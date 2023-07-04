I've been looking all day, these are my favorite compact appliances from the 4th July sales — from $12.99

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

4th July sales are something I look forward to in the summer. It's giving independent woman this Independence Day! And what shows you're capable of adulting more than investing in some small space must-haves for your dorm or apartment?

As an ecommerce editor that specializes in reviewing small kitchen appliances, I've spent all morning searching for the best ways to upgrade our cookspace. From air fryers to blenders, and even a portable ice cream maker (sorry, Ben and Jerry's), there are some serious Fourth of July deals out there (if you know where to look).

I've even included two grills (for indoor and outdoor barbecues) if you're not char-broiling your burgers and hotdogs today. Perhaps next year, you can host? I'm RSVPing RN.

PS: I've handily included all the savings in the deal blocks below, but prices may fluctuate (and products may sell out) — so you'll need to be quick!

The best 4th of Jully appliance deals for 2023

Price low-high

1. PowerLix Handheld Milk Frother | Was $25.99 Now $12.99 (save $13) at Target Make your everyday coffee go from blah to bougie with this portable milk frother. With 50% off, you can afford to whip this in your bag to save on shopbought joe and make office coffee that li'l bit more bearable!

2. AstroAI Mini Fridge, 4 Liter/6 Can AC/DC Portable Thermoelectric Cooler and Warmer | Was $56.99 Now $39.99 (save $17) at Amazon Meet my answer to quick-and-easy study breaks. This mini fridge has enough space for six cans, plus eco-friendly engineering and virtually no noise (a cool-but-quiet 25dB), so it's ideal for your next semester. Oh, and if you and your buddies fancy a little getaway, it's compatible with most car plugs.

3. Nutribullet Personal Blender | Was $69.99 Now $49.99 at Amazon Fourth of July may well have come and gone by the time this compact blender arrives (unless you order via Prime), but you can use it for more than just Margaritas. It makes light work of smoothies, as well as pancake/waffle batter too...

4. Dash 2.6qt Express Digital Tasti-Crisp Nonstick Air Fryer | Was $49.99 Now $45.99 (save $4) at Target If you're looking for an easy-to-use small air fryer to reheat and air fry smaller batches of food, then "dash" over to Target to get 10% off this air fryer. In our Dash Digital Tasti-Crisp review, it excelled at cooking all of our 4th of July-style frozen party food as well as larger portions of protein. We rated it 4 stars out of 5.

5. Weber Smokey Joe Premium 14-Inch Portable Grill | Was $62.39 Now $57 (save $5.39) at Amazon If you haven't got your own portable grill, it's not too late to pre-plan for 7/4 2024! Though we're super sure that if you see a spot of sun outside, you'll whip out this coal-fire cutie.

8. Cocinare KRUSH Wireless and Portable Ice Cream Maker | Was $149.99 Now $129.99 (save $20) at Amazon Forget running for the ice cream truck or spending money on spendy scoops of gelato. With this gourmet appliance, you can make your own frozen custard, sorbets, and froyo on the go.