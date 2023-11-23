I don't care if Adele's Stanley Cup isn't on sale — here's the cheapest place to buy her Quencher H2O Flowstate Tumbler

Adele's Stanley Cup has been on my mind ever since I spotted it on her Carpool Karaoke session with James Corden. Its gorgeous rose gold color is just so Instagrammable, and despite there being lots of other Stanley Cup alternatives out there, this is the one that hasn't left my heart.

Adele is known for iconic songs such as Someone Like You, Skyfall, and Hello, among countless others. She's a superstar in every right, so of course she has a sparkly and shiny Stanley cup to match her fabulousness. I've had it on my shopping list for months and am always checking to see if I can grab it anywhere at a good price. That day has finally come.

While it isn't a Black Friday home deal, it's still a brilliant price for a Stanley Cup. If you're looking for one to add to your Christmas list or to gift to someone, this is the one to go for. It'll look so good whether it's on your desk or in your car like Adele's was. Here's where you can grab it from, plus why I'm adding it to my cart ASAP.

Adele's Stanley cup is going in my cart right now — here's why

The Stanley cup has been everywhere at the moment. You might have spied Stanley cup alternatives — but if you want the same color as Adele, you're going to need to shop the OG's collection.

Adele's Stanley cup

I can happily reveal that Adele's Stanley cup is the Stanley Quencher H2O Flowstate Tumbler in Rose Quartz Glow. The cup does come in just a standard Rose Gold, but if you want that shine and sparkle power, go for the Glow instead. You can grab it for just $35 at Williams Sonoma right now.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler | $35 at Williams Sonoma Want to sip your coffee in style, just like Adele? This is the most glam cup to do this in. Stanley cups are known for their clever design and durability, which makes them easy to hold and keeps drinks hot or cold.

Why I'm buying Adele's Stanley cup

The shiny rose gold design has completely made me fall in love. Do you remember that rose gold phase that everything went through a few years ago? I never got out of it and I have no regrets. It's just so much more interesting than silver or gold, as this Stanley Cup proves.

Being an environmentally friendly as possible is super important to me, so I know buying this travel coffee cup and using it at coffee shops in place of disposable ones will be better for the planet. Many places offer a $0.10 discount on drinks with your own cup, so with the amount of coffee I buy in a year, I'm sure to make my money back in no time (that's girl math!).

I also struggle to drink as much water in the day as I should when I'm WFHing. I'm sure that this eye-catching design will encourage me to take regular sips — much prettier than a boring glass of water. The double-wall insulation will also keep any drinks hot or cold, so whether I've got a cool glass of H20 or a warm drink from my small coffee maker, I'll be covered.

I already had this on my wish list, but it made its way to the top spot after watching this viral Stanley TikTok, which not only showed how durable the cups are but also how kind the brand is. A brand that looks after its customers always has my support.

Whether you're looking to stay hydrated or to look fabulous while staying hydrated, Adele's rose gold Stanley cup is a stylish choice to shop if you're in the market for a reusable cup.

Want to shop even more celeb-loved cups? Kourtney Kardashian's glass coffee mugs are so chic and will look great in your cupboards and on your kitchen table.