip-top shape — dust won't stand a chance.

Shop these Amazon vacuum cleaners during its spring sale

One of the things cleaning experts always do in a small space is invest in the proper products. We found some of the best vacuum cleaners are available on Amazon that are convenient for tight spaces, great for pet parents, and suitable for handheld cleaning of those tricky corners.

If you place is particularly petite — or you're on campus for a few semesters — consider deals such as the Tikom Robot Vacuum and Mop on Amazon on sale for $128, and the EUREKA E10s Robot Vacuum with Bagless Self-Emptying Station (the pricier of the two on sale for $399).

We've also rounded up some other brilliant picks also on offer now to suit all needs and budgets.

Prices were correct at the the time this article was published.

Want to take your spring cleaning up a notch this year? We've uncovered 10 vacuum cleaning hacks that are major game-changers for your abode. And since we're so generous, we've also rounded up vacuum cleaner mistakes that are causing you to work harder, not smarter, so clean up your routine!