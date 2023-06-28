I'm obsessed with the beach house in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' — here's how to get the look

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Whew — it’s hot out here. No, I’m not just talking about the weather. I’m talking about the hottest Amazon release of the summer. Yes bestie, The Summer I Turned Pretty is back on July 14.



Just like every other Gen-Zer, I was completely hooked on the first one, and can’t wait to see how the love triangle unfolds. But besides Jeremiah (I like a good boy!), there’s one other thing that I fell in love with on the show. Guys, I couldn’t get over how beautiful the beach house was.



It’s giving coastal grandma but on a whole different level, as it has a gorgeous nautical style that's finished with a luxe touch. So, I literally want the whole thing. Feel the same? While I can’t give you the whole house, I can give you all the decor inspo, so you can at least get the look yourself.



Ready to get your home looking breezy and beachy? Scroll on down for my prettiest picks…

Get The Summer I Turned Pretty's beach house look with these 9 buys

From fab furnishings to sweet finishing touches, you can style your home like the Fishers' place with these pieces.



The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Quirky 1. Imikeya Shell Pearl Accent Lamp Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H5.5 x W5.9 x D6.3

Made from: Ceramic

Price: $24.99



I know it, you know it. Mermaidcore is having such a moment RN, thanks to a certain Disney film. If you want to bring those sea vibes into your home without going OTT on the color, this shell lamp is an adorable way to do so. I can see this working as a beaut bedside light, as well as on a living room side table. Classic 2. AllModern Geo Upholstered Sofa Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H34 x W84 x D37

Made from: Velvet, wood

Price: $680



Having a bold couch that you can then layer coffee tables and armchairs around is a great way of creating focus in a room. For example, when Belly opened up all her birthday presents, the whole fam was able to sit around with her as she took center stage on the one in the Fisher living room. I’m loving this dupe, and 4,000 Wayfair shoppers rate it too. Sophisticated AF 3. Rosecliff Heights Aylon End Table Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H24 x W24 x D24

Made from: Rattan, wicker

Price: $395.99



Rattan textures always give me coastal vibes, and this table is a perfect way of bringing that texture into your home. The spiraled, hourglass shape is so chic, and the circular glass top is the right size for plants, books, and even a cup of coffee. It also comes in either natural or white, so you can choose whichever suits your place best. Vintage vibes 4. SMEG Retro Personal Blender Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H13 x W5.5 x D5.5

Made from: Stainless steel, plastic

Price: $169.95



I don’t know about you guys, but I was seriously craving pomegranate margaritas after watching the ep where they made them (even after seeing Belly’s reaction after a few too many!). Make your own with this cute Smeg blender, which we’ve tried and tested ourselves. It comes in lots of colors, but the pastel blue is the cutest IMO. Leafy 5. Gray Malin Banana Leaf Soft Blue Rug Shop at Ruggable Size (ft.): W5 x L7

Made from: Polyester

Price: $279.99



There's so many cute collections on Ruggable, but RN I just can’t get enough of Gray Malin's. It’s so gorgeously beachy, and all the pieces will turn your home into a summer vacay paradise. I picked out this rug from it as it matches the print on Belly’s bedroom wall, but doesn’t require the hassle of wallpapering. This is an outdoor rug, but I bet that it would look good inside too. Chill out 6. Highland Dunes Barragan Chair Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H32.68 x W24 x L78.75

Made from: Wood

Price: $259.99



Even if you don’t have a huge outdoor space like the Fishers, you can still go for a chaise lounge (all day long). Can you imagine sunbathing on this, just enjoying all those holiday vibes? I can. The minimalist style also means that it will fit in wherever you end up moving to — fingers crossed your next place has a pool, like the Fisher beach house. So chic 7. Novogatz Bushwick Metal Platform Bed Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H42 x W56 x L77

Made from: Metal

Price: $159.37



You may be thinking that metal beds are for grandmas. But what if I told you that they’re definitely for coastal grandmas? Yes, I thought that might change your mind. This is a great dupe of Belly’s bed in the film, which contrasts beautifully against the blue printed wallpaper. Just don’t pair yours with frilly sheets like her — they’re a li’l much IMO. Cute print 8. Linocut Seashell Sketch Poster Shop at Desenio Size (in.): W8 x L11

Made from: Matte paper

Price: $14.95



Add a soft, nautical touch to your space with this sweet shell print. I’m always sold when anything has a li’l bit of French on it (tres belle!), and matched with the understated illustration style, you have a really lovely piece of artwork here. Coordinate the rest of your room with blue decor pieces to make the linework really pop. Floral 9. Stone Cottage Printed Percale Sheet Set Shop at Target Size (in.): Sheet W90 x L102

Made from: Cotton

Price: $39.49



If you’re going to have someone in your bedroom as attractive as one of the Fisher boys, you’ve gotta have the cutest, comfiest bedding poss. The sweet blue flower print is so cottagecore, without looking too twee. Plus, the fitted sheet is elasticated all the way around, making it easy to put on your mattress.

Up next: 9 summer buys ESSENTIAL for beach days